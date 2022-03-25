Cobblestone Farmers Market Opens for Main Season and Continues ‘Grow Your Own’ Initiative
March 25, 2022 – Winston-Salem, N.C. — The Cobblestone Farmers Market will transition to Main Season Market on Saturday, April 2, 2022 - marking the first Spring in their new permanent location at 1007 Marshall Street SW. Customers can expect a bustling market day with the return of additional vendors onsite, music and extended hours of 8:30am-noon - a true celebration of the time and talents of our essential farmers, producers and purveyors.
Cobblestone will continue its ‘Grow Your Own’ initiative which debuted in 2021, expanding the depth and breadth of resources and supplies available at the Market to ‘Grow Your Own’ garden at home. Sustainably grown vegetable, flower and herb transplants as well as perennials will once again be available, this year with additional varieties being offered by new and returning vendors. Bagged compost is also being sold onsite. Producers and community partners - including Minglewood Nature Preserve, Forsyth Cooperative Extension, Terranova Tomatoes, Campus Kitchen and more - with sage advice and information for new and seasoned gardeners will be onsite throughout the spring and summer seasons.
Customers can shop onsite or pre-order and pre-pay for their goods with individual vendors in advance of Saturday and should designate at the time of ordering if they plan to pick-up at the Information Booth or at Vendor Booths; those with special needs can receive curbside service if requested in advance through individual vendors. The Market recommends customers sign-up for their weekly newsletter via the website for the most up-to-date information regarding vendors and what products will be available each week, including detailed pre-order information. Cobblestone does plan to again offer the weekday Wednesday Market later this season as producers and available products increase. With the exception of service animals, pets are not permitted at Cobblestone Farmers Market.
Customers should expect the usual mix of produce, protein, cheese, honey, flowers, bread, transplants and specialty items for which Cobblestone is well known. In addition, the Market will continue to feature food trucks, musicians, guest vendors and picnic tables onsite to revive the communal atmosphere customers enjoy.
Cobblestone accepts SNAP/EBT as well as Senior and WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) vouchers. The Market’s Food Access Program, supported by grants and community donations, will continue to offer ‘Bonus Bucks’ to both SNAP/EBT and FMNP recipients. SNAP/EBT customers can receive up to $10 in Bonus Bucks each Market visit and FMNP customers receive a dollar-for-dollar match with their FMNP vouchers; customers should visit the Information Booth upon arrival to use their benefits.
For more information about The Cobblestone Farmers Market, visit www.thecobblestonefarmersmarket.com.
About Cobblestone Farmers Market
Cobblestone Farmers Market is a fully vetted, sustainable, producer-only farmers market offering customers the guarantee that all vendors meet the sustainable, naturally-grown and humane practices required by the Market. Humane, safe and healthy farming and food preparation are at the center of the vendor review process. For value-added products, local and sustainably produced ingredients are strongly preferred, and where possible, ingredients should be grown by the vendor.
Cobblestone Farmers Market strives to provide a safe and socially congenial marketplace for both customers and vendors, offering a balance and diversity of items for sale, whose demeanor and presentation are positive, fair and friendly, and whose production and marketing practices minimize waste. Cobblestone Farmers Market strategically nurtures and grows the marketplace through careful oversight of the number of annually accepted vendors selling similar products, and continually looks for niche products so that vendors have every opportunity to be successful in sales and customers consistently have a wide variety or product from which to choose.
Cobblestone Farmers Market, operated by Beta Verde, LLC and its non profit The Good Stuff, is an independent market funded through vendor fees, sponsorships and personal contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.