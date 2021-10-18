Clemmons Farmers Market Ends 2021 Season with Harvest Fest
Clemmons, North Carolina – The Clemmons Farmers Market will celebrate the end to a fantastic 2021 season on Saturday, October 23 at the Jerry Long Family YMCA from 8:30AM to 11:30AM.
With over 20 registered vendors, the market includes some of the best local farmers, artisanal food makers, and natural product creators. Products include fresh baked goods, candies, kettle corn, pickles, sauces, jams, jellies, fresh flowers, soaps, lotions, and a harvest of fresh fall produce.
There will be live music by The Kollards, a bluegrass, folk and Americana band local to Clemmons. Several of our 2021 artisans will be back with beautifully hand-crafted items. And many of our vendors will be handing out treats – so dress up those kids and come out for a jump start on trick-or-treating!
The Village of Clemmons is committed to providing a venue for the Clemmons Farmers Market where local farmers, producers, and bakers provide a variety of products directly to the community. Visit the Clemmons Farmers Facebook Page for weekly updates and news at facebook.com/clemmonsfarmersmarket.
