Traditional Event Returns with Music and Fireworks on Sunday, July 4
High Point, N.C. (July 1, 2021) – The City of High Point Parks & Recreation Department will host The Uncle Sam Jam on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Oak Hollow Festival Park.
The Uncle Sam Jam will feature live, family-friendly musical performances by the NC Brass Band beginning at 4:45 p.m., followed by EnVision at 6:30 p.m. There will be a limited number of food vendors and children’s activities. The fireworks show over Oak Hollow Lake begins at 9:15 p.m.
Gates open at Oak Hollow Festival Park (1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point) at 4:30 p.m. and the cost is $10 per vehicle.
Due to ongoing road construction nearby, Uncle Sam Jam traffic traveling north cannot make left turns off Eastchester Drive into Festival Park. Right turns into the park only.
Pets are not allowed. Coolers, chairs and blankets are allowed. The Uncle Sam Jam is a family event; alcohol is not allowed, and entrants should be prepared for bag and cooler checks at the gate. Tents, glass containers, fishing equipment, fireworks, grills and drones are prohibited.
Oak Hollow Lake will close to boats promptly at 7 p.m. on July 4. Oak Hollow Golf Course will close at 7 p.m., and all golfers must be off the course by this time as well.
For real-time event and emergency information during the Uncle Sam Jam, please text SAMJAM to 888-777. Standard data message rates may apply.
Uncle Sam Jam sponsors in 2021 include Pepsi and High Point Parks & Recreation.
High Point Parks & Recreation enhances quality of life by providing opportunities through innovative programs, parks and facilities for present and future generations.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
