City of High Point Human Relations to Host Annual Summer Jubilee
HIGH POINT, N.C. (July 20, 2021) – The City of High Point Human Relations Department, along with Brothers and Sisters in Christ (BASiC), the High Point Public Library and the High Point Farmers Market, will host the fourth-annual Summer Jubilee back-to-school celebration and backpack giveaway on July 30, 2021, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the High Point Public Library.
Event partners will give away backpacks filled with school supplies in theHPB Insurance parking lot at 801 N Elm St., across the street from the library, beginning at 9 a.m., and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis until supplies are gone.
The event will run in conjunction with the High Point Farmers Market, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will feature live music. Additionally, the jubilee will include a petting zoo from 9 – 11 a.m.
“The Summer Jubilee is a day of fun that also provides kids with the essential resources they need for school success, from pencils and notebooks to glue sticks and markers,” said City of High Point Human Relations Manager Rase McCray.
“It’s an incredible collaboration between local businesses, nonprofits, faith organizations and City agencies, all of whom come together each year to help even more families in need,” McCray said.
The Summer Jubilee began in 2019 as a collaboration between BASiC, the High Point Human Relations Department, and the High Point Public Library. It’s grown every year with additional partners and increased funding.
For more information, contact Human Relations Manager Rase McCray at 336.883.3124 or rase.mccray@highpointnc.gov.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
