Circus Arts Come to Greensboro’s Downtown Parks
GREENSBORO, NC – Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) is excited to welcome the Activate Entertainment Project as LeBauer & Center City Parks’ 2022 Artist in Residence!
Founded by juggler and Jamestown, NC native, Houston Odum, Activate Entertainment aims to create world class circus arts performance pieces with a community feel. The company was founded as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in response to the closing down of live performance opportunities for artists at most traditional venues. The group’s mission is to activate environments in the community with live street performance. This goes hand in hand with the downtown parks’ vision for its Artist in Residence program, created to put artists in the lead of connecting the community with its stories, assets, challenges, and possibilities utilizing the urban park settings.
Beginning in May 2022, Activate Entertainment will spend four months creating their newest work, Passages: An Homage to Our ‘Extra’Ordinary Lives. The artists will explore how the mundane is magical and envision the world from a changed perspective by combining circus, dance, theatre, and live music into a cohesive, storytelling performance series exploring themes of childhood, change, and connection. The project will consist of three 15-minute pop-up pieces and one 45-minute show to be created and performed publicly in the downtown parks over the coming months. Each ‘activation’ will invite the public into the making of the pieces, as the artists collect and utilize stories of the local community to connect the broader themes of the work directly to the people of Greensboro and their lived experiences.
Community members are invited to observe and participate in Activate Entertainment’s rehearsals and creative processes in Center City & LeBauer Parks each week beginning in May. The larger finished work, Passages, will premiere with performances on September 2nd and 3rd in LeBauer Park. This project is supported by the Cemala Foundation and ArtsGreensboro.
For more information about this Artist in Residence project, please visit https://www.greensborodowntownparks.org/artist-in-residence
Greensboro Downtown Parks Inc. is a non-profit organization in partnership with the City of Greensboro, Center City Park and LeBauer Park. The mission of GDPI is to serve as the executive management of Greensboro’s downtown parks, focusing on public activation, maintenance, financial well-being and overall vitality.
