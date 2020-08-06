Name: Chris Pinnix
Bar: Tee Time Sports & Spirits
Age:47
Where are you from? Winston-Salem
How long have you been bartending? 20-ish years
How did you become a bartender? I got hired at Bennigan’s as a server, but immediately the goal was to be behind the wood! I worked my way up. Bartenders always look like they had the most fun, and $$$ -so I’m like, yeah, I’ll do THAT.
What do you enjoy about bartending? The people are the core of what we sell: FUN. I LOVE my job and have made friends for life. I hope to make more. Priceless. I dig being busy and rocking out a great shift with my Tee Time team as well. We always find a way to entertain ourselves, watching the beautiful madness.
What’s your favorite drink to make? The next drink ;) or an Old Fashioned—simple and delicious.
What’s your favorite drink to drink? Ol’ trusty Jagerbomb.
What would you recommend as an after-dinner drink? One more jager bomb, followed by an Irish Coffee
What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen while bartending? Tough one! I’ll go with this one: A skinny kid one night got punched for no apparent reason by a much larger fella, so he pulled out his pants -his way too LARGE Dundee knife. The fight was broken up, Nobody hurt, thank goodness. Then he called the next day to ask if I found his ninja stars. Yes, both were banned.
What’s the best/biggest tip you’ve ever gotten? Around $500 from a random small group, on a random night, just traveling through.
