Chow Downtown Returns September 20-25
GREENSBORO, NC – Chow Downtown, Downtown Greensboro Inc.’s annual restaurant week, returns September 20-25 with a promise of can’t-miss specials and deals at many of the center city’s dining establishments.
“Zeto will celebrate 23 years of business this November. As a longtime downtown business, events like this encourage people to come down and explore all the wonderful opportunities the various businesses have to offer,” says Su Peterson, owner of Zeto Wines. “Zeto, like most of our downtown restaurants, is locally owned, and we appreciate being able to showcase what we have to offer during this week and every week. Let's all get out and support our downtown, unique businesses … all of us are the fabric and personality of Greensboro.”
Chow Downtown will include varying specials at the following participating restaurants:
- Beer & Co.
- Bonchon
- 'cille and 'scoe
- Cincy's
- Crafted Art of Taco
- Deep Roots Market
- Lawn Service @LeBauer Park
- Lewis & Elm Wine Bar
- Liberty Oak
- MACHETE
- Manny's Universal Cafe
- Mellow Mushroom
- Natty Greene's
- Next Door Beer & Bottle Shop
- Northern Roots Coffeehouse
- Parkside Pull-up
- Scuppernong Books
- Southend Brewing
- UNDERCURRENT
- White and Wood
- Zeto Wine Shop
