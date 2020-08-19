GREENSBORO, NC – Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) has announced the return of Downtown Restaurant Week, September 14-18. Along with a new title, Chow Downtown, this year’s restaurant week will also be revamped to better accommodate North Carolina’s Phase 2 Covid status.
“Restaurant week has always been a time for our downtown restaurants to offer great specials and I expect the re-imagined 2020 version to be no different,” said Stacy Calfo, DGI’s Director of Marketing. “With dine-in and takeout options available, there will be something for everyone. So skip cooking at home and enjoy great local fare from our center city.”
Chow Downtown will include varying weekly specials for both food and drinks. For those restaurants not offering dine-in right now, takeout options will enable their participation.
View a complete list of participating businesses and specials at www.downtowngreensboro.org/events/chow-downtown/. Specials will be added weekly leading up to the start of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.