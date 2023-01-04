The first week in January may seem a little early to plan for Valentine’s dinner but let me warn you: restaurants book up earlier for February 14 than any other night in the year. Make your reservation soon, or risk losing out!
See the issuu.com/yesweekly website for restaurant recommendations in previous columns. Here are a few favorites, selected for ambience as well as food. Restaurants usually run special menus for the occasion, in addition to their regular offerings.
Greensboro
I rank The Undercurrent (undercurrentrestaurant.com, 327 Battleground Avenue, (336) 370-1266) among a handful of the best in the Triad. The ambience is elegant without feeling stuffy. This gets my top recommendation for Fried Oysters in spinach salad. Mushroom Galette looks and tastes country-French, joined by roasted fennel slaw, seared apples, and blackberry-sage coulis. Among the entrées, I gravitate toward Marinated and Grilled Joyce Farms Chicken Breast with grilled eggplant and wilted kale; Skillet Seared Salmon with tarragon-basil pesto and fried garlic and pine nut crumble; Cornmeal Dusted Trout with grilled artichoke remoulade sauce, purple cabbage slaw, roasted Brussels sprouts, and low country potatoes; and Roast Lamb Rack with roasted carrots and collards. Don’t skip dessert- get the Bread Pudding.
Marisol (themarisol.com. 5834 West Gate City Blvd, (336) 852-3303) is another of the Triad’s top-ranked restaurants. This place just exudes sophisticated ambience. The menu changes frequently. The most recent edition left me hard pressed to choose. I wanted it all! First course samples: Flash Fried Buttermilk Shrimp with spicy sweet chili sauce; House Made Gravlax with curry cilantro lime aioli, and pickled red onion; Seared Canadian Foie Gras with spiced cranberry port sauce and Amaretto French toast; and House Made Pork Sausage with sweet and sour tomato sauce and cheesy mustard green grits. Selected entrées: Crispy Twice Roasted Half Duck with passionfruit harissa glaze, Grilled Center-cut Filet in shiitake black truffle Madeira veal stock, Garlic Rosemary Thyme Marinated Lambwith curry concord grape BBQ sauce, and Blackened Mahi with whole grain mustard caper dill aioli and oysters.
Osteria (osteriagso.com, 1310 Westover Terrace, #101-A, (336) 275-2550) is upscale-casual. The cuisine is based on the Emilia-Romagna (Bologna) region of Italy. Suggestions: focus on the pastas for a moderately-priced evening, such as Pappardelle Salmon — with spinach, mushrooms, and sun-dried tomatoes; Maltagliati — mushrooms and pork ragout; Strozzapreti — tomato- cream and meat sauce. Or move to the seafoods and meat section of the menu for more sophisticated dining: Osso Bucco — braised veal shank with saffron risotto; Lamb Shank with Parmesan risotto; Chicken Francese — dredged in egg batter and sauteed, augmented with lemon-caper beurre blanc; Grouper Montepulciano — with shrimp and artichokes in lemon-butter sauce; Grilled Bronzino with lemon truffle oil; or Grilled Wild Salmon with warm black French lentils and avocado salad.
At MJ’s (mjs620.com, 620 Dolley Madison Road, (336) 852-4889) Chef-Proprietor Tad Engstrom holds forth in a repurposed home in the Guilford College neighborhood. Poutine with French fries, cheese curds, and onion gravy will get you started on a chilly winter night. Braised Pork Cheek Tacos come with avocado, red onions, queso fresco, and lime cumin emulsion. Among the entrées, Scallops are joined with mushroom risotto, asparagus, and tomato butter sauce. Braised Short Ribs come with maple sweet potatoes, baby spinach, and onion jus. His Wagyu Beef Burger should not be missed; he combines it with homemade pimento cheese, smoked bacon, dijonnaise, and truffle fries. The Berkshire Pork Chop is plated with polenta cakes, asparagus, and herb jus.
The Italian dishes at Salvino (salvinorestaurant.com, 2917-D Battleground Ave, (336) 540-8663) are easy to enjoy. Gnocchi alla Gorgonzola is really rich — housemade spinach and potato gnocchi baked in gorgonzola cream sauce. Mussels Della Casa are sauteed in white wine and garlic with marinara and heirloom tomatoes, served with garlic toast points. Pastas are Italian classics — Wild Mushroom Ravioli in porcini demi with fresh sage; Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese — large egg noodles tossed with Bolognese meat sauce and a touch of cream; Fettuccine Alfredo in rich cream sauce and parmesan cheese, alone or with chicken, shrimp, or lobster. And of course, you will find Spaghetti with Meatballs and Lasagna. You won’t go wrong with any of the veal or chicken entrées. My personal favorites are the seafoods, such as Scallops al Soave- pan-seared, topped with lemon-butter-white wine sauce (you can also get Halibut prepared this way).
Each of the 1618 restaurants has a personality. At the upscale 1618 West Seafood Grille (1618seafoodgrille.com, 1618 West Friendly Avenue, (336) 235-0898), the menu looks casual at first glance, but the preparations are quite advanced, often complex. The Beef Bruschetta starter, for example, joins seared tenderloin, pico de gallo, queso fresco, feta cream, jalapeno-cilantro cream sauce, plus crab meat. Dueling Deviled Eggs juxtaposes beef tenderloin tips vs. smoked salmon. Shrimp and Oyster Sliders include tempura shrimp and fried oysters, intensified with sriracha aioli. The Ahi Tuna entrée is crusted with sesame seeds and seared, plated with wasabi mashed potatoes and sauteed sesame cabbage. Golden Tilefish is blackened, served with honey onion rings, cole slaw, and fried grits cake, along with a crab cake. Pork Tenderloin is grilled, augmented with apricot-habanero chutney, served with brown butter cauliflower, cheesy grits cake, and grilled shrimp tostadas.
1618 Midtown (1618midtown.com, 1724 Battleground Avenue, (336) 285-9410) implements a casual concept. Snacks include Roasted Vegetables, Beef Flatbread, Fried Chicken with buttermilk ranch and hot sauce, and Truffle Fries. Main course samples: Shrimp and Grits with tomato and tasso cream, plus fried blackeye peas; Filet Mignon augmented with fig demiglace, plated with honey and harissa roasted Brussels sprouts and smoked gouda mashed potatoes; a vegetarian Stuffed Portabella mushroom; and the “Smash Burger” with homemade rosemary potato chips.
Café Pasta and Grille (cafepasta.com, 305 State Street, (336) 272-1308) gets a solid recommendation for pastas, but the menu offers a wider range as well. I often start here with their homemade Italian Sausage with roasted red peppers and caramelized onions. Breaded Three Cheese Ravioli are fried crisp, topped with marinara sauce. Spinach and Artichoke Dip is blended with Parmesan and cream cheeses. Firecracker Shrimp are pleasantly sweet-spicy. Among the pasta entrées, I hold their Lasagna in high esteem. South Beach is sprightly-light: scallops and artichoke hearts plus roasted red peppers in Parmesan cream sauce. Salsiccia places their sausage, roasted peppers and onions over fettuccine with a choice of Parmesan cream or marinara sauce. I often get the Grilled Salmon here, blackened or almond-crusted. It normally comes with fresh vegetables and roasted potatoes, but I special order spinach instead of potatoes to hold down carbs and calories. The Chicken Piccata comes with spinach, a good complement to the lemon-butter flavors.
Green Valley Grill (greenvalleygrill.com, O.Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, (336) 854-2015) and Print Works Bistro (702 Green Valley Rd, 27408, (336) 379-0699, printworksbistro.com) already have their special Valentine’s menu planned in advance.
At Green Valley, the appetizer will be Crispy Shishito Peppers with sea salt and olive oil. Entrée choices will be Coffee and Chili Rubbed NY strip with Greek roasted potatoes, asparagus, and chocolate demi or Parmesan Crusted Halibut with brown butter sauce, polenta, and seasonal vegetables. For dessert, Hot Chocolate Cheesecake with cherry anglaise and whipped cream.
Print Works will feature an appetizer of Fried Oysters with remoulade sauce and lemon. Entrée alternatives will be a Veal Chop with truffle mushroom demi, grilled asparagus, and fingerling potatoes; or Pan Seared Mahi Provencal with spinach and crème fraiche mashed potatoes. For dessert, Mousse Duo — milk chocolate with whipped cream and grand mariner white chocolate with orange zest.
In concert with the occasion, consider booking a room in one of these elegant hotels for the evening.
B.Christopher’s (bchristophers.com, 201 North Elm, (336) 274-5900) is my favorite Greensboro steak house. Chef-Proprietor Chris Russel will be adding some specials to the regular menu, most likely Chateaubriand for two, a filet mignon roast prepared from a center cut sirloin. Don’t miss it if it is available. This restaurant serves only all-natural foods, locally raised when possible. Oysters Rockefeller is prepared in the traditional style, blending butter and Parmesan cheese with spinach, over oysters in the half shell. Crumbled pieces of real fried bacon lend additional flavor. Bacon Wrapped Shrimp are crisp from the bacon, imbuing the shrimp with a smoky nuance. Crab Cakes rank among the area’s best, incorporating real jumbo lumps, augmented by lemon-dill aioli plus roasted corn and tomato relish. I especially like the Blackened Cajun Ribeye, coated with blackening spices that impart flavor but balance the beef flavor. Roasted Free Range Chicken uses heritage birds from Ashley Farms. Seared Scallop Risotto is especially tasty, imbued with a mild smoky effect from the wood grill, extended by Reggiano Parmesan cheese in creamy risotto.
Imperial Koi (imperialkoigso.com, 1941 New Garden Road, upper level, (336) 286-3000) has long been my favorite for Asian and sushi. This is one of the few restaurants in the Triad that actually has some semblance of a view.
Sweets are especially important for this occasion, and Greensboro is fortunate to have several good venues: Dolce & Amaro (dolceamaroartisanbakery.com, 1310 Westover Terrace, Suite 110, (336) 763-4349); Delicious Bakery (delicious-cakes.com, 3700 Lawndale Drive, (336) 282-1377); Maxie B’s (maxieb.com, 2403 #7 Battleground Avenue, (336) 288-9811); and Augustino Gusto Bakery (facebook.com/augustinogustobakery, 2508 New Garden Rd E, (336) 740-7005).
If you need wine for this special occasion, the very knowledgeable folks at Zeto (zetowines.com, 335 Battleground Avenue, (336) 574-2850) and Rioja (riojawinebar.com, 1603 Battleground Avenue, (336) 412-0011) can help.
Winston-salem
This Winston-Salem list is selected from places I have written about in Yes! Weekly over the last couple of years. Recommendations will be expanded as I continue to write about a Winston-Salem restaurant the second week of each month.
The Katharine Brasserie & Bar, Kimpton Cardinal Hotel (katharinebrasserie.com, 401 North Main Street, 27101, (336) 761-0203) is named for Katharine Reynolds, a bon-vivant of the illustrious Winston-Salem Reynolds family, who loved Parisian style and French cafes. Styled as an art deco French brasserie, with tile floors and filament lighting, the restaurant occupies a section on the ground floor of the historic Reynolds building. Highlights of starters I have enjoyed here: Cocktail de Crevettes- poached jumbo shrimp cocktail with brandy-spiked crème fraîche cocktail sauce; Beef Tartare — minced tenderloin of exceptional quality, raw and chilled, topped with a sous vide 65 degree egg; Moules Marinières — swimming in a broth of white wine, lemon juice, and their own natural liquor, simmered with garlic, shallots, and clipped tarragon. Admired entrées: Canard à l’Orange — seared duck breast sauced with a Gran Marnier and bitter orange jus, with sautéed rainbow chard; Trout, sourced from North Carolina farms, dusted with crushed pistachios, chive crème fraiche lending a gentle effect; Poulet au Poivre Flambe’, a deboned half chicken sprinkled with cracked black pepper that has been seared in a cast iron pan, then roasted, tender and moist, augmented with an exquisite Cognac mushroom cream sauce.
Bleu (bleurestaurantandbar.com, 3425 Frontis Street, 27103, (336) 760-2026) is a personal favorite. The restaurant occupies a modern building designed and constructed specifically to house this restaurant. Choosing one starter over another is difficult — a good sign. Crispy Calamari is coated with black-eye pea flour, creating an unusually crisp but light crust, with creole mustard and sweet chili sauce on the side. Crab and Shrimp Cake uses moderate breading, so you taste the crabmeat and the shrimp up front. These are served with creamy grits and andouille sausage jus. Sweet Garlic Shrimp are bathed in white wine with roasted garlic and plated with grilled crostini. Bleu is not a steakhouse, but it could pass for one if that is the direction your focus leads you. All of the beef entrées are good choices. I am especially fond of seafoods here. Barramundi is a white-fleshed fish, seared to a brown crust, plated over coconut rice, all surrounded by red curry sauce. You might not expect a fried seafood platter in a restaurant this upscale, but missing Bleu’s Crumb Fried Seafood would be a serious mistake. Flounder, shrimp, and oysters are coated with an exceptionally crisp and flavorful crust, with a crab and shrimp cake to boot!
At Rooster’s, a Noble Grille (roosterskitchen.com, 380 Knollwood Street, 27103, (336) 777-8477), the aroma from the wood fired grill is enticing. Lots of wood creates an elegant look, while avoiding formality or stuffiness. Even in wintry weather, patio seating is available, a function of well-placed heaters. Noble’s restaurants are justifiably famous for Tomato Basil Bisque. Among the entrées, I have especially enjoyed Filet Mignon with bordelaise sauce, fresh roasted asparagus, and roasted potatoes with peppers and onions-as good a steak as I’ve ever had; and Roast Chicken from Joyce farms — simply the best roast chicken I’ve ever had, no reservations. The menu changes often enough to preclude other recommendations. I just look forward to returning here.
I have long admired Chef-Proprietor Tim Grandinetti of Spring House (springhousenc.com, 450 N Spring Street, 27101, (336) 293-4797). In addition to his accessible yet sophisticated cuisine, this restaurant’s setting is as good as it gets. The restaurant is housed in the historic Bahnson House, one of Winston-Salem’s classic residences from the 1920s, now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A first course suggestion: Baked Oysters, covered with soft pimiento cheese flecked with crisp bacon, presented over fresh spinach leaves. Entrées: Pork Shank is exemplary, the braised meat tender enough to be pulled away from the bone with a fork, emitting deep flavor, augmented with a natural jus. Low country red rice absorbs flavor, then gives it back to you. Meat Loaf utilizes bison, leaner than beef, enhanced with Romesco sauce and cherry tomato confit. Fried onion straws complete the presentation.
ROAR (roarws.com, 633 N Liberty Street, 27101, (336) 917-3008) is a unique concept, incorporating casual as well as fine dining, several bars, recreational venues, and entertainment/concert space, in a reconstructed historic building. In my full article, I considered Est! Est!! Est!!! one if the best Italian restaurants in the Triad. A starter of Sautee’ Cozze e Vongole provides clams and mussels in a light but richly flavored tomato sauce made with white wine, enhanced with cooked cherry tomatoes and garlic. For entrées, my wife and I had Salmone alla Siciliana, a perfectly cooked strip of fish surrounded by kalamata olives and cooked cherry tomatoes, sharpened with capers, plus garlic, all simmered in white wine. Bolognese uses wide, flat noodles, cooked al dente, blessed with a supremely rich ground meat and tomato sauce.
JL Casper’s, on the second floor, is the other full-service restaurant. This is a steakhouse, designed to be reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties. Shrimp Cocktail fits this concept perfectly, and it’s a solid rendition of this perennially popular starter. Lightly dressed spinach leaves hosted my Fried Oyster Salad. The oysters themselves bore an unusually crisp crust. Big chunks of blue cheese occupy center stage, the whole assembly scattered with sliced figs. The Kobe Burger is based on a half-pound of superior quality ground beef, enhanced with horse radish truffle mayonnaise, applewood smoked cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions, hosted on a brioche bun. The accompanying Pommes Frites are among the best I’ve had. The Pork Chop entrée is about an inch thick, exuding quality in flavor and texture, presented over cheese grits, surrounded by tasso ham gravy, topped with fried sage leaves. Braised mustard greens, lightly touched with vinegar, complete the presentation.
Jeffrey Adams on Fourth (jeffreyadamsws.com, 321 W 4th Street, 27101, (336) 448-1714) is sleek and urbane, a function of vibrant red walls and contemporary lighting. In a first course of Smoked Bacon Crab Dip, we were pleased to find that the addition of bacon pays off. Fresh tasting crabmeat, cream cheese, and clipped chives are blended and melted together, presented still steaming in a ramekin, with toasted baguette slices alongside for spreading. A main course of Fried Chicken uses a large breast coated with panko breadcrumbs to yield a strikingly crisp crust, which gives way to a steamy-hot, yet tender interior. Mushroom and bacon gravy coats one side, oozing over to mashed potatoes, skin on. The vegetable on the night I had this was sliced and shredded Brussels sprouts, al dente, streaked with red bell pepper strips, also hosting two crunchy asparagus spears. Grouper is pan-seared, presented over cheese risotto with fire roasted tomatoes, artichokes, and capers, accented with lemon. In Land and Sea, the core element is a four-ounce beef tenderloin, tender in texture, emitting solid beef flavor, cooked precisely as ordered. Flanking the steak were several pieces of butter-poached lobster, including one intact portion of claw meat, plus four medium-sized scallops, tender and deeply flavorful. These are enhanced with béarnaise sauce. Mashed potatoes blend beautifully with that sauce. This dish also included sliced and shredded Brussels sprouts streaked with red bell pepper strips.
High Point
High Point is home to another of the Triad’s highest rated restaurants. Top-ranked restaurants approach their craft from different angles. Often, innovation and unusual ingredients are encountered. Blue Water Grille (bluewatergrillenc.com, 126 State Avenue, High Point, (336) 886-1010) takes a somewhat more conservative tack, doing familiar things, but doing them better. Fried Oysters are lightly crusted and fresh tasting, augmented by a white barbecue sauce. Crab Dip blends boursin cheese and artichoke hearts with large lumps of fresh crab meat, served with Parmesan focaccia toasts. Fish entrées- salmon, tuna, halibut, and mahi — can be ordered with a choice of sauce: orange-chipotle glaze, piccata, lemon-old bay compound butter, or soy-ginger — or in more elaborate constructions. Chicken is from Ashley Farms, an airline breast confit, pan fried, served with fingerling potatoes, shallots, spinach, heirloom tomatoes, and a white wine-lemon feta broth. Steak Frites uses a Manhattan strip, plus hand cut Old Bay fries, garlic parmesan aioli, and a black pepper demi-glace. The Tomahawk Pork Chop is presented bone-in, aged goat cheese polenta alongside, with braised kale, horseradish-mustard butter, and smoked chipotle-apple jus.
I am not qualified to make recommendations that will enhance your love life, but dining in one of these restaurants on Valentine’s should certainly set the stage for a mellow, flavorful evening!
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.