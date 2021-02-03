Chow down with John Batchelor: Valentine’s Day Edition

In normal times, Valentine’s is the busiest night of the year for restaurants. Of course, these aren’t normal times, so I can’t predict occupancy rates this year. But my advice is simple: if you plan to go out that evening, make a reservation as soon as possible, especially given that space has been curtailed and fewer seats are available. And if you prefer to eat at home, consider take out as a reward for the usually-cooking partner.
See the issuu.com/yesweekly website for restaurant recommendations in previous columns. Here are some suggestions regarding places I have not written about lately but still strongly recommend.
The Undercurrent (undercurrentrestaurant.com, 327 Battleground Avenue, 336-370-1266) is always attractive for meals on any occasion, whether special or just for personal enjoyment. For Valentine’s, they are offering, “Spread the Love,” a four-course takeout special for two. First course consists of Shrimp and Crab Cocktail and Avocado-Citrus Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Aioli. A Caesar Salad with Parmesan-Garlic Croutons and house-made Caesar dressing follow. The main course is a six-ounce Filet Mignon with a roasted tomato reduction, green onion and cheddar cheese twice baked potato and grilled asparagus. Dessert consists of Tiramisu with raspberry-chocolate syrup.
Instructions for reheating are provided. To enhance the home experience, music by Jessica Mashburn will be live-streamed. Order flowers via an online link to ABBA Designs. This is the most elaborate special occasion menu I have been able to find.
Of course, reservations are also available for dining in. From the regular menu, my favorite starters are the Country Pate with hickory-cranberry compote, Calvander cheese, flatbread, and smoked pecans; and Fried Oysters with sweet garlic-buttermilk cream, rosemary-thyme oil, peppadew peppers, pine nuts, and country ham crumbles. You won’t go wrong with any entrée. I am especially attracted to Seared Sea Scallops with hazelnut-thyme couscous, sautéed parsnips and spinach, vanilla-grapefruit vinaigrette, apricot puree, and potato frits; Skillet Seared Salmon Filet with sesame Carolina gold rice, French beans, lemon-parsley puree, chow chow, and crisp county ham; Grilled Joyce Farms Chicken Breast with grilled sweet potato, kale, chimichurri glace, orange-roasted pepper puree, and smoked pumpkin seeds; and Grilled Pork Tenderloin with chorizo-hominy hash, kale, poblano-roasted tomato salsa, cilantro- gold raisin puree, and avocado.
According to Chef-proprietor Chris Russell of B.Christopher’s (bchristophers.com, 201 North Elm Street, 336-274-5900), the most popular menu item on Valentine’s is Chateaubriand for two, a filet mignon roast prepared from a center-cut sirloin. My wife and I are also fond of the Blackened Cajun Rib Eye with horseradish sauce (big enough to share). The Seared Scallop Risotto and the Roasted Free-Range Chicken are good alternatives to beef. You might not expect a steakhouse to be a go-to place for vegetarian entrees, but the Goat Cheese Stuffed Portabella Mushroom with spinach, balsamic glaze, potatoes, and onion crisps would change your mind about that! We often start with the Fried Calamari or the Crab Cake. Among the sides, we really like the Fried Onion Crisps, Shoestring Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach, and Asparagus. If you like Brussels Sprouts (I do!), get the caramelized version here with bacon.
Imperial Koi (imperialkoigso.com, 1941 New Garden Road, upper level, 336-286-3000) has long been my favorite for Asian and sushi. This is one of the few restaurants in the Triad that actually has some semblance of a view.
Marisol (themarisol.com, 5834 West Gate City Blvd, 336-852-3303) is another of the Triad’s top-ranked restaurants. The menu changes frequently; see their Facebook page for updates. A recent post offered first courses of Flash Fried Buttermilk Shrimp with a spicy chile sauce, Foie Gras with strawberry jam, and Seared Scallops with saffron creamed rice. The entrée list led off with Twice Roasted Crispy Duck with a honey and Texas Pete glaze; Rack of Lamb with bacon and Cipollini onion balsamic veal stock; Flounder en Papillote, and Sautéed Trout with lemon brown butter and capers.
Sweets are especially important for this occasion, and Greensboro is fortunate to have several good venues:Dolce & Amaro (dolceamaroartisanbakery.com, 1310 Westover Terrace, Suite 110, 336- 763-4349); Delicious Bakery (delicious-cakes.com, 3700 Lawndale Drive, 336-282-1377); Maxie B’s (maxieb.com, 2403 #7 Battleground Avenue, 336-288-9811); and Augustino Gusto Bakery (facebook.com/augustinogustobakery, 2508 New Garden Rd E, 336-740-7005).
If you need wine for this special occasion, the very knowledgeable folks at Zeto (zetowines.com, 335 Battleground Avenue, 336-574-2850) and Rioja (riojawinebar.com, 1603 Battleground Avenue, 336-412-0011) can help.
One other thought- if you want to “get away from it all,” one of my favorite mountain retreats, The Orchard Inn (orchardinn.com, 100 Orchard Inn Lane, Saluda, NC 28773-9722, 828-749-5471), still had reservations available when I checked. This is not only a peaceful setting; the restaurant is excellent, too.
You might also consider using this occasion to engage in a bit of selfless action. Donations to A Simple Gesture (asimplegesturegso.org) are especially well placed. I learned of this initiative, which is dedicated to fighting hunger, in the context of a much-lamented farewell to Mark Freedman, a much-honored local restaurateur whom we lost in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.