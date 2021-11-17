Chow Down with John Batchelor in the Tanger Center Pre-Theater Dining area

Last month, I provided a guide to restaurants located near Tanger Center. In this column, we will look at Tanger’s own event enhancements, especially the pre-theater dinner buffet. I attended the buffet last week before Beautiful, The Carole King Musical.
VIP parking costs $25. If you want to avoid a walk, that’s only $15 more than the city garages are charging.
Lobby bars provide drinks and light foods — sandwich packs and such.
The Lee and Wrangler Lounge is a private bar on the third floor. Purchase access in conjunction with your event ticket. Drinks and light snacks are available. Lounge access price includes one drink voucher. Check the program in advance to determine when to access the lounge — whether before the show or during intermission. Some events have an intermission, others don’t.
The pre-theater dining room is also located on the third floor.
I have been pleasantly surprised by the quality of wines and artisan beers as well as liquor, even in the lobby bars. I consider prices reasonable, for the setting — maybe a little higher than BTG restaurant charges, maybe about the same, depending on the restaurant. In the dining room, I would definitely recommend the selections from Sterling, Meiomi, Stag’s Leap, and Decoy. You may have to monitor your order more than you would expect in a restaurant. At least in the vicinity of my table, servers did not seem to be familiar with wine service. Other than that, personnel are pleasant and attentive, as they are throughout the Tanger venue.
For the pre-theater dinner, a sample menu is posted in advance on the website. Based on my experience, “sample” is an appropriate terminology — what was actually served is mostly as described, but not always. You choose from buffet selections — anything or everything. You can create multiple courses or just get everything at once.
The house salad is nutritious and colorful, a function of leaf lettuces, halved cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, slivered carrots, and crunchy croutons. Dressings are commercial — Ken’s, in packets.
Soft, yeasty rolls also taste a little sweet.
The grits in Shrimp and Grits are creamy-rich, the shrimp tender, not overcooked- difficult to accomplish when shrimp are this small. Most of the flavor comes from the grits, and that flavor is good. Servers on the line ladle this into a small bowl. Our servings remained warm when we got to the table.
Not so the Pasta — ziti in cream and cheese sauce. It was just cold — a bit above refrigerator cold, but not to the serving temperature I would have preferred. Once again, though, the flavor was good.
A squash stack is prepared two ways — baked or fried. My wife and I found the crisp crust appealing, so we chose fried. A large zucchini slice forms the foundation, followed by a slice of yellow squash, then a roasted red bell pepper, topped with a fresh mushroom cap. These are also served cold, but I was advised that the temperature is deliberate. Grilled asparagus, roasted carrots, and baked sweet potatoes round out the vegetable choices. They were room temperature.
The meat that evening was Braised Short Ribs. These are really good, emitting solid depth of beef flavor from literally fork-tender texture.
Based on my observations of the crowd- and the dining room was just about full- the dessert display is probably the main attraction for a lot of patrons. Dozens of choices lure you off your diet.
Various candies invite multiple samplings. Several Mousse concoctions are decorated with fresh berries. Cakes are presented in swirls of appropriate sauces. Carrot Cake is flanked by a candy carrot. Hot Bread Pudding is lush and sweet, redolent of cinnamon. I would suggest starting with the candies and mousse selections, waiting until the first round of cakes have been picked up. Replacements tasted fresher, moister. Finish with the hot bread pudding.
Walter Ellerbe is Tanger’s Executive Chef. He holds the Certified Executive Chef and Certified Culinary Educator degrees from the American Culinary Federation. These are exalted credentials, indeed. I have spoken with him on a couple of occasions, including a brief conversation during dinner last week. He visits every table during service, and you are likely to see him throughout the Tanger Center, checking on things and interacting with guests. He advises that everything is prepared in-house.
The Tanger pre-theater buffet is a very convenient way to manage an evening. You can dine at your leisure and not have to worry about getting to the Center afterward.
I’ve been all over the Tanger Center interior (on some occasions, I serve as a volunteer usher, and I’ve been through Tanger training). There are no bad seats in this place — no obstructed views even from the Loge. A row of seating is especially designed for handicapped access (be sure to select handicapped seating when you buy your ticket, if that’s what you or a guest need). Seating is comfortable and restroom facilities are adequate, even for female patrons.
The quality of life in the Triad took a major step forward when the Tanger Center opened.
