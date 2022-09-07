Chow down with John Batchelor in the Mountains

Fall brings a yearning for the mountains. My wife and I are well acquainted with the Parkway from Virginia to Asheville, but when unindicted co-conspirator Jerry Weston recommended two restaurants in Waynesville, we shifted our attention farther south. The drive below Asheville introduces another wide range of scenic views. And as usual, Jerry’s advice turned out to be wise.
Frogs Leap Public House
44 Church Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-1930
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Small Plates: $12-$16
Entrées: $38-$65
Desserts: $12-$14
Five Course Chef’s Menu: $74
Most recent visit: August 5
During summer, in order to cope with reduced staff, Frogs Leap Public House converted to a fixed price, five-course menu, open only on the weekend. In August, however, the regular schedule and a la carte menu returned. The five-course menu proved popular, however, and it is still available. Check the website for updates.
I visited during the fixed menu period. Even with reduced staff, I found servers to be exceptionally well-informed, deliveries appropriately paced. The interior bears a woody-clubby look, with a patterned metal ceiling overhead.
I seldom order mixed drinks, but I would advise that the bartender here is really talented. His Bumble Bee Thyme (gin, honey, lemon, thyme) is almost worth a drive in itself. The wine list is well chosen and reasonably priced.
Three alternatives were available within the five courses.
Lamb Sausage led things off. Deeply flavored, a little spicy-hot, these strips were flanked by fried potatoes, plus preserved lemon, pickles made in-house, and colorful grilled red and yellow peppers, all laced with salsa bravas- a tomato-based sauce blended with chili peppers and paprika- plus aioli. An auspicious debut.
Next came Wood Roasted Pork Belly with green apple kimchi. Think thick bacon with all the flavor impact that implies, sharpened with the pickling effect applied to tart apples. A pleasantly mellow cheese course of Thomasville Tomme and Sequatchie Cove Coppinger cheeses, presented over sourdough toast points with honey and walnuts, was the mid-point.
Seafood Paella combined shrimp, scallops, lobster, grouper, and halibut in Anson Mills Carolina Gold rice (a heritage product) with saffron rouille. Excellent! The main courses concluded with prime NY Strip steak, grilled over a wood fire, augmented with fresh cut French fries sprinkled with truffle oil. A chimichurri sauce and a horseradish aioli augmented the deep beef flavor.
The wood smoke aroma suffuses the restaurant and can be noted even before you enter- an ideal sensory introduction that will be even more enticing with fall weather.
Two dessert choices were offered. Brown Butter Crepe with local mountain peaches also contained peach ginger jam, surrounded by lavender blackberry sauce, dabbed with vanilla cheesecake whip. Dark Chocolate Mousse is framed in a cashew crunch crust, surrounded by sauce Anglaise and dark chocolate sauce.
Tonia and Kaighn Raymond have owned the restaurant since 2011. She manages the floor; he is the Chef. Sean Whelan is chef de cuisine; he has been there since the beginning as well.
The Chef’s Table
30 Church Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 452-6210
thechefstableofwaynesville.com
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Appetizers: $12-$14
Salads: $10-$12
Entrees: $23-$48
Desserts: $11-$13
Most recent visit: August 6
Chef-owner Josh Monroe grew up working in his father’s restaurant. He pursued formal training in the highly regarded Asheville-Buncombe Tech culinary program, where he led the culinary Olympic team. Subsequent positions included the Richmond Hill Inn (which I rated five stars). He began cooking at The Chef’s Table in 2006; he and his wife bought the place in 2009. They grow a lot of the restaurant’s vegetables in their garden.
Chef Monroe is also devoted to wine. That shows in the restaurant’s décor- the walls are lined with wine box ends- as well as the excellent wine list, which has earned awards from Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast magazines.
We noticed the aroma of freshly baking bread as soon as we entered. It’s a crusty rosemary focaccia, and it’s wonderful.
We started with Goat Cheese Risotto Balls, cited on the menu as a signature dish. This is well worthy of such status. Three panko crust crisp balls enclose local Dark Cove goat cheese. Two sauces create a mellow complexity of flavors.
An entree of Pecan Crusted Trout uses local Sunburst trout, which I consider a superior product. It has been carefully deboned and split, then enhanced with a bourbon glaze. That glaze oozes into mashed potatoes, a mellifluous effect. Al dente green beans are the other vegetable.
In Braised Beef Short Ribs Pasta, the main ingredient is presented over pappardelle strips. Long, low temperature cooking renders the meat fork tender and richly flavored, extended with mushrooms and caramelized onions in a smoked blue cheese cream sauce, all flecked with spinach. Lush!
Two other properties in downtown Waynesville also merit attention.
The Wine Seller (20 Church Street, (828) 452-6000, classicwineseller.com) is one of the best wine shops I have ever encountered, with multiple older vintages in a temperature-controlled setting, in addition to contemporary releases. They also host live music events as well as wine dinners. Online browsing, ordering, and shipping is available.
The Scotsman
37 Church Street
(828) 246-6292
Hours: 4 p.m.-12 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 12 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 a.m. Sunday
Appetizers: $5-$9.50
Salads: $10.50-$11.50
Sandwiches and Burgers: $11.75-$15.75
Entrees: $12.75-$23.75
Desserts: $7.75
Most recent visit: August 6
The Scotsman is a casual replication of an old-world Scottish pub. Housed on the ground floor of a building constructed in 1927, the bank-like exterior gives way to a deep green tavern decorated in plaids. A mounted stag’s head gazes down over the tables. Check the website for the live music schedule, especially Celtic.
Co-owners Scot and Makyia Blair moved to Waynesville after he completed service in the Marines. The chef is Howard Pickrel.
The same menu is in place for lunch as well as dinner. A separate Brunch menu is in place mid-day on Sundays. We had two appetizers from the regular menu for lunch.
Reuben Rolls are an attractive alternative to the sandwich version of this perennial favorite. The corned beef is made in house, and it’s way better than any I’ve had that is commercially supplied. This joins sauerkraut inside crisp egg rolls, served with “Scotty sauce”- akin to remoulade.
The kitchen makes Scotch Eggs by forming nests in sausage patties that have been coated in breadcrumbs and fried. Then the eggs are soft cooked inside the sausage. Curry mustard lends bite.
This is the only restaurant I have ever seen that serves haggis. I did not try it, and I’m not going to, but I would look forward to trying lots of other pub fare at The Scotsman.
In fact, I look forward to another visit to continue to explore Waynesville. Nearby Asheville has become known as a destination restaurant city, justifiably so, but its smaller neighbor deserves attention, too!
