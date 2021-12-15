Chow Down with John Batchelor for Sunday Brunch

Based on the crowds I have observed this fall, Sunday Brunch is a wildly popular attraction in the Triad. I find the occasion especially inviting during the Holiday season. Herewith, three of my favorite locations.
For these visits, my wife and I ordered Eggs Benedict in each restaurant, in order to establish some degree of direct comparison, plus something else that looked especially interesting. In each location, the traditional Eggs Benedict recipe — poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise sauce on an English muffin — had been tweaked a bit.
Green Valley Grille (622 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro 27408, 336-854-2015, greenvalleygrill.com) is elegant. A two-story ceiling looks down onto the dining area. Brick walls flank a large center arch. The large, open kitchen is situated in a way that creates the impression of a theater, with chefs on stage.
Their version of Eggs Benedict uses a toasted challah bun, layered with shaved Giacomo’s ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, and hashbrown potatoes. The bun is distinctive — sweetish in flavor, soft in texture — a pleasant variation on the traditional English muffin host. The ham, a local product, is excellent. The hashbrowns are worth a trip in themselves- crisp, decorated with fried onions.
My wife ordered Shakshuka, something we had never had before. This consists of potato cakes wrapped in bacon, covered with fried eggs, then a ragout of chorizo sausage and tomatoes, topped with basil pesto. Interesting. We especially liked how the sausage flavor blended with the eggs, the tomatoes adding an acidic nuance. Basil pesto is welcome just about anytime, anywhere.
Print Works Bistro (702 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro 27408, 336-379-0699, printworksbistro.com) is light and airy, with abundant natural light. Draperies around various perimeters and sound-absorbing tiles in the ceiling soften crowd noise.
A conventional version of Eggs Benedict is available here, if you are wedded to tradition. But I found Smoked Salmon Benedict more interesting. This is also based on a toasted English muffin but adds smoked salmon to poached eggs with hollandaise sauce. Fresh sautéed spinach is served alongside. I found the smoked salmon more attractive than traditional Canadian bacon, and healthier to boot!
Our second choice here was the Vegetable Torte. “Torte” in this case is a loose construction — roasted winter root vegetables are placed on top of and in between two squares of puff pastry. Soft-cooked eggplant, carrots, mushrooms, and butternut squash are diced and dolloped with tomato balsamic emulsion and a dab of goat cheese, then sprinkled with spiced pumpkin seeds. If tasted separately, the inherent, natural flavor of the vegetables is evident; taken together, the tomato and goat cheese add a welcome accent. A kale and apple salad is served alongside.
The Undercurrent (327 Battleground Avenue, Greensboro 27401, 336-370-1266, undercurrentrestaurant.com) is elegant but not stuffy. It’s easy to relax here. For me, of equal importance, conversation can be conducted, given the low noise level.
The kitchen was serving a summer version of Eggs Benedict when I visited. Instead of an English muffin, a buttermilk biscuit hosted poached eggs, along with a crisp slice of fried green tomato coated with pimiento cheese, placed over country ham, all ladled with hollandaise sauce. You might not anticipate buttermilk biscuits in a fine dining restaurant, but if your grandmother had gone to a top-level culinary school, these are the ones she would have made. I would go back just for the biscuits (along with everything else). The tomato slices are tart and firm (as they should be), the pimiento cheese a sharp yet mellow complement.
After my visit, the kitchen changed the preparation to Greens, Eggs, and Ham Benedict — sweet potato biscuits, collard greens, and country ham over poached eggs, accented with Lusty Monk mustard hollandaise sauce, scattered with fried tobacco onions. I can’t wait to go back!
Merguez and Grits is an assertive variation on the southern tradition of shrimp and grits. In this case, lamb sausage is hosted by Guilford Mill grits blended with smoked white cheddar cheese, plus fried eggs and tomato confit. A Moroccan spice mixture (cinnamon, cumin, coriander, allspice, black pepper, and ginger) kicks things up. I really enjoyed the lamb sausage.
When I eat out, it’s almost always for the evening meal. If I go out mid-day, Sunday is most likely the day of choice. I just find the menus more interesting than the smaller portion but very similar fare, relative to dinner offerings.
So — I welcome reader recommendations for other locations, perhaps to be addressed in a future column. Meanwhile, I’ll see you in one of these!
