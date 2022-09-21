Chow down with John Batchelor during Greensboro Downtown Restaurant Week

Greensboro Downtown Restaurant Week is underway, continuing through Sunday, September 25. For a complete list of all 23 participants, go to the Downtown Greensboro website, downtowngreensboro.org/events/chow-downtown.
But for more details about the food specials that are being offered, you’re already in the right place! Herewith, the special offerings from a few cherry-picked places I include among my personal favorites.
Blue Denim (217 South Elm Street, 336-676-5689, bluedenimgso.com) is noteworthy for abundance of flavor, an outgrowth of chef/owner Jody Morphis’s Louisiana roots. He is knocking a dollar off the price of Crawfish Beignets. Their crisp exterior gives way to an interior studded with bits of crawfish that stand out in their own right, plus onions and peppers. They are enhanced with comeback sauce, a variation on remoulade.
‘cille and ‘scoe (312 S. Elm Street, 336-522-6592, cilleandscoe.com) was the subject of a full article in Yes! Weekly on April 6. Access it at issuu.com/yesweekly/docs/yes_weekly_-_april_6_2022). The restaurant’s name pays tribute to the grandparents of Chef-Partner Sean Reaves. Chef is going all out for this event, with a four-course tasting menu for $38, to include fire-roasted oysters, sweet potato gnocchi with sage brown butter, duck risotto, and pork belly.
At Crafted, the Art of the Taco (220 S Elm Street, 336-273-0030, eatatcrafted.com), Taquitos will be priced at $12.95, including a side. You’ll get three crispy corn tortillas filled with chicken tinga topped with roasted poblano sour cream, cilantro, and cotija cheese; or black beans and corn with Baja sauce and vegan cheese. Choose a side from the menu list.
The wine list at Lewis & Elm Wine Bar (600 S Elm Street, 336-763-3435, lewisandelm.com) is exceptional. Food items are tapas style, small plates. They are cutting the price of their Panino in half for this event. This is a grilled sandwich on freshly baked foccacia, encasing Italian cured meats and melted cheeses.
Liberty Oak (100 W Washington Street, 336-273-7057, libertyoakgso.com) is running the perennially popular Oak Burger at $12 (grilled black angus beef topped with their homemade barbecue sauce, white cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, plus onion straws, served on a toasted challah roll, with one side), and Shrimp and Grits (shrimp and andouille sausage sautéed with garlic and fresh herbs, served over smoked Gouda stone ground Grits and topped with a cream sauce) for $20.
MACHETE (600-C Battleground Ave, 336-265-8859, machetegso.com) drew special attention last year when it was named a semifinalist for best new restaurant in the entire United States in the prestigious James Beard Awards. Lofty company, indeed. Their special this week is a trio of ice creams- Butter Pecan, Thai Basil, and Mango Sorbet- all made in-house, for $9.
Whenever anyone asks, “What’s the best restaurant in town?” I always include The Undercurrent (327 Battleground Avenue, 336-370-1266, undercurrentrestaurant.com) in my response. For this event, all entrees are being discounted 10 percent (dine-in only). The Undercurrent is always a good value for dining at this level, and this price cut makes for a real deal!
White and Wood (215 S. Elm Street, 336-638-1216, thewhiteandwood.com) has two hand helds on the menu, a Burger and a Grilled Cheese. In the article I wrote about this restaurant, I characterized them both as knockouts. A brioche bun hosts the Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger, based on ground filet mignon and ribeye steak, blended in-house. The depth of flavor in the meat is exceptional. Gruyere cheese takes this to an even higher level of sophistication, rounded out by thick sliced bacon. A homemade shallot aioli and “drunken barbecue sauce” enhance the meat. The Grilled Cheese blends superior cheeses- mezzo secco, gruyere, and fromage blanc- hosted on Italian round sour dough bread, enhanced with bacon, tomato, and cooked onion. For Restaurant Week, they will be offering the burger or grilled cheese served with a side arugula salad or homemade tater tots plus a choice of any dessert for $25. They will continue to offer Happy Oyster Hour (half price, 5-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday) and Wine Wednesday/Thirsty Thursday specials (20% discount on bottles of wine) through that week.
Zeto Wine Shop (335 Battleground Avenue, 336-574-2850, zetowines.com) is celebrating its 23rd anniversary this year! For Restaurant Week, they are providing a $5 discount on a $20 Vinomatic card (pay $15). This is a delightful device! You insert your card, then choose the quantity pour, then press the button, and it dispenses into your glass. About a dozen selections are available. I’ll most likely be first in line.
See you somewhere, downtown, this week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.