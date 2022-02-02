Chow down with John Batchelor at White and Wood

The name “White and Wood” grows out of the interior of this downtown structure. White brick walls flank wood tables and floor — a sleek, urbane look, punctuated by a long bar that lines most of one wall, looking into the open kitchen. In addition to table and bar seating, outdoor accommodations are available, weather permitting.
A genuine welcome, rather than a recitation, is likely as you enter. Service personnel are exceptionally knowledgeable, ready with interesting and informative descriptions about the food. They can make well-informed recommendations about libation pairings as well. I get the impression that they enjoy working here, and they are proud of what the kitchen is doing. Everyone who served our table was masked.
The wine list is significant, both for quality and quantity. Whoever chose these offerings has exquisite taste, meaning they like the same things I do. Many are available by the glass ($12-$26), with bottle prices discounted 20 percent on Wednesday and Thursday nights. In general, prices are somewhat higher than average for our area, but they honestly reflect the quality of the wines.
The menu mixes snacking fare, with lots of cheeses and cured meats, plus salads and more conventional starters and entrées.
Salads are colorful, nutritious, and provide a very pleasant dining experience. Brussels Sprouts are braised, which softens them and takes a little off the edge in flavor. Then they are shredded and combined with pecans, cranberries, crisp bacon of especially high quality, plus sheets of parmesan cheese. This is dressed in a light lemon-anchovy vinaigrette. Beets combine red and yellow slices, drizzled with honey and enhanced with fresh ginger, joined by hazelnuts and feta cheese. This gets a citrus vinaigrette. Kale and Apples join walnuts and blue cheese — a perennial favorite combination — plus honey and fresh thyme, dressed in cider vinaigrette.
Two sandwiches are knockouts. A brioche bun hosts the Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger, based on ground filet mignon and ribeye steak, blended in-house. The depth of flavor in the meat is exceptional. Gruyere cheese takes this to an even higher level of sophistication, rounded out by thick-sliced bacon. A homemade shallot aioli and “drunken barbecue sauce” enhance the meat. This kitchen makes potato tots in-house- fluffy light and crisp, conveying solid potato flavor. A side salad of arugula, also recommended, is an alternative to the starch.
You might not expect a Grilled Cheese sandwich in a restaurant of this caliber, but this kitchen justifies the idea. Blended superior cheeses — mezzo secco, gruyere, and fromage blanc are hosted on Italian round sourdough bread, enhanced with bacon, tomato, and cooked onion. Tater tots, soup, or arugula salad are the choices of sides.
Several varieties of fresh oysters are available. One evening, Oysters Rockefeller was an off-menu special. A bed of rock salt hosted six half-shells, the oysters plump and juicy, enhanced with fresh spinach, melted cheese, and excellent bacon.
Main courses burst with originality and skill of execution. Bucatini is shredded pork, enhanced with pineapple, carrot purée, and crème fraîche, plus a serrano pepper salsa with slices of those peppers scattered on top. The meat is placed over a bed of noodles.
Duck Breast is tender and moist, surrounded by a cherry demiglace, joined by root vegetables, mushrooms, and shredded red cabbage.
Cioppino is a fish stew, in this case assembled from scallops, mussels, clams, and shrimp, swimming in fish fumet with tomatoes. Romescu bread is provided for soaking up the fumet. Wonderful fresh flavors abound.
Sixtysouth Salmon, seared crisp, is served skin side up, resting in beurre blanc sauce. Puréed butternut squash, sliced turnips, and shredded red cabbage round out a beautiful conception.
Dessert selections mix familiar themes with unique creations. Rosemary Olive Oil Cake contrasts fairly sharp flavors from Meyer lemon, blueberries, and pink peppercorn gastrique, mellowed by the herb and olive oil flavors inherent in the cake itself. In Crème Fraîche Panna Cotta, the custard is decorated with fresh blackberries, capeberries, and raspberries, plus hazelnuts and mint, rendered more elegant with strawberry coulis. Chocolate and Butterscotch Pot De Crème gains crunch from toffee, raised in sophistication with vanilla cream and rice pearls.
Although my experiences here have been limited to fairly early dinner hours, I can imagine a brisk later night crowd coming for cheese sandwiches and/or desserts. No matter what hour you choose, the dining experience here ranks among the Triad’s best.
The chef is John Lowry. He came to the restaurant from Next in Chicago, which earned 3 Michelin stars. Juan Cirino has worked at the restaurant since it opened; he became manager about two years ago. Jake Ngo (pronounced “no”) is partner-owner, with Patrick Planeaux, an HR manager with VF Corporation. They moved to Greensboro from San Francisco in 2015, where Jake spent decades in that city’s elite restaurants, most recently at Boulevard.
These visits, spread over about six weeks, moved White and Wood into my personal favorites list. I’ll go back every time I can schedule a visit, and I’ve already made reservations for a wine dinner in February.
