Chow down with John Batchelor at The Katharine

The Katherine is named for Katherine Reynolds, a bon-vivant of the illustrious Winston-Salem Reynolds family, who loved Parisian style and French cafes. Styled as an art deco French brasserie, with tile floors and filament lighting, the restaurant occupies a section on the ground floor of the historic Reynolds building, a precursor to the Empire State Building. Setting and seating encourage lingering, multi-course meals, and conversation.
A new Executive Chef, Eric Brownlee, took over in late spring. He grew up working on his grandfather’s farm in Pennsylvania, where he opened his first restaurant, for family, at age nine. He started out professionally as a line cook at the James Beard award-winning Accomac Inn, then moved to Charleston to attend Johnson and Wales. He was a sous chef at Daniel Island Country Club, then Executive Chef at Cork Neighborhood Bistro. During this time, he helped found the Sustainable Seafood Initiative in partnership with the South Carolina Aquarium. In 2012, he moved to High Point, first as Executive Chef of the String & Splinter, then as Corporate Executive Chef for the Blue Plate Restaurant Group, where I admired his work and praised those restaurants.
Many chefs these days, especially the younger ones, tend to pronounce flavors up front. You get the impact as soon as you taste something, and it stays with you throughout. Chef Brownlee’s dishes at The Katherine strike me as more subtle, more refined. You taste the main ingredient first, then, if you pay attention, pick up nuances and enhancements in each subsequent bite.
Consider Fried Brussels Sprouts. These have become very popular- and in my case, welcome- in the Triad. They almost always taste good, sometimes really good, due to myriad treatments- balsamic vinegar, nuts, cheese, whatever. But often as not, the flavor of the primary ingredient is either buried somewhere or lost altogether in the process. Here, the first impact comes from the vegetable, lightly crisped leaves on the exterior giving way to a softer, naturally flavorful interior. A mild, yet quite tasty saffron-infused aioli is served on the side, allowing as much, or as little, influence as you choose.
Likewise the French Shrimp Cocktail. Poached jumbo shrimp are graced with crème fraiche, spiked with brandy. Three flavors clearly emerge, shrimp in the forefront, the brandy evident, but not overpowering. One suggestion for readers- this kitchen makes an absolute killer seafood cocktail sauce. Consider asking for it with the shrimp. That sauce normally comes with Oysters on the Half Shell, along with a rose’ Champagne mignonette. The oysters provide clean, pure flavors, subtly identifiable regarding different origins, well served by the condiments.
Our server identified Beef Tartare as her favorite starter. I got the impression that service personnel here have not only been taught how to recite the food, they have actually tasted things. Minced tenderloin of exceptional quality, raw and chilled, is topped with a sous vide 65 degree egg. Mix the egg and the meat together to get the full experience. A smoky, mildly spicy aioli plus cornichons and pickled shallots provide flavor extensions, hosted on charred crostini.
Mussels swim in a broth of white wine, lemon juice, and their own natural liquor, simmered with garlic, shallots, and clipped tarragon. The tarragon is especially appealing. Grilled baguette slices should be swirled in the broth. Sip some more broth with a soup spoon. It’s wonderful.
Roquette is a salad of baby arugula, dressed in lemon vinaigrette, sprinkled with thinly shredded Parmesan cheese. Simple and delightful.
Duck fans should make a special trip for the Seared Duck Breast entree. It is sliced, flanked by soft-cooked creamed leeks (I would make the drive just for the leeks), and sautéed turnip greens. A coulis of red currants, raspberries, and blackberries thinned with orange juice serves the fowl flavor well. (Berries vary according to fresh availability.)
Trout is sourced from North Carolina farms. The exterior is dusted with crushed pistachios. Flavors emerge from the fish and the nuts, neither competing with the other. Chive crème fraiche lends a gentle effect. The presentation utilizes frisee lettuce, scattered with crumbled bacon, plus charred lemon. Cooking the lemon softens its impact somewhat, so the juice tends to sharpen the flavor of the other ingredients, rather than insinuating itself inappropriately. Little slivers of fingerling potatoes have been soaked in salt and vinegar, then fried crisp. I think this is the best potato treatment I have ever encountered.
I would also rank Chicken au Poivre Flambe’ in that elite category. This is a deboned half chicken sprinkled with cracked black pepper that has been seared in a cast iron pan, then roasted, tender and moist, augmented with an exquisite Cognac mushroom cream sauce. The assembly is complex, yet well-coordinated- surrounded by herbed fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic cloves, and a shallot poached in red wine. I seldom single out chicken for a primary recommendation, but this one has to be experienced.
My wife and I tried two desserts, Strawberry Sorbet (flavors vary almost daily) and Chocolate Pot de Crème. The chocolate is infinitely rich and creamy, the sorbet light and refreshing. Both outstanding renditions.
We visited briefly with Justin Rankin, the bar manager, who advised that the wine selections, especially those by the glass, had been recently revised. Somebody made good decisions, yielding some of the best food matches in our experience among local restaurants. Prices are reasonable, for the setting. I would especially recommend the Sokol Blosser pinot gris, among the whites, and do not miss the Belle Glos Ballade pinot noir. And should you be so inclined, the urbane, Parisian ambience of the bar here is exceptionally attractive, as are the mixed creations served therein.
I have one regret. I have not had a steak here. I have therefore missed the several toppings made in-house- smoked tomato sauce, whipped Roquefort au poivre butter, red wine and mushroom Bordelaise, or horseradish and honey crème fraiche, for example.
I will remedy this omission on a future visit!
For Winston-Salem readers, online ordering for pickup or delivery is available.
No matter how you experience it, The Katherine is one of the Triad’s premier restaurants.
