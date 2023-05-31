I usually focus on locally-owned establishments, but once in a while I notice a chain or franchise place that is doing something different enough to merit attention. Taco Mama caught my eye when it first opened in 2018, and my wife and I have been occasional visitors ever since.
This restaurant family was born in Alabama. Will Haver, their originator, grew up in Birmingham, where he admired his mother’s cooking, especially the fresh vegetables the family grew in their garden. He founded the first Taco Mama in 2011, after experience as a server, dishwasher, prep cook, line cook, and eventually manager, at Ezell’s Catfish Cabin in Tuscaloosa, in addition to some time serving other restaurants in food sales. He was a partner in two other restaurants before developing the Taco Mama concept.
He came up with the idea from traveling in the West and the Gulf Coast, where he saw “cool, hole-in-the-wall taco and burrito shops … That’s what I kept coming back to … a laid back, funky, fun taqueria with great tasting, fresh food, and a simple approach.” He collaborated with Chef Tim Hontzas, who was later named a James Beard Awards semi-finalist in his own restaurant. (Information from the website.)
The Greensboro team is led by General Manager Cesar Monroy.
This place is about as casual as a restaurant can get. You place an order at the register, take a number, seat yourself, fill soft drink orders or water at a self-service stand, and receive prompt delivery at your table. Service personnel seem naturally friendly, not rehearsed. Somebody in management has a good feel for personalities. Décor is colorful, selected to create a wide-ranging theme that centers on street food and margaritas.
Margaritas constitute a central element of this concept, although plenty of other adult beverages are available. Seasonal creations are of particular importance. Right now, the Watermelon Margarita holds center stage. To traditional white tequila, Triple Sec, lime, and simple syrup, mashed fresh watermelon is added, creating a delicious, sweetish blend. My wife made me go back and get another one the next day. Blood Orange will be available later in the year. These specialty drinks are only offered when the theme ingredient is available, fresh. Quite a few other margarita concoctions are available year-round, however, in single servings or in pitchers. The regular house margarita is no slouch!
Food choices provide lots of flexibility. Key point — although this is a casual, relatively low-priced restaurant, fresh, quality ingredients are used throughout.
One section of the menu lists Taco Baskets. These contain two tacos, plus chips, salsa, and a choice of a side. You can mix taco selections.
Classico Beef is based on seasoned ground beef, plus shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. The beef generates solid, real beef flavor, and the cheddar cheese tastes real, as opposed to a “cheese food” product. Cheezy Beef uses braised beef, extremely tender and deeply flavorful, with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lettuce, crumbled queso fresco (Mexican white cheese), and mild salsa. The cilantro lends bright flavor coloration, while the queso fresco mellows things out.
The Sizzler provides four slices of grilled steak tenderloin, along with grilled onions, fresh sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and crumbled queso fresco, dressed in red chile butter sauce. The steak is the real thing, albeit a little dryish in my serving, but very tasty and surprisingly tender, nevertheless. Alabama Redneck takes its name from the restaurant’s original location. This is a taco filled with roasted pulled pork, ancho chile slaw, and pickles, ladled with chipotle barbecue sauce. The sauce is a bit spicy-sweet, the pork tender, emitting solid flavor.
I was particularly impressed with The Mayor, a taco filled with marinated chicken, plus lettuce, diced tomatoes, creamy-cilantro pesto, and queso fresco. The chicken consisted of all white meat, shredded, no gristle. The menu says that the main ingredient in the Ahi Tuna Si!! Taco is sushi grade, and I believe it. I’ve paid more — a lot more — for tuna that was not this tender. It is sliced and served raw, enhanced with spicy sriracha slaw made with red cabbage, fresh sliced avocado, chipotle ranch dressing on the side. You should consider coming early if you want this. They try to order only enough for a day’s supply, and sometimes they run out.
Mama’s Chorizo is based on ground chorizo sausage, plus pico de gallo, lettuce, diced tomato, and queso fresco. I really like the flavor of this sausage.
We liked all the sides we tried. Street Corn is flavored with queso fresco, lime juice, and chili powder. Guacamole is redolent of fresh avocado. My personal favorite is Chorizo Refried Beans — a soft mashup that just bursts with sausage and bean flavors.
Two other seafoods are available, flounder and shrimp. I got them both as a combination in The Hippie Fisherman, the seafood burrito bowl. They tasted fresh, with a pleasant crust (I got them fried), tender, not overcooked. My bowl allowed me to try the brightly flavored cilantro-lime rice, grilled onions — pleasantly soft, and more fresh sliced avocado. You might also consider jalapeno peppers in multiple configurations, roasted corn, black beans, and black olives, which I have had on other occasions. That’s just a partial list of the sides.
Taco Mama provides good food in ample portions at very good prices. You just can’t go wrong here!
Taco Mama: 2168 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro 27408
336-790-1987, tacomamaonline.com/lawndale
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
Salads: $10-$15, Entrees: $10-$15
Most recent visit: May 19
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.