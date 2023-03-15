Bill Heard’s father had a business card that read, “Sweet Old Bill” on one side. The other side said, “Most people call me Sweet Old Bill, but some just use the initials.” That’s how Heard chose his restaurant’s name.
As you might gather from the story, this place doesn’t take itself too seriously. But it consistently delivers the goods. This is a restaurant that is just easy to enjoy. The food is casual southern — “burgers, ‘cue, and brew” according to the logo. I would add that ingredients are fresh, prepared accurately and appropriately, and just taste good.
Concrete floors and brick walls reinforce sound, so the interior is noisy, but quiet wouldn’t fit this concept anyway. A long community table occupies center stage, flanked by the bar along one side, booths lining the other. Live music is provided often. Black and white photos illustrate scenes from High Point’s history. Multiple television sets keep you up to date with sports. Patio seating is available, but a sign warns at the gate, “Absolutely no alcohol Beyond This Point, so start chugging!”
In addition to a wide variety of beers, the bar mixes some really good drinks. A Hurricane took me right back to New Orleans. Wine offerings are appropriately casual for the concept, reasonably priced.
From the Starters section of the menu, my wife and I enjoyed Corn Fritters — delightfully crispy, bursting with corn flavor from abundant kernels, plus fine dice jalapeño peppers for a pleasant, spicy-hot kick. Ranch dressing mellows things out.
Onion Dip is baked and served in a presentation-size black iron skillet. Soft Vidalia slices are naturally sweet, cooked soft, blending well with a Parmesan and cream cheese host. Toasted baguette slices are provided for spreading.
A restaurant like this has to have a good burger, and Bill’s does. The patty yields deep beef flavor, augmented with crisp bacon, structured on an excellent brioche bun.
The kitchen houses an industrial size smoker with a rotisserie that slow cooks meats over hickory and hardwood coals. The technique pays off in flavor and texture.
The SOB Rueben is based on pastrami, smoked in-house, covered with melted Swiss cheese, spread with thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread, plus sauerkraut. It’s a quality rendition of this perennial favorite.
For lighter fare, several soups and salads are available.
The Plates section of the menu offers a range of beef, pork, chicken, and seafoods, with combinations available.
The Brisket emits solid beef flavor from fork-tender texture, augmented with Lexington-style barbecue sauce. You can get this sliced or chopped. I especially like the Pulled Pork, also with Lexington-style barbecue sauce. (Lexington style is tomato based, as opposed to Eastern North Carolina style, which is primarily vinegar-based.) Chicken here ranks among the best I have had — juicy, with abundant flavor developed during cooking, spiced with a dry rub- made in-house.
Salmon is grilled — my serving was firm, but not dry or overcooked — with extra flavor from a chimichurri sauce. That sauce mates well with the meats, too.
Plates come with a choice of two vegetables. Green beans are fresh, cooked soft, southern style — good, but some needed stringing. Potato salad is also southern style, with soft chunks of potato. Slaw looks and tastes freshly made from coarse-cut cabbage and slivers of carrot in mayonnaise-based dressing.
French fries and sweet potato fries are nice and crisp. I liked all of these, but my favorites were collard greens and black-eyed peas.
A separate children’s menu offers lower-priced choices that are likely to appeal to young appetites. Desserts fit the Southern theme — especially the homemade Banana Pudding.
I will try to work in a dessert here in the future, when diet allows.
Jennifer Patrick is General Manager. The Chef/Kitchen Manager is Taylor Brett. He started cooking while he was in high school, then professionally at Liberty Oak and the Wolfgang Puck Greensboro location (RIP).
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.