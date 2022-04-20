Chow down with John Batchelor at Spring House

I have admired the work of Chef Tim Grandinetti for a decade, but due to a simple twist of fate, this is the first time I’ve had an opportunity to write about him. He spent a dozen years with the Marriott Corporation before moving to Spring House. He grew up in Hudson, New York, where his great-grandfather operated an Italian restaurant, after arriving at Ellis Island.
Spring House opened in April 2012 in the historic Bahnson House, one of Winston-Salem’s classic “millionaire’s row” residences from the 1920s. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The restaurant’s founder, Lynette Matthews-Murphy, oversaw the home’s restoration. To the extent feasible, the interior retains its classic look. White linens adorn the tables. Outdoor patio seating is attractive as well.
The culinary concept combines “Southern-style deliciousness in cadence with Mother Nature” [website].
A starter of Shrimp, Corn, and Crab Fritters bursts with sweet corn flavor, followed by seafood subtleties. A swirl of red beet puree creates an abstract painting on the plate. Duck Confit and Sweet Potato Empanadas ooze rich duck flavor from tender fowl, well complimented by the potato. The crust of the empanada generates ample flavor of its own.
Roasted Oysters are this kitchen’s interpretation of a classic, covered in this case with soft pimiento cheese flecked with crisp bacon, presented over fresh spinach leaves. Fried Cauliflower Florets are crisp yet tender, the natural taste of the vegetable well accented by a kimchi mayonnaise.
My unindicted co-conspirators and I tried two pork entrees. The Braised Pork Shank is an exemplary rendition of this perennial favorite, the meat tender enough to be pulled away from the bone with a fork, emitting deep flavor, augmented with a natural jus. I was especially enamored with the accompanying hoppin’ john, flecked with crisp pork belly bits.
An off-menu special Pork Chop retained the bone, which I think adds flavor. This came with braised red cabbage and sweet potato-chorizo hash, especially well-chosen accompaniments.
Meat Loaf certainly honors the southern concept. This kitchen’s rendition utilizes bison, a leaner meat than beef, its flavor enhanced with Romesco sauce and cherry tomato confit. Fried onion straws complete the presentation. Steak and lamb entrees are available, of course, but I chose Short Ribs in pappardelle pasta instead, because short ribs just taste better to me. The combination of rich, tender beef was joined with green peppercorn sauce plus whipped ricotta cheese, all of which blended beautifully with the pasta.
Chicken Cutlet Shrimp is a fairly unusual combination, but it works easily. The chicken is lightly sauteed, the shrimp tender, and neither overshadows the other. These primary ingredients are assembled over pimiento cheese grits, a winning medley, the whole further enriched with a brandy cream sauce.
Two seafoods completed out our main course choices. Salmon is enriched with lobster cream sauce, joined on the plate with Napa cabbage and bacon — a praiseworthy combination in its own right. Shrimp fritters add another dimension. My favorite is Sea Bass, moist and tender, supplemented with Parma ham. The ham adds a moderate degree of saltiness and extends the flavor of the fish without overpowering it. Ginger tomato fondue surrounds the presentation, adding a mild acidic touch. A classic beurre blanc sauce rounds out the flavor profile.
You won’t go wrong with any wine choice from this list or pay an unreasonable price. Servers provide well-informed suggestions and are fully capable of adding details to help with food decisions. And they pay attention. Sequencing flows from the pace you set.
I completed these review visits with a sense of regret. I wanted to eat more from this menu, and that’s a real good sign. A tasting menu, for example, is available, but that’s not practical when you need to sample different entrees, because the whole table has to order it. A section of the menu offers large portions of seasonal vegetables, and I look forward to them in the future. This kitchen maintains a strong relationship with local farms.
Chef Grandinetti also has a cookbook- highly recommended!
