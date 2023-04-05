“Southern Roots” captures this restaurant’s concept, based on fresh ingredients, especially vegetables and seafoods, but meats as well, locally sourced when feasible, prepared in the best traditions of Southern cooking. Lisa Hawley, proprietor, began in food service washing dishes in a rest home at age 15. Her expertise grew as she gained experience in professional kitchens. She created the Southern Roots menu and developed most of the recipes. In past Furniture Markets, she worked with Martha Stewart providing House Beautiful parties when Ms. Stewart was food editor for that magazine.
A white ceiling looks down on pale green stucco and brick walls. Coarse fabric dividers separate a large interior into smaller sections. An open kitchen flanks the bar, separated by banquettes. A brick patio — especially recommended- provides al fresco seating with an open fireplace.
My wife and I rated these meals among the most enjoyable we have had in the past year or so. In addition to the food, the wine list here is both large and well-constructed. You simply cannot get a weak selection or pay an unreasonable price. The menu is extremely wide-ranging, from conventional first courses, to pizza and sandwiches and burgers, through main courses and desserts.
Take, for example, a Crab Cake starter. It’s large enough to serve as an entrée, and it’s loaded with quality lump crabmeat, whose flavor is evident. (You might think that a crabcake that tastes like crabmeat would be the norm, but if you pay attention, most crabcakes taste more like the filler than the main ingredient.) It is placed over a tart, crunchy fried green tomato slice, flanked by freshly made cole slaw. Dabs of tomato aioli round out the presentation and the flavor profile.
Fried Thai-Style NC Shrimp are large, crisp on the exterior, tender inside, dotted with sweetish-spicy “XO sauce” and sriracha aioli, scattered with black sesame seeds. You clearly taste the shrimp themselves, with the augmentations supplementing rather than obscuring that flavor.
The Pork Quesadilla is a knockout, utilizing hickory-smoked pulled pork, plus pickled red onion, jalapeño peppers, Monterey jack cheese and chipotle ranch dressing, served on a spinach quesadilla. (The photo is my fourth of the serving — this went away too fast for a full portion photo!)
We enjoyed several seafood entrees. Cajun Catfish is sourced from a North Carolina farm. It is delicately flavored, sharpened with tartar sauce, the crisp batter akin to tempura. This sustains clean flavor throughout. Lump Crab Stuffed Trout is also an in-state product, appropriately light in flavor, well-served by crab stuffing, these flavors deepened with avocado cream sauce, for a rich result.
Blackened Mahi, an off-menu special, bore an appropriate level of intensity from blackening spices, but they did not overpower the flavor of the fish itself. A chipotle-lime crema had been laced over the top, a delightful composition. Salmon, another supplement to the regular menu, had been coated with a brown sugar and maple syrup glaze, then baked on a cedar plank. Another well-executed, well-balanced creation.
When we could tear ourselves away from the seafoods, we still got mostly positive results. Neither my wife nor I were particularly enamored with the Meatloaf — too dense and heavy, although it tastes good.
The Pork Chop, on the other hand, just about hits masterpiece status. It’s from a Cheshire heritage pig, providing natural flavor the way pork used to taste before all the mass market interventions started to increase production while eroding taste. It was topped with a Granny Smith apple chutney, the sweetish fruit flavor a mellifluous match for the pork. The pulled pork that we enjoyed so much as a starter is also available as a full-sized entrée. And if cows are your thing, you can get a good steak here, too. This is a Certified Angus Beef tenderloin, cooked just as ordered.
Most entrées come with a choice of two vegetables unless their design calls for a particular match. Onion Pie is a standout for flavor and appearance, worth a visit in itself. Collard greens are lightly touched with vinegar. Okra is sliced lengthwise and sautéed in olive oil, for a smoky, crisp result. Green beans are deep green, seasoned with fatback. Brussels Sprouts are halved and fried. Prepared Southern style, but with a light touch, these are unequivocally the freshest, overall best vegetables I have had in the Triad, with the widest variety.
The chef is Johnny Chandler. He has been with Southern Roots for 22 years. He started out washing dishes for Jimmy Noble (at Restaurant J. Basul Noble in High Point) when he was 15.
Southern Roots ranks among my most favorite restaurants.
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.