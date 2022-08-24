Chow Down With John Batchelor At ROAR

ROAR is a unique concept, incorporating casual as well as fine dining, several bars, recreational venues, and entertainment/concert space, in a reconstructed historic building.
Joseph Correll is operating partner. Simon Burgess is the principal developer. Correll has lived in Winston-Salem all his life. Burgess, a Brit, is now a resident of Winston-Salem, having relocated after helming hotel and other projects in different countries.
After extensive redesign and construction, ROAR began operations in January. Opening of the final dining installment took place last week. Valet parking facilitates access.
On the street level, Fords Food Hall is named after the building’s original resident, Twin City Motor Company. The space started as a showroom for the Model A. The hall houses several restaurant windows, a large bar, a performance stage, and a beverage wall.
To access the beverage wall, you register with the wall host, then draw your own using the provided ID. Place food orders at the window(s) you select. You get a text when your food is ready. Pick up and settle down in the open space and have dinner before moving to entertainment on one of the other floors. (This arrangement also facilitates takeout.) Several more formally decorated private lounges on this level can be reserved for a fee.
Joey Correll’s American Street Food serves wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches, a vegetarian bean burger, plus French fries and hotdogs, as well as seafood. Correll’s seafood selection is Pawley’s Island Grouper Bites. These are bite-sized chunks of grouper- tender and fresh-tasting, lightly breaded and fried, augmented with tartar sauce. I would definitely get them again, and I would add a compliment regarding the accompanying French fries- they taste fresh cut, like real potato! I found the Chili here appealing as well- pleasantly meaty, robust in flavor, not too many beans.
At Blue Crab Seafood Bar, the menu offers She Crab Soup, Fish Tacos, Fried Soft Shell Crabs, Calabash Shrimp, and fried flounder or whiting, plus several grilled fish. The latter come with a choice of several enhancements, plus two sides. I ordered Grilled Salmon with chimichurri. The fish was nicely marked from the grill, cooked rather well done. A side of Street Corn is served on the cob, decorated with cotija cheese, lime, and cilantro. Jalapeno Ranch Cole Slaw is just a little spicy-hot, not overpowering, with fairly big chunks of cabbage leaves and stalk.
From Dragon Fruit Asian Fare, Garlic Noodles with Shrimp proved a wise choice. The noodles are appropriately firm, the shrimp tender and fresh. The garlic is assertive, but not overpowering. This is sprinkled with red pepper flakes, spicing things up a bit. Other interesting selections include Pork Belly Bao Buns, Sweet Potato Crab Rangoon, and several fried rice concoctions.
Centenario is the Mexican station. Sharables include Stuffed Shrimp- filled with cheese and wrapped in bacon- and Chicharrones- pork rinds with pickled onions and salsa verde. Tacos are available with fish, chicken, beef, or vegetarian “soy meat.” The Plates section of the menu includes Fajitas; Huaraches (refried pinto beans); a seafood assembly of octopus, shrimp, and cod; and Carne Asada- my selection. This is flank steak, appropriately firm for the cut, tossed with grilled onions, corn salsa, and fried potatoes. The combination of ingredients yields a complex and really tasty result. Beans come in a separate container.
Zero Sei (06 is the telephone code for Rome) specializes in piadinas, an Italian flatbread made without yeast. Simone Conosciani, a native of Rome, Italy, is the chef. He came to the United States when he was 18 years old, working in food service most of his life. He was formerly sous-chef at Sir Winston Wine Loft and Restaurant (developed by the same team as ROAR), and also worked at Harvest Table, the food provider for Wake Forest University, as well as Vinnie’s Pizzeria.
Conosciani believes that no one else in this area is serving flatbreads made this way. I tried The Sea piadina, which encloses smoked salmon, fresh mozzarella cheese, avocado basil spread, and yogurt sauce. (Cucumbers are usually included, but my wife is allergic to them, so we requested a preparation that left them off. The kitchen had no problem accommodating the request. Everything is made to order.) All ingredients bespoke quality, making me look forward to another visit to sample other versions, especially the ones based on Italian sausage, speck ham, prosciutto di Parma, and soppressatta salami.
Chef Conosciani also operates Est! Est!! Est!!! Italian, one of two full-service restaurants at ROAR. It is located on the same level as Fords Food Hall, but in its own separate enclosed seating area.
Whoever set up this wine list knew what they were doing. A large percentage of the selections are Italian, and thus not likely to be familiar to many guests. But small tastes are easily acquired, and by-the-glass pours are generous. My wife and I liked everything we tried.
The meal starts auspiciously with a freshly baked round of Italian whole wheat bread. Be careful. This tastes really good. Two people could easily fill up before food arrives.
We started with Sautee’ Cozze e Vongole- clams and mussels, in a light but richly flavored tomato sauce made with white wine, enhanced with cooked cherry tomatoes and garlic. Crusty toasted slices of that whole wheat bread surround the presentation and provide a mechanism for soaking up the sauce, which you should absolutely do. (Although the restaurant is casual in ambiance, plate licking might go too far.)
In Salmone alla Siciliana, a perfectly cooked strip of fish is surrounded by kalamata olives and cooked cherry tomatoes, sharpened with capers, plus garlic, all simmered in white wine. The effect is robust, while allowing the natural flavor of the salmon to come through clearly. Firm, fresh asparagus is the well-chosen vegetable accompaniment. Bolognese uses wide, flat noodles, cooked al dente, blessed with a supremely rich ground meat and tomato sauce. This ranks in the top echelon of Triad pasta dishes.
In fact, my initial impression places Est Est Est in the top echelon among all Triad Italian restaurants. Multiple return visits will be necessary to validate that perception, and I’m looking forward to them!
JL Casper’s, on the second floor, is the other full-service restaurant. This is a steak house, designed to be reminiscent of the Roaring Twenties. It opened last Thursday. Hard surfaces make this a high-energy, high-volume venue, especially when live bands are performing. (The one on opening night was really good!)
The restaurant is named in honor of JL Casper. He made liquor in Winston-Salem around the time this building was functioning in its original incarnation. He went to jail during Prohibition, moved his operation to Mexico after he got out, but eventually returned to Winston-Salem. Original jugs from The Casper Company (“Lowest Priced Whiskey House, write for confidential list”) decorate the bar.
I consider the menu very well-conceived. The price range (main courses $19-$42) allows you to control costs. Steaks (Certified Angus Beef) lead the entrées, of course, joined by several attractive seafood selections, as well as Joyce Farms chicken. (This is a Winston-Salem purveyor of exceptional quality fowl.) The wine list is noteworthy for both quality and value. You can’t make a mistake here.
My wife ordered a Shrimp Cocktail, which fits this concept perfectly. And it’s a solid rendition of this perennially popular starter. Lightly dressed spinach leaves hosted my Fried Oyster Salad. The oysters themselves bore an unusually crisp crust. Big chunks of blue cheese occupy center stage, the whole assembly scattered with sliced figs. Another winner.
For her main course, my wife tried the Kobe Burger. This is based on a half-pound of superior quality ground beef, enhanced with horse radish truffle mayonnaise, applewood smoked cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions, hosted on a brioche bun. The accompanying Pommes Frites are among the best I’ve had- crisp, bursting with real potato flavor, enhanced with truffle oil and Parmesan cheese.
I got the Pork Chop. The meat- about an inch thick- bespoke quality in flavor and texture, presented over cheese grits, surrounded by tasso ham gravy, topped with fried sage leaves. Braised mustard greens, lightly touched with vinegar, complete the presentation. This is a great combination. I’ve never had better.
Jon Willis, previously the executive chef at Ryan’s Steakhouse, is corporate chef. He oversees all of ROAR’s dining venues.
The Mayfair Club, named for the developers’ company, is a bar and entertainment venue, also on the top floor. The first thing you see when you get off the elevator is a meticulously restored, polished Model A Ford auto. In addition to regular bar seating/standing, several reserve sections can be rented for larger parties. Patrons can play simulated golf or reserve a bowling lane up here. Concerts, dance, and event spaces are available as well.
Roar is not simply a new restaurant. This is a new experience, quite beyond anything I have ever seen in the Triad (or anywhere else, for that matter) before. Five ROAR concepts are underway in other states. Winston-Salem’s is the first to open.
