Chow down with John Batchelor at Radici

According to the restaurant’s well-organized and informative website, “Radici” means roots or root vegetables in Italian. But Radici is not an Italian restaurant. The restaurant’s name refers to its vegan cuisine, first, and second, to an effort to grow roots in a devoted local following.
Brian Ricciardi, the owner, is of Italian heritage, however. He grew up in New York, where he learned to love cooking and eating from his Italian grandmother. He also owns Dom’s in Winston-Salem.
Sean Sigmon, the chef, started out in his parents’ barbecue restaurant in Texas. He subsequently converted to vegetarianism and moved to Portland, Oregon, where he became involved in that area’s farm-to-table vegetarian movement. He came to North Carolina last year to be closer to family who live here and took over the kitchen at Radici.
The interior looks rather sleek, with a long bar lining most of one side. Wall décor reinforces the vegetable theme.
No matter what your culinary proclivities, Radici serves some of the most attractively presented and flavorful food I’ve encountered in the Triad.
The first section of the menu is labeled Snacks and Salads.
I tried a Kale Caesar Salad and encountered tender leaves, a creamy sunflower dressing lightly applied, augmented by grilled onions and crumbled crackers. This looks and tastes very good. The fact that it is also very healthy just constitutes a bonus.
Black Lentil Fritters are firm and crunchy. I am fond of lentil flavor, so these are easy to enjoy for me. A cultured herb aioli, spread across the top of the plate, lends accent. A few leaves of kale add color as well as nutrition.
Roasted Beets Tartare is a visual knockout. A deep red cylinder encloses pieces of beets. A dollop of yogurt, scattered with pickled spices and fresh herbs, rests on top. Large wafers, made in-house from Anson Mills corn, oat, and benne seed flour, provides crunch as well as additional flavor.
Certain dishes are almost certain to be winners. Fried Sweet Potatoes are a case in point. Locally grown, they burst with natural flavor, a function to some extent of roasting before frying, which develops natural sugars. Miso aioli laced with chili oil completes the presentation.
The next menu category is Small Plates. In general, I found these portions large enough to either share or complete a meal, in combination with one of the first courses. I never left Radici hungry, no matter what I ordered.
Cast Iron Loaded Cabbage is shredded and sautéed, served just a little on the crunchy side — just right for me. Lots of capers create a sharp impact, mellowed by a preserved lemon dressing, plus pieces of apricot and olives. Although the cabbage flavor stands in the forefront, the other ingredients combine to create a high level of complexity.
Carolina Gold Shiitake Dirty Rice hosts diced roasted shiitake mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, and charred onions, dusted with a Mediterranean herb blend. The mushrooms and onions constitute a classic combination. I would add that this rice is a heritage product from Anson Mills, and it is gratifying to actually taste the rice itself, as opposed to the bland white rice that requires some other treatment to give it any significant taste.
Roasted Cauliflower, decorated with Swiss chard, is another visual knockout. The main ingredient provides al dente texture, its natural flavor extracted by skillful heat. Firm (but not hard) carrots, plus clipped green onions add flavor. This rests in a cumin-enhanced cauliflower puree. It tastes as good as it looks.
From the Large Plates section of the menu, I ordered Polenta with Oyster Mushrooms. The polenta itself is another Anson Mills heritage product, richly flavorful in its own right. The mushrooms are pan-roasted. Oyster mushrooms are inherently more flavorful than their white or button brethren, and that natural flavor comes through clearly here. Swiss chard is cooked in with the mushrooms, and the process yields a deeply flavorful gravy that is highly enjoyable when swirled into the polenta.
I skipped dessert, but I will try something on a future visit.
The most frequent request I receive from readers centers on finding vegetarian food, so I know there is a vegetarian demand out there. Candidly, though, I do not know whether there are enough vegans in Greensboro to establish and maintain a following numbered exclusively from that clientele. Obviously, Radici gets a solid recommendation for that segment of the culinary community. No one else is doing what this restaurant is doing, and they are doing what they do very well, indeed.
But if you cannot abide the idea of an all-vegetable dinner, then go to Radici anyway, eat your vegetables, then slip over next door and finish off with a taco. Actually, eating your way up and down Elm Street is a good way to spend any evening!
Radici is located at 14 S Elm Street, Greensboro | 336-617-7195 | radicigso.com
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday & Thursday | 5-10 p.m. Friday & Saturday | 5-9 p.m. Sunday
Snacks and Salads: $8-$14 | Small Plates: $12-$14 | Large Plates: $17-$20 | Desserts: $8-$12
Most recent visit: July 16
