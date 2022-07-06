Chow down with John Batchelor at Nonna Teresa

In Italian families, “Nonna” means grandmother. But not just any grandmother. It is a term of endearment. She is the female head of the family, and she is a grandmother who really knows how to cook.
Nonna Teresa is named after the owner’s mother, grandmother of his children. Michael Assante is from Naples, Italy. He came to North Carolina to open his own business after working in restaurants for over 20 years.
This is a casual, family Italian place. The interior is quite attractive, with a large waterfall fountain centering one wall, framing the restaurant’s logo. Patio seating is available under large umbrellas. The people here are really nice, too, in a family Italian (or Oak Ridge) sort of way.
The menu offers a lot of choices, especially for such a relatively small space.
The Appetizer Mix provides samples of three starters. Bruschetta is prepared with diced ripe tomatoes over toasted Italian bread slices, plus garlic, basil, and olive oil, drizzled with balsamic vinegar. Calamari rings are a little on the firm side, fried crisp. Mozzarella Sticks consist of cheese, lightly breaded and fried to a crisp exterior, marinara sauce on the side.
The sandwich section of the menu offers 13 alternatives, all served on an eight-inch sub roll with chips. (I skipped sandwiches).
Pizzas come in about two dozen varieties, including two on a cauliflower crust. My wife and I stuck to the traditional crust- for me, that’s the foundational element of good pizza, and Nonna Teresa’s crust passes this test. It’s chewy, with solid flavor of its own. It is based on a family recipe, honed by Michael Assante’s uncle, who has pizza restaurants in Miami.
The Nonna Supreme version contains good quality pepperoni, plus mixed peppers Italian sausage slices, onions, and mushrooms, all topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Ortolana is a vegetable assembly, hosting broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, red bell pepper strips, onions, artichokes, and melted mozzarella cheese. All the vegetables are fresh. I would rate these above pizzas from any of the chains (where at least some of the ingredients, especially mushrooms, are usually canned).
That flavorful crust is also available in calzones and strombolis. I really liked the Veggie Calzone, which includes broccoli, spinach, and mushrooms — again, all fresh — surrounded by melted ricotta cheese.
Entrees, of which I counted over two dozen, are either pastas or include pasta as part of the dish. You choose which pasta you prefer — spaghetti, penne, linguini, or fettucine. Angel hair isn’t on the menu, but when my wife asked for it, it was available.
These come with a house salad of mixed, quality lettuces, Roma tomato slices, onion, and cucumbers. We liked the blue cheese dressing better than the ranch — a little thin, but still OK. Or, if you prefer, two soups are also provided — Tomato Basil or Minestrone. The minestrone hosts bits of carrot, zucchini, onion, tomato, potato, celery, beans, and pasta rings in a flavorful tomato-inflected broth. Yeasty sliced Italian-style white bread is included as well.
Pasta Bolognese yields up rich tomato flavor augmented with plenty of ground beef. Hearty and robust. Baked ziti is similarly solid in flavor, with mozzarella and ricotta cheese melted into tomato-meat sauce.
Chicken Piccata uses all breast meat, two slices pounded thin and tender, augmented with lemon, butter, white wine, and capers. The sauce blends well with whatever pasta you choose. This is a light dish that nevertheless tastes really good.
Zuppa di Pesce strikes me as the most elaborate assembly on the menu, with mussels, chopped clams, shrimp, and small sea scallops in marinara sauce. All these shellfish were tender in our serving, none overcooked. The shrimp were mixed in size — some small, others medium. The medium-sized ones still had tails attached. That is a fairly common practice, but I would have preferred tails removed.
This Oak Ridge shopping center is home to several medium-priced restaurants that are really easy to enjoy. Nonna Teresa certainly fits into that category. I saw quite a lot of takeout being picked up, and deliveries are available, too, within the wider Oak Ridge area. (The online system told me I lived too far away for delivery.) Whether you live in Oak Ridge or not, the drive is scenic, with several historic buildings along the way.
The added attraction of high value makes Nonna Teresa worth the drive, no matter where you are coming from.
