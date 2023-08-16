Let’s start with an unequivocal endorsement of this place. Although the menu is not wide-ranging, this kitchen produces some of the most enjoyable flavors I have had in recent memory, at very appealing prices. The style is Latin (not Mexican), with a strong nod toward Cuba.
Michael Millan and his wife, Michelle, are co-owners. He is originally from Miami, but his family came to the U.S. from Havana. He grew up cooking at home. Whenever the family went out to eat, it was a big deal, and he was fascinated by how restaurants were organized, how things operated. This was a time of superstar chefs on TV. So he enrolled at Johnson and Wales in Miami straight out of high school.
After culinary school, he went to work at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, eventually gaining experience in fine dining in several Miami area restaurants. He was working at the Falcon House in Del Ray Beach when a friend in Winston-Salem called and asked for some help getting a new restaurant started. That was Rana Loca on Fourth Street. He found that he loved the city and North Carolina, and it seemed a much better place to start raising a family. So he and his wife relocated about three months later. He worked at the Piedmont Club downtown, then bought a food truck after that restaurant closed. The truck became Mojito Mobile Kitchen.
About a year and a half later, he met Mary Haglund, who owned Mary’s Gourmet Diner. He admired her, especially based on what she was doing for Sunday Brunch. They partnered from 2018-2020, but after COVID hit, she started thinking about retiring. He bought the location, opening Mojito Latin Soul Food.
The ambience is very casual. A big metal chicken greets you at the door. Tile floors support walls decorated with original art, following a Latin theme. Fabric-covered panels soften what could have been harsh reflective surfaces, making conversation easy, the noise level moderate. A large patio provides outdoor seating, mostly covered.
You would not expect a place like this to have an extensive wine list, and they don’t, but what they have is well chosen to match the food. Most of the food pairs well with tea or beer, though, and those beverages are well-represented as well. Dos Equis on tap is an especially good choice.
Given the name of the restaurant, they had better have a good Mojito, and they do. Their version is light and refreshing, on the sweetish side, perfect for summer. Several variations on the traditional recipe are offered as well.
Smaller, lighter food items appear on the “Little Things” section of the menu.
Street Corn consists of a single cob, cut in half and grilled, topped with cotija cheese, Tajín aioli, and Tajín seasoning. (Tajín is a spice blend of ground-dried chile peppers, dehydrated lime, and sea salt.)
Empanadas are available with chicken or beef. We ordered chicken, and really enjoyed the crusty texture and flavor of this fried hand pie. The pulled chicken is tender and moist, enhanced with “mojito sauce”. That sauce appears in several other dishes as well. It is a basic Cuban sauce of parsley, cilantro, garlic, and citrus juices.
Tamales can be ordered with pork or chicken. Cornmeal dough is wrapped around the protein, then steamed, served with black beans, fried onion straws, mojito sauce, cilantro lime cream and cotija cheese. A dried corn husk hosts the striking presentation. These are assembled to order and can be adapted for vegetarians or vegans.
The Mojito Burger is based on a half-and-half blend of ground beef and chorizo sausage. I really like the sausage predominant flavor of the patty. This is garnished with shredded lettuce, potato straws and fried onion straws, served on a grilled bun. The menu promises “secret sauce” (a blend of chow chow, spices, plus mayonnaise and catsup) but as served, this fell a little on the dry side. We asked for some of that mojito sauce, and we loved it. On another visit, I will just request extra secret sauce on the side.
Several “Bowls” provide complete meals, in half or whole portions.
A half-size Shredded Pork Bowl turned out to be plenty for us. The tender meat is placed over white rice, joined by black beans, marinated onion, mojito sauce and cilantro lime cream sauce, plus two sweet plantains. Plantains look and taste kind of like sweet potatoes. Anybody who likes sweet potatoes (and who doesn’t?) should like them.
“Big Things” constitute the rest of the menu.
The Fried Chicken is killer, one of the best renditions I have encountered, offered in quarter, half, or whole portions. The chicken is marinated in buttermilk, then tossed in house-seasoned flour and deep-fried to a crisp, almost hard crust. A side of mojito sauce enhances flavor. This comes with one side for a quarter portion, two with a half, or three with a whole chicken. By the time you get to that size, you’re feeding the entire family.
We also tried one off-menu special. Mofongo con Camarones consists of medium-sized shrimp, deveined and tender, covered with creole-style tomato sauce over mashed plantain simmered in chicken stock, studded with chunks of pork belly. This concoction yields an abundance of flavor, primarily from the tomato sauce, followed by shrimp and pork. This was available each time we visited, so it seems to be a pretty steady offering.
From the optional sides, we tried two. The flavor and texture of Yucca Fries is somewhat akin to potato, but I like this better than most fried potatoes that I have had. They are tossed in house seasoning and served with mojito aioli. Yellow Rice is cooked in chicken stock, with added peas, onions, and peppers.
After summer is over and I return to loose clothing, I’ll come back and sample the dessert list. It provides several Latin classics, including Flan, Churros (fried pastry dough tossed in cinnamon and sugar, topped with chocolate and caramel), and Tres Leches (yellow cake soaked in vanilla cream, sweet and condensed milk, and whole milk, topped with meringue and cherries).
But I won’t wait until fall to go back. I have already invited friends!
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.