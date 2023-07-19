Meridian occupies the ground floor of Tar Branch Towers condominium building. The interior is modern and urbane. Panoramic windows look into a section of Old Salem. Tables are placed far enough apart to allow conversation. The noise level is moderate. A smaller dining room accommodates private parties. Bar seating is available as well.
Service is well-paced and well-informed. Compliments go to the wine list as well as the bar area and bartender. When I asked for advice regarding a wine to pair with a new dish on the menu, his suggestions were right on target. You won’t go wrong here with any choices you might make.
Chef/owner Mark Grohman originally trained as a pilot, but he decided to climb out of the cockpit after 9/11. He learned under “some really good chefs,” starting part-time while he was still flying. Previous full-time stints in professional kitchens include Noble’s in High Point, which I have ranked one of the Triad’s three best, ever. He knew from the start he did not want to just work for someone else, though, so his goal was always to own his own restaurant. He was able to open Meridian in 2007.
The website promises the cuisine is “inspired by the bright flavors of the Northern Mediterranean, as well as local, organic, and seasonal ingredients. Everything is made in-house, from breads and hand-rolled pasta to house-made sausages and mozzarella.” It’s a good characterization, and everything I tasted validates the claim.
My wife and I tend to eat seasonally, to some extent, so we looked at salads to start. The Organic Spinach Salad is decorated with baby portabella mushrooms, plus bright red onion slices, dressed in sherry vinaigrette. Light, nutritious, and flavorful, just right for a summer evening.
But to be candid, the Fried Oysters are more my style. Pleasantly moist and plump, with a crisp crust, they are surrounded with creamed spinach, scattered with pieces of pecan wood-smoked bacon, made in-house, and diced red peppers, ladled with lemon hollandaise. Colorful, bright, and fresh tasting.
All good so far. Quite good, in fact. But we found two other starters that rank right up there at the top, in the context of Triad restaurants.
Steamed Hollander (in Maine) Mussels rest in a chardonnay cream broth that also hosts garlic, shallots, and fresh herbs, flanked by grilled bruschetta. The mussels themselves taste great — no muddy residual — and the bread, crusty and flavorful in itself, is just wonderful as it soaks up that broth.
In a column earlier this year, I named calamari at another restaurant the best in the Triad. Well, that ranking is hereby matched at Meridian. The menu says “SAUTEED” (all caps), and our server made it a point to caution that it is not fried. No. These little squiggles are tender, not crusty, plated over spicy crushed tomatoes, enhanced with Genoese basil strips, laced with lemon pepper aioli. So now we have a tie for the best.
Entrées are most enjoyable as well. Yellowfin Tuna, caught off the North Carolina coast, is sushi grade, no gristle. The exterior is coated with cracked black pepper and seared, the interior rare (as ordered), plated over grilled Pioppini mushroom (from the Virginia mountains) couscous, braised chard, and crystalized shallots on top. These flavors play off each other well.
Tilefish is a fairly firm white-fleshed fish, with a pleasant, mild flavor of its own. This kitchen pan-sears it to a light crust, then joins it with jumbo shrimp, properly deveined and tender, over Anson Mills stone ground grits (a heritage product), onions, bell peppers, and celery, bits of house-made Andouille sausage, surrounded by a roasted tomato-tarragon pan sauce. I often find that tomato sauces overpower seafoods, but in this case, the sauce is light enough to allow both the fish and the shrimp to come through.
All Natural Pork Schnitzel is lightly breaded and pan-fried, served with sauteed spaetzle, braised chard, and lemon brown butter. The spaetzle absorb the lemon butter flavor, and the combination with the natural pork flavor is both lush and light at the same time.
Credible Steak Frites require two elements, at the foundation: high-quality beef and fresh potatoes, properly cooked. Meridian scores on both counts. The steak is from Joyce Farms — a superior product that emits solid depth of flavor, no excess fat, no gristle. Somebody paid attention! This kitchen makes their own steak sauce, too, and if they bottled it, I would definitely buy it. The potatoes are blanched, then fried at service, the second iteration yielding a crisp crust. They rank among the best in our area.
We rounded out our visits with a pasta dish — Cavatelli, made in-house, with shrimp, strips of house-made tasso ham, sweet corn, lemon cream, fresh basil, and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese blend. The shrimp are true jumbos, deveined, tail on. The tail enhances the presentation. These really big shrimp taste great, and they were not overcooked — hard to get right in a dish like this. Their flavor is particularly enhanced by the fresh corn — a mellifluous marriage.
Desserts will have to wait until fall. I’ll be going back, not just for desserts, but to repeat some of the items mentioned above, as well as the Antelope entrée that looks really intriguing. It’s a good sign when I finish professional visits wanting to go back just because I like the food and there are more things I want to try. One other thought — Chef Grohman provides cooking classes at the restaurant, or he will come to your house, provide some lessons, and cook dinner for you. Now that would be a lot of fun!
Andy Neely has been assisting in the Meridian kitchen for six years, and Steven Joyce started four years ago. This is a really good team!
Wanna Go?
Meridian: 411 South Marshall Street, Winston-Salem 27107
(336) 722-8889, meridianws.com
Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Appetizers: $12-$17, Salads: $8-$11, Soups: $7-$8, Entrées: $23-$43, Desserts: $8-$12
Most recent visit: July 11
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
