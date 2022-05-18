Chow down with John Batchelor at Melt

Melt is distinguished from other sandwich places in several ways. It is locally owned, the quality of ingredients is generally higher, and the preparations are more creative.
I will start with a disagreement. The starters section of the menu lists “Almost Famous Sprouts.” My contention is the word “Almost.” I hereby declare these Brussels sprouts to be unequivocally famous. The primary ingredient is supplemented by fresh bacon, fried capers, dried cherries, and balsamic glaze, tossed in a pistachio vinaigrette. The condiments lend sweetness, sharpness, and complexity, for an outstanding result. (Also available as a side.)
There are, however, people who just don’t like Brussels sprouts. For those unfortunate souls, other first courses are almost as enjoyable.
Duck Fat Fries rank among the top French fries renditions in our area. They are fresh, hand-cut, redolent of real potato flavor, undergirded by a creamy herb and maple Dijon dip. (Also available as a side.)
Panko-Fried Cauliflower bears a light, crisp crust, flavorful in its own right, that nevertheless allows the natural taste of the vegetable to stand in the forefront. Homemade ranch and buffalo dipping sauces lend a mellow influence, from the former, additional bite from the latter.
Pulled Pork Nachos might be reconceptualized, in that they are so good, you will no doubt eat them all, thus making them more of a main course than a starter. The serving is quite large, layering pulled tender pork between tortilla chips, housemade queso sauce, pico de gallo, and pickled red onions, all drizzled with a creamy herb dressing.
Salads provide a lighter alternative starter or a healthy main course. The House is colorful, with mixed lettuces interspersed with cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrot, and red onion slices. I especially like the Beet Salad, the roasted beets augmented with feta and goat cheeses, candied pecans, and bacon. Dressings are made in-house.
From among several taco alternatives, my wife recently chose Buffalo Shrimp. Medium/bite-sized shrimp are deveined and cooked tender, their flavor intensified but not obscured by Buffalo sauce. Slaw, blue cheese bits (which marry especially well with Buffalo sauce), and chives round out the assembly in a flour shell.
I think the Panini section of the menu will be most appealing to most readers. In all these, locally made sourdough bread bears sharp grill marks, yielding a crisp texture.
The Melt blends your choice of two cheeses, from Swiss, gouda, mozzarella, cheddar, pepper jack, brie, provolone, American, or a vegan product.
The Granny combines sliced turkey with Granny Smith apples, onion jam, brie and mozzarella cheeses, and maple Dijon dressing. Although still pretty good, a function of the apple slices and the cheeses, I consider this a less distinguished performance relative to the other sandwiches here, due to weak flavor from the turkey.
No such misgiving from the Duck Club, a tour de force of shredded duck confit combined with crisp bacon, gouda cheese, caramelized onions, and apricot thyme jam. My favorite!
The Scarlette delivers a similarly solid impact from shaved steak, well served by provolone cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, poblano peppers, and a creamy herb dressing.
A sandwich specialty restaurant must, of course, provide a quality burger, and Melt makes the grade. Ground Angus beef, oozing solid depth of flavor, is the foundation, supplemented in The Melt Burger by American cheese, leaf lettuces, a ripe tomato slice, avocado, pickles made in-house, and a creamy Dijon mustard. Other configurations are also available. An aromatic Brioche bun plays host.
We are also fond of the Salmon BLT, sort of a burger alternative, based on grilled salmon, crisp bacon, leaf lettuces and ripe tomato, plus a pesto aioli.
Sandwiches come with a choice of one side- fries, Brussels sprouts ($2 upcharge), chips and salsa, house salad, a cup of soup, and mac and cheese. (I have not sampled the latter two.)
Wine offerings are consistently enjoyable and reasonably priced. There is an abundant list of artisan as well as mainstream beers, in addition to cocktails. (It’s a restaurant and bar, after all!) The website lists nightly discounts.
Service is prompt and friendly. Takeout arrangements are exceptionally convenient. Order online, then pick up from a table located near the door. No waiting. And unless you order during a busy period, prep time takes only 10-15 minutes.
My wife and I eat here about as often as any other area restaurant. For casual food, I don’t think Melt can be beat!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.