Chow down with John Batchelor at Magnolia House

The Magnolia House is one of the Triad’s most significant historic properties. Originally constructed as a private home in 1889, ownership passed through several families until the mid-1900s. The Gist family began providing lodging around 1949 as an inn for Black travelers, who were not allowed by law to stay in the South’s segregated lodgings.
The Magnolia House was listed in the Green Book, a “Guide for Negro motorists.” Musicians Louis Armstrong, Joe Tex, Ike and Tina Turner, Ray Charles, James Brown, members of the Duke Ellington Orchestra, Sam Cooke, and Lionel Hampton, as well as sports figures Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, and Ezzard Charles are numbered among the guests who stayed here. The inn also served families of students attending (what is now) N.C. A&T State University and Bennett College.
Placed on the National Register of Historic Places under its formal name, the Daniel D. DeButts House, the property is located in the South Greensboro Historic District. Members of the Gist family became well known for their political and social accomplishments, often in the forefront of desegregation initiatives in the 1950s-1970s. After the death of Herman Gist in the early 1990s, the house went unoccupied for several years. Sam Pass acquired it in 1996. He developed a plan for historic restoration and the establishment of a museum. His daughter, Natalie Pass Miller, is now proprietor-manager of the facility.
A full history can be accessed on the Preservation Greensboro website (preservationgreensboro.org/the-magnolia-house-a-pivotal-point-of-greensboro-history). The restoration has produced a beautiful historic structure. Polished original wood floors lead to a staircase anchored by a carved base. A wood mantel hosts a magnolia flower painting.
In addition to onsite dining, indoors and in the back yard around picnic tables, corporate events, weddings, receptions, and other events can be hosted here. Takeout is especially appropriate; box lunches were a signature service during the inn’s heyday.
You order at a table in the entryway. Food is served in boxes imprinted with the Magnolia House logo.
Chicken and Bombay Toast provides fried chicken along with French toast, sweetened with a raspberry reduction. Three “drumettes” joined three wings in my serving, an ample portion, all crisp, moist, and flavorful. I was expecting a syrup of some sort, based on the menu’s “reduction” terminology, but the sweetening is actually blended in with the eggs that coat the thick white bread toast.
Fried Fish and Creamy Grits feature whiting, a freshwater fish that is being commercially farmed. It yields a fresh, pure taste that I prefer to catfish, which is more often served in area restaurants. The grits are indeed creamy, providing corn flavor that marries quite well with the fish.
Pan-Seared Red Snapper is more upscale, about an inch thick in my serving. It bears light blackening spices and a touch of lemon, baked in the oven. A mango chutney extends flavor, another good match for the fish flavor.
Korean Barbecue Meatballs should please beef eaters. In another substantial portion, their solid beef flavor is enhanced with a honey glaze and vinegar reduction, along with sautéed red bell peppers and sliced onions.
In addition to grits, a choice of several other vegetables is offered. Broccoli is bathed in a thick cheese sauce. Mac and Cheese is a winner, a preparation my wife termed “honest,” as it eschewed aggrandizement in favor of just solid, traditional cheese flavor. And I especially liked the steamed cabbage- slightly firm and fresh tasting.
Later this month, the weekend of May 14-15, a special fundraising event is being held to support the Magnolia House Foundation. The goal is to reopen the upstairs as an inn, returning the property to its historic role. Go to the Magnolia House website to purchase tickets. I’ll see you there!
