Chow down with John Batchelor at Magnolia House

Last week, Magnolia House began dinner service. My wife and I were the first customers.
I wrote about takeout box lunches here a year ago. These are still available, along with Brunch items, on Saturday and Sunday. The addition of Chef Scott Leard for evening meals on Thursday and Friday elevates this property significantly, in a culinary context. Additional evening and lunch hours are planned for the future.
I have been following Chef Leard’s work for decades since the original Southern Roots in High Point. He left the Triad about ten years ago, relocating to Durham, where he worked with Ben Barker, and Charleston, where he worked with Sean Brock. He was out of the kitchen during the depths of COVID. I, for one, welcome his return!
Magnolia House is one of the Triad’s most significant historic properties. Originally constructed as a private home in 1889, ownership passed through several families until the mid-1900s. The Gist family began providing lodging around 1949 as an inn for Black travelers, who were not allowed by law to stay in the South’s segregated lodgings.
The Magnolia House was listed in the Green Book, a “Guide for Negro motorists.” Musicians Louis Armstrong, Joe Tex, Ike and Tina Turner, Ray Charles, James Brown, members of the Duke Ellington Orchestra, Sam Cooke, and Lionel Hampton, as well as sports figures Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, and Ezzard Charles are numbered among the guests who stayed here. The inn also served families of students who were attending (what is now) A&T State University and Bennett College.
Placed on the National Register of Historic Places under its formal name, the Daniel D. DeButts House, the property is located in the South Greensboro Historic District. Members of the Gist family became well known for their political and social accomplishments, often in the forefront of desegregation initiatives in the 1950s-1970s. After the death of Herman Gist in the early 1990s, the house went unoccupied for several years. Sam Pass acquired it in 1996. He developed a plan for historic restoration and the establishment of a museum. His daughter, Natalie Pass Miller, is now proprietor-manager of the facility. A full history can be accessed on the Preservation Greensboro website (preservationgreensboro.org/the-magnolia-house-a-pivotal-point-of-greensboro-history).
The restoration has produced a beautiful historic structure. Polished original wood floors lead to a staircase, anchored by a carved base. A wood mantel hosts a magnolia flower painting. Lovely peach and lime walls and original art create an unusually peaceful ambiance. In addition to indoor dining, a large tent in the backyard functions for weddings, receptions, and other events. Rooms are now open again for overnight guests. Ample parking is available.
From the starter section of the new dinner menu, we were well pleased with our choices.
In Fried Green Tomatoes, two tart green slices are covered with pimiento cheese, decorated with crisp, freshly cooked bacon, and clipped green onions. Basil aioli adds complexity. An exemplary rendition of this popular dish.
Shrimp and Grits places six large, deveined, tender shrimp in creamy white grits blended with smoked gouda cheese, studded with sliced mushrooms, strips of ham, and clipped green onions. The flavors are lush. Another winner.
Other first courses include Baby Back Ribs with comeback sauce, Pimiento Cheese spread, and Fried Okra.
For my entrée, I chose a seared Pork Chop. About ¾” thick, this is presented over cheddar grits, joined by charred, sliced Brussels sprouts, stewed yellow squash, and a roasted red pepper relish. I would call this sophisticated Southern.
My wife is a fan of Fried Catfish. In this case, the serving is fairly thick, appropriately tender and mild in flavor. A firm, crisp crust tastes really good in its own right. Collard greens and hoppin’ john made with fresh lima beans, bacon, and red tomato gravy round out the presentation. Classic Southern, with an emphasis on inherent flavors. I would make a trip just for the hoppin’ john.
On future visits, I look forward to Chicken with gravy, sweet potatoes, and fried okra; a Ribeye with parmesan scalloped potatoes and griddled asparagus; and Salmon with quinoa, garlic-spinach-tomato salad, and ancho chili aioli. It will be interesting to see how this menu evolves further.
Pastry chef Ivey Toy went to Johnson and Wales in Charlotte. Her Chocolate Chess Pie raspberry coulis whipped cream and a chocolate sauce infused with Jack Daniels is really special. My diet has not yet allowed her Lemon Pound Cake or Strawberry Cake with caramel and cinnamon whipped cream, but I will work them in as my own pounds allow.
Magnolia House deserves special attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.