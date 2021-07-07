Chow down with John Batchelor at Machete

Machete is the proverbial hot place in town. At around 5:30, on a Tuesday night, the host advised that only one seat was available at the bar, so I made reservations on subsequent visits. The menu changes about 5-6 times a year, based on seasonal ingredients and the popularity of offerings. My visits overlap the two most recent iterations.
This is essentially a tapas concept, where guests coordinate multiple food selections with a large beer, cocktail, and wine list. Sipping and socializing are the norm. Wines are available in 3 ounce as well as 6 ounce pours, which encourages exploration. And the list is well worth exploring, with many selections never before offered to local diners.
In lieu of a printed menu, a QR code on the table links your smartphone to an online document- chic for the tech hip, less so for those who are accustomed to holding a page. Servers do an especially good job of explaining preparations. The explanation is provided upon delivery; however, not on the menu or in advance unless you ask (and you should). I would rate staff food knowledge here at or near the top among area restaurants.
The menu listing “Chicken Liver-endive-tarragon,” for example, provides only a hint of what you actually get. It’s mousse, in a lovely presentation dabbed into endive, and a very good mousse, at that, fairly mild in flavor.
A server advised that the “Plates” section of the menu is intended for sharing. I would advise that the portion size is about right for one; if shared, plan on ordering at least one per person. Vegetables are part of the plates section. A much larger than usual range of vegetarian dishes is thus available, on the one hand, but given their individual pricing, a full meal that equates to an entrée with a vegetable can be fairly expensive. On the other hand, this restaurant has banished the vegetable boredom that characterizes most of the Triad.
Brussels Sprouts are marinated in black garlic hoisin sauce, roasted, and sprinkled with toasted garlic slices. The primary flavor comes from the hoisin, followed by garlic. Roasted Cauliflower is crusted with pecorino cheese augmented by béchamel sauce. Artichokes are charred, accented with lemon, and decorated with bagna cauda foam (garlic, anchovies, and butter). Brassicas denotes a genus of plants. A plate under that heading displayed broccoli, cauliflower, and shishito pepper, all charred, interspersed with anchovy-garlic aioli. In every case, outstanding flavor from the vegetables themselves as well as their augmentation.
I hesitated to order Roasted Olives- why roast olives, and what else would the kitchen do to them anyway? Bad judgment on my part, of course. My wife ordered them as soon as she saw them on the menu, and they were outstanding- slightly softened, their inherent flavor deepened by the heat, well served by caciocavallo cheese, toasted Marcona almonds, fresh oregano, and a mustard vinaigrette.
“Melon” looks like an abstract painting, as do many of the presentations here. Pressed cantaloupe and honeydew have been treated with coconut and citrus oil, plus a little fire from chipotle peppers
Prawns make a spectacular show- heads on, but the shells and veins have been removed- a testimony to good technique in the kitchen. The heads are easily separated, yielding large shrimp that are tender and quite flavorful. Delicious calabrese-pepper crema hosts their plating- smoky but not spicy-hot. Mussels are enhanced with Thai basil. They rest in a lime foam.
“Crudo” on an Italian menu usually means some kind of fish, served raw. Here, the fish is mackerel, surprisingly mild in flavor, covered in foam. Most of the flavor comes from cucumbers- charred and pickled.
Pork Tenderloin is joined on the plate with roasted shiitake mushrooms and mustard greens. The flavor of the meat is extended with ponzu sauce.
My party tried one dessert- coconut sorbet with a white chocolate crumb crust, resting in strawberry puree- lush and well worth the calories.
Machete followed a somewhat twisted path from conception to execution.
Owner Tal Blevins graduated from Page High School and UNC-G, then relocated to San Francisco, where he spent 20 years as a tech journalist. He and his wife, Nicole, became enamored with that city’s illustrious food scene. He was an investor in Lazy Bear, which earned two Michelin stars, and True Laurel, named one of America’s best bars by Esquire magazine.
When the Blevins returned to Greensboro, they were especially attracted to the food at LaRue (so was I), which sought to push the proverbial envelope but did not survive. There, they made the acquaintance of two key kitchen personnel- Kevin Cottrell, a Greensboro native who started at Anton’s, worked in Paul Shepherd’s restaurants (RIP), at Reel Seafood Grill, and in Chapel Hill at One Restaurant; and Lydia Greene, a graduate of the Alamance Community College culinary program.
This team spent some time arranging pop-up dinners for invited guests (I was not among the chosen few, but that omission is forgiven). When the Battleground Avenue property became available, they launched a full-scale restaurant, opening just before the quarantine. Cottrell is Executive Chef, Greene is Chef de Cuisine. Some of the staff from Crafted, the former occupant of this space, stayed on in the new initiative.
The chosen name, Machete, grows out of two ideas. Literally, Kevin used to enjoy chopping his way through the woods behind the house he lived in when he was growing up. But figuratively, the team wanted to capitalize on the idea that the restaurant works on the cutting edge.
Survival thus speaks well of both the concept and its execution. More than any other Triad restaurant, dining here is an adventure.
