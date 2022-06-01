Chow down with John Batchelor at Machete

Machete was nominated for Best New Restaurant in the prestigious James Beard Awards — best in the United States, not one of the geographic subdivisions. That’s major league, indeed.
The menu is constructed around tapas-style servings, some sized for sharing, others small, in comparison to full entrées in most other area restaurants. Grazing and conversing, while sampling from the elaborate bar concoctions or sophisticated wine list, is the norm.
Items come out of the kitchen in no particular order, delivered by a runner who provides details about the dish. Full descriptions are available from servers, as well — among the best informed you will find, anywhere. Details are necessary. Cooking here ranks in the top echelon for complexity and creativity.
A half dozen “snacks” lead the way.
Consider, for example, something as simple as a tray of olives. Here, they are roasted. As soon as they arrive, an aroma of mustard wafts across the table. Red wine and orange juice are also part of the marinade, with marcona almonds added to the assortment for good measure. The flavors marry wonderfully with red wine.
Bread is not like any other I have had. The menu characterizes it as “Dutch crunch” (a hot item in San Francisco) and it indeed bears a crunchy crust- white bread, brushed with a slurry of rice flour and yeast. A dab of soft butter, blended with foie gras and a little cognac, rests alongside. The impact from the liver is subtle.
The menu cites “Lettuce Wrap,” which my wife and I found disconcerting, because “wrap” is singular, and in other locations, we have found the terminology to be literally correct. Machete’s grammarian, however, must have been thinking figuratively. Four wraps of tender butter lettuce, filled with a variety of mushrooms, plus pine nuts and pickled onion, dressed in an olive oil and toasted pine nut butter, served our party of four perfectly. [The photo only shows three- unindicted co-conspirator David got to the plate before I did.]
I had never encountered Duros before. These grow out of Mexican snack food, large, crisp wafers, flavored with lime and chili. Adventurous, to say the least.
These are all priced below $10. An elaborate charcuterie of cured meats and cheese might be considered for a party of four or more, priced at $32.
Fourteen “plates” continue this culinary adventure.
Vegetables are either a “plate” of their own, or an a la carte selection to accompany a protein. We chose asparagus. White and green spears are decorated with bread crumbs and coconut flakes, interspersed with vibrant red pickled Peruvian drop peppers. A tzatziki sauce (yogurt and herbs) lends bite.
A single Short Rib Croquette occupies about a fourth of the plate. Both texture and flavor are quite wonderful, a function of long braising in beef stock and balsamic vinegar, followed by careful trimming, so there is no waste. The pulled beef is then reassembled in a roll and fried, presented adjacent to a swirl of smoked mustard sauce, centered with a roasted onion slice. This costs $12. The price illustrates the concept — portions that are intended to be combined with other selections, to add up to the cost and size of a more conventional entrée. You get a much more varied experience this way.
Lamb Bacon Pasta would satisfy even my appetite, although I would no doubt clean my plate. The pasta itself looks and tastes homemade, firm to the tooth, and the lamb bacon bursts with flavor and crisp texture. Ground hazelnuts lend complexity, while large strips of shaved pecorino cheese render a mellow influence.
There was more than one “Scallop” in my serving, menu singularity notwithstanding, but they had been cut up, so I couldn’t count with any precision. Every bite, however, exhibited near buttery tenderness, their flavor enriched with asiago cheese, morel mushrooms, and chorizo sausage.
“Wagyu” is steak, elevated to a high level, indeed. Extensive marbling characterizes this variety, yielding unusual depth of flavor. The exterior had been expertly seared dark brown, the interior perfectly red to pink. Artistry in beef! A sauce of black garlic and hickory syrup augments, but does not interfere with, the primary flavor.
We tried two homemade ice creams- chocolate chili and rose pistachio, plus an intense key lime sorbet, and Horchata- a decadent, dense, yet light dark chocolate concoction joined by raspberries and almonds, in aerated vegan coconut yogurt and whipped cream.
These, along with some savory collaborations, are the offspring of Chef de Cuisine Lydia Greene, a graduate of the Alamance Community College culinary program. I would classify them as masterpieces, nothing less.
The name “Machete” is intended to convey the idea that this kitchen seeks to function on the cutting edge. That aspiration is central to chef Executive Chef Kevin Cottrell’s vision. He formerly cooked at Reel Seafood Grill and One Restaurant in Chapel Hill. Tanner Lankford, recently returned from training in Italy, is Sous Chef.
These chefs are joined and supported in their ambitions by owner Tal Blevins, who graduated from Page High School and UNC-G, then relocated to San Francisco, where he spent 20 years as a tech journalist. He and his wife, Nicole, became enamored with that city’s illustrious food scene. He was an investor in Lazy Bear, which earned two Michelin stars, and True Laurel, named one of America’s best bars by Esquire magazine.
The Blevins met Cottrell and Greene at LaRue [RIP], then initiated a series of pop-up meals. Those morphed into a restaurant when the space on the edge of downtown became available.
I think the Beard Awards showed good judgment when they recognized Machete. It’s certainly on my “best” list!
