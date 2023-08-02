Lulu and Blu is located on the back row of a shopping center, almost hidden unless you are looking for it already. The interior is larger than it looks from outside. Very pleasant hostesses greet you at entry. From their station, a large bar area flanks to the right. The rest of the space is divided into smaller dining rooms.
Noise level is moderate to soft. This is one of the few places in our area where I have no difficulty engaging in conversation. I really appreciate that, and based on reader mail, so do a lot of others in the dining public.
Executive Chef/Owner Jeremy Walley studied culinary arts at GTCC. He was sous chef for a brief period at M. Stephen’s (RIP), which led him to Blue Water Grille. He went on to help open Lulu and Blu where he held the executive chef position from 2014-2017, leaving to open Manna Food Truck. He bought the restaurant in March 2019.
The menu is wide-ranging. The kitchen vows that they can cope with any diet or restriction (but to be fair, I would suggest calling ahead if you need special accommodations). Although the cuisine is primarily Italian in concept, lots of small plates are offered that are bound by no particular tradition beyond commendable talent and creativity in the kitchen. You can eat tapas style if you like.
Roasted Cauliflower is presented in a bright red sauce made from dried chiles and salt-cured pork in a balsamic reduction, topped with deep green basil pesto and crushed macadamias. Bright and cheerful in appearance, it tastes as good as it looks.
We ordered Gnocchi with truffles and Romano cheese. (Agave Mustard Glaze with Pastrami Ragu is the alternative.) This lush sauce is plate-licking good. The gnocchi (potato dumplings) are pan-roasted, which gives them a light brown crust and added texture.
You get three Wagyu Beef Sliders in an order. Hosted in a toasted brioche bun, the deeply flavored beef patties are covered with warm, soft buffalo mozzarella cheese, a slice of smoked bacon, and a sun-dried tomato aioli. This “starter” could easily constitute a full meal, and a really good one at that, maybe with a salad.
Fried Calamari is the standard Triad dish, lightly crusted, with flavor coming primarily from the crust, augmented by an arrabiata sauce (garlic, tomatoes, and dried red chili peppers), plus Meyer lemon aioli. The red sauce is fairly spicy, the white aioli pleasantly mellow. Everyone at our table liked them both.
For main courses, we were especially drawn to the pasta dishes. There are plenty of them!
The main ingredient in Chicken Piccata is sourced from Joyce Farms — a superior bird — and placed in capellini pasta with a light application of capers, plus diced shallots, tomatoes, lemon zest, and garlic butter. Classic Italian, well executed.
Lulu Lasagna is the meatiest version of this perennial favorite I have ever encountered. Chunks of beef short rib meat, sliced Italian sausage, and bits of pork cheek lurk between layers of sheet pasta, oozing ricotta, mozzarella, and asiago cheeses, in a sweetish tomato sauce, from San Marzano tomatoes. A killer!
Carbonara uses bucatini pasta, kind of a thick spaghetti, which conveys flavor from the other ingredients. This concoction includes salt-cured egg yolk, pulled chicken, guanciale (cured pork cheeks), shiitake mushrooms, and pea shoots, blended with pecorino romano cheese. A luxurious assembly, indeed.
Beef Short Rib is a particularly rewarding ingredient, both for chefs and diners. Cooked low and slow, the meat is fork-tender, emitting solid depth of flavor. In this case, it is hosted by firm cavatelli pasta, plus shallots, carrots, chunks of heirloom tomatoes, leaves of spinach, and ricotta and parmigiano cheeses, in a chianti bordelaise sauce. It’s complex in flavor, abundant in quantity. Leftovers from my wife’s serving fed us both the next night.
We found just as much pleasure outside the pasta list.
This kitchen makes Osso Bucco with lamb shanks, for a really robust result. The braised meat can be pulled away from the bone with a fork, it’s so tender. It has been simmered in Chianti wine, which is reduced, the meat topped with micro amaranth and parsley gremolata, and plated with roasted sliced carrots and cubed potatoes.
Sixty South Salmon is grilled to a light brown crust, decorated with fresh herbs, and placed over romesco sauce (made with red peppers and almonds). Cubed roasted potatoes rest alongside, asparagus spears underneath. The fish is moist and tender, the vegetables a good match. Blackened Scallops are seared dark brown on top, but still tender inside. They are topped with bright green basil pesto aioli, asparagus spears, and cubed potatoes alongside.
This is summer, so we skipped desserts.
Kylie Walley, Jeremy’s wife, is General Manager. Dylan Price manages the front of the house.
If you look to the right of the hostess stand when you enter, you will see a framed review that I wrote quite some time ago. The rating was very favorable. These visits sustained those positive impressions.
Lulu and Blu: 2140 N Main Street, High Point 27262
336-886-1077; luluandblu.com
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Appetizers: $6-$17, Salads: $11-$12, Soups: $6-$8 bowl, Flatbreads: $17-$18, Entrees: $19-$44, Desserts: $7-$10
Most recent visit: July 25
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
