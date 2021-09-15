Chow down with John Batchelor at Lindley Park Filling Station

Lindley Park Filling Station opened a little over 13 years ago, a reimagining of, literally, a former filling station. Although the gas pumps are gone, the “filling” part of the concept remains valid—comfort food, freshly prepared in-house from quality ingredients, in a casual ambiance that befits the university neighborhood. The neighborhood orientation is reinforced by naming dishes for nearby streets.
Naturally friendly, outgoing personnel greet you from behind the bar as you enter. Some high-top seating is interspersed with conventional tables and chairs as well as some patio seating.
The wine list is brief, which is certainly appropriate for this concept. Small sample tastes are readily available, to compensate for the unfamiliarity of most selections, so there is no risk. Beer is more in line for this sort of place, and plenty of good alternatives are available.
To start, my wife and I especially like the Buffalo Shrimp. Sourced in North Carolina (OK, shrimp are notoriously bad navigators and often migrate across state lines, but they are still considered local), large shrimp are bathed in a slightly vinegary hot red pepper sauce and cooked just-right-tender. Celery and carrots, plus bleu cheese and/or ranch (both taste homemade) dressings soften the impact of the hot sauce, also adding a pleasantly mellow flavor of their own.
Crab Cakes are available as a starter, entrée, or entrée salad. We got them as a first course, presented in this case in a basket. The portion size—four cakes—is just right for sharing. They emit a moderate level of crab flavor from what appears to be backfin crabmeat, pleasantly fresh tasting. A small salad of leaf lettuces and sprouts separates them. A chili-dill sauce (a homemade tartar sauce) adds impact. These were cooked a little more than ideal—too brown, but not burnt tasting. I would get them again, anyway.
Five slices make up a serving of Fried Green Tomatoes. Tart and firm (as they should be), these are coated in an exceptionally crisp crust, flanked by homemade pimiento cheese, along with ranch dressing. Good texture, good flavor from multiple sources.
Most of the menu is made up of sandwiches and burgers. I would repeat any of them.
Rolling Road Reuben is based on corned beef, plus sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and Swiss cheese, on marble rye bread. The swirl in the bread looks great, and flavor is just as good as visual impact. The Springwood hosts hot pastrami, enhanced with Dijon mustard and Swiss cheese, also on marble rye bread. Both these meats show solid quality, not too fatty or gristly. They rank among the better renditions of these favorites.
The Berkshire Wrap encloses meatloaf made from Angus beef, along with provolone cheese, mushrooms, fried onions, and chipotle ketchup. The meatloaf is one of the best I’ve had! I would rank this my favorite among the various things we tried.
Several salad entrées provide an avenue for lighter dining. The Holiday hosts crisp fried oysters, fresh tasting, plump and juicy, along with tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, and red onions, in baby spinach. This usually comes with tomato horseradish dressing, but I thought chive ranch dressing sounded more appealing, and the kitchen accommodated the request.
From an abundance of burger alternatives, we chose two, both based on Angus beef. The Chapman Street augments the thick patty with bacon and homemade pimiento cheese, presented on a potato roll embedded with bits of dried onion. The Willowbrook is quite elaborate—two patties with Swiss cheese melted between them, plus caramelized onions, mushrooms, and sauerkraut, plus thousand island dressing on that marble rye bread. Both winners.
Another burger uses local grass-fed beef. I’ll try it on another visit.
The owner is Sarah Keith, former proprietor of Josephine’s. Spencer McCandless helms the kitchen. He has operated in that role since the LPFS beginning.
Andres Morales started out in the kitchen after several years on the line in other restaurants, then moved into the General Manager role earlier this spring.
I like the food here, and I like the people. LPFS is the sort of place where you can drop in, anytime, without having to dress or plan or budget in advance, and just enjoy yourself.
