This restaurant is named after a historic tree, formerly located near the intersection of New Garden Road and Lawndale Drive. It was reputed to be central to Nathanael Greene’s headquarters during the Revolutionary War. The tree died in 1986, then fell a couple of years later. A retired Asheboro textile owner gathered wood from the tree and made commemorative clocks from it.
The original Liberty Oak restaurant was located on Battleground Avenue. It was relocated by its former owners to the current location, in the oldest commercial building downtown, originally constructed in 1883. In addition to the main dining room, seating is available on a patio and in the bar, plus a loft area for private events.
From walls that climb to high ceilings, photos of Greensboro scenes look down on old plank floors. The kitchen is open to view. A cozy banquette off to one side provides particularly attractive seating. You can actually carry on a conversation here.
Kristofer Reid became Executive Chef, then owner, in 2017. He formerly cooked at Finnigan’s Wake in Winston-Salem and worked in management for Aramark food services at High Point University.
My wife and I started one evening with Dynamite Shrimp. Deveined and tender large shrimp are tossed in sweetish Thai chili aioli and served with Asian-style carrot and red cabbage slaw. This type of treatment appears frequently on area menus; I consider this one of the better renditions.
Smoked Gouda Crab Dip Flatbread is a novel interpretation of another perennially popular dish. Instead of separate dip and pita wedges, a blend of crabmeat and gouda cheese is spread over a pita disc, baked, then sliced for presentation. A few lumps of crabmeat were evident; rich gouda cheese flavor predominates, followed by what tasted like backfin.
More, larger lumps of crabmeat appear in a Crab Cakes entrée, as appropriate. These are pan-seared and served over warm succotash — corn and blackeye peas, aka “Texas caviar,” a Creole Remoulade laced over the top.
Salmon is lightly dusted with blackening spices, then topped with lump crabmeat and a cherry pepper vinaigrette, served over saffron rice and an applewood smoked bacon succotash. This kitchen knows how to cook salmon — it arrives slightly crusty, but with a soft, moist interior, hot throughout.
Grilled Chicken provides two half breasts, topped with a barbecue sauce made in-house, plus melted white cheddar cheese and strips of applewood bacon. Cheese and tomato flavors are predominant.
Steak Risotto is another novel treatment of a popular dish. You get two 4-ounce Certified Angus Beef medallions, presented over a richly flavored risotto, interspersed with sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach leaves, and smoked Gouda cheese. This is a generous portion, enough to share or maybe take home for another night.
The Oak Burger is one of this restaurant’s staples. A large patty of Black Angus ground beef is dressed in homemade barbecue sauce, with melted New York white cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and crisp onion straws, served on a toasted challah roll. The roll yields an extra dimension of flavor in a complex concoction. I would rank this in the upper echelon of area burgers.
Most entrées come with a choice of one side. I found the homemade chips commendable for crisp texture and real potato flavor, features I assume would be repeated in the hand-cut fries. I also liked the pesto pasta. Other choices (not tasted on these visits) are fresh fruit, vegetable medley, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, saffron rice, or sautéed Brussel sprouts. Crab and bacon succotash or three cheese Mac-n-Cheese cost a little extra.
My wife wanted a lighter meal one night, so she ordered Fried Goat Cheese Salad. Balls of Goat Lady goat cheese — one of the best — are sesame crusted and lemon infused, the coating fried crisp. These are served on organic greens with walnuts and bourbon-soaked cherries, dressed in fresh herb vinaigrette.
Chef-Proprietor Reid has focused this menu on dishes that are easily recognized, likely with an already-existing following, but in original interpretations that make them unique to Liberty Oak. If you count back to its original incarnation, this is one of the longest-running success stories among Triad restaurants, a legacy that is likely to be sustained.
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
