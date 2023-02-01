Kau is a play on words. Pronounced phonetically, it’s “cow,” which reflects the meat section of a large menu. This is the restaurant in the renovated and repurposed Revolution Mill. Old brick walls and wood and concrete floors sustain the property’s history.
The menu is wide-ranging and smartly constructed — comfort food, essentially, professionally executed. Proteins often appear in several different constructions — a starter, a sandwich, a casual bowl, or an entrée with vegetables, for example. This kind of ingredient utilization contributes to kitchen efficiency as well as customer flexibility.
Pulled Pork is available in Nachos (starter), Tacos, or sandwich. My party enjoyed the very tender texture and sweet barbecue sauce in an order of Tacos, further augmented by red onion slices and grain mustard. We weren’t as pleased with Brisket Tacos, due to fat and gristle, but a larger portion in a sandwich or entrée would probably ameliorate that issue.
Two starters earned particular praise. The Soul Roll is hearty, with fried chicken, bacon, and rice wrapped in fresh collard greens, then enclosed in a wonton and fried crisp. Spicy-sweet barbecue sauce lends accent, the overall flavor profile mellowed by pimiento cheese. Sausage Dip bakes a blend of ground sausage, plus white cheddar, Parmesan and cream cheeses along with diced red and green peppers, presented with tortilla chips, for a hearty result.
A restaurant in this concept range has to provide a good hamburger, and Kau’s Bacon and ‘Shroom version certainly delivers the goods. The menu promises prime steak, ground in-house, and the depth of flavor revealed in the patty validates the pledge. Greater complexity is delivered through the addition of thick, crisp bacon slices and cooked mushrooms, plus Swiss cheese and Dijonnaise.
Beef Shortribs come in two variations, in a bowl or full entrée with two vegetable choices. We ordered the bowl, which came with collards (fresh) and mashed potatoes. The meat is fork-tender and moist, deeply flavored. Grilled Steak comes in a salad, tacos, sandwich, or a bowl. The bowl version is mostly a salad, with the steak cut up and chilled. Good quality meat, solid flavor, hosted by arugula, red and green onions, plus avocado slices, carrots, and tomatoes. We also ordered Meatloaf in a bowl, with mashed potatoes and green beans. Another solid production, also available in other configurations.
Grilled Shrimp appear on the menu as an entrée, but the kitchen will also pare down the serving and let you order this as an appetizer. The shrimp are jumbos, deveined, cooked just right tender, seasoned with garlic, olive oil, and parsley.
Blackened Tuna is a standout, one of the best renditions of this perennially popular dish I have encountered. The fish bears no gristle, is delightfully fresh tasting, its natural flavor enhanced but not overpowered by blackening spices. I ordered this as a full entrée, with two sides.
Vegetables tend to be a weak spot in a lot of Triad restaurants. But at Kau, all the ones I tried were commendable. French fries are crisp, bear no grease, and actually taste like real potatoes. Green beans are thin — haricot verts- cooked al dente, with just a little garlic accent. Brussels sprouts are dabbed with balsamic syrup.
Since this is loose sweater-jacket weather, I could afford to share a dessert. Brownie a la Mode is made with Ghirardelli chocolate, topped with whipped cream and ice cream, laced with chocolate sauce. Can’t go wrong with that.
Kayne Fisher, one of the founders of Natty Greene’s, owns Kau. He wanted a more upscale place, based on a steak/chop house concept, so when the Revolution Mill property became available, he took it, eventually separating from the highly successful downtown pub. An upscale butcher shop next door completes the Kau concept.
The Executive Chef is Doug Boxley. He has cooked professionally for about 30 years. The Manager is Zackary Odom, a UNC-G graduate with a degree in political science. He started at Kau as a waiter after serving in the Marine Corps.
I like everything about this place — the look, the food, the people. I’ll be going back! If you have not made Valentine’s reservations yet, give them a call.
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
