Chow down with John Batchelor at Imperial Koi

It’s a family tradition.
After Thanksgiving, having consumed my fair share of fowl and dressing and other traditional American heritage foods, I turn my attention to Asian cuisine. I go to Imperial Koi often, throughout the year, but especially in this season, for its balance of quality, creativity, value, and upscale yet casual ambiance.
A closed-in outdoor seating area is heated in cold weather. As you enter the main dining area, the bar flanks to the right, the sushi bar a little farther in. Comfortable booths line the center. This is one of the few restaurants in Greensboro that actually has a view — in this case, from the tables along the far wall, overlooking a fountain and lighted areas across the street. Tables are clothed in white. Although the look is elegant, there is a sense of ease here.
In some places where I am a regular, I have had just about everything on the menu. Not so here. The menu is just too large and varied. And I, like most people, develop favorites that I tend to repeat.
On those occasions when my wife and I are ordering sushi, we ensure that we meet our vegetable requirement by starting with Steamed Edamame. Young soybeans are sprinkled with coarse sea salt and served hot and steamy. Pick these up by hand and squirt the beans from the bottom of the pod. Nutritious, and they taste good, too!
Dozens of simple, single prime ingredient sushi, sashimi, and nigiri selections allow wide sampling. If you are a purist, then drill down to that lengthy list on the menu. Personally, I prefer the more complex assemblies from the Specialty Rolls section.
Tuna Tataki, for example, combines sliced seared tuna with red onions, cucumber, seaweed, scallions, masago (pink smelt eggs), and sesame oil. This is beautifully presented in a long, narrow boat, arrayed over noodles and seaweed.
Dragon’s Nest uses sesame-spiced raw tuna encased in a hollowed avocado on top of spring mix lettuces, sprinkled with masago and sesame seeds. A spicy mayonnaise drizzle and ponzu sauce imparts sharp accents. Angry Dragon Roll is based on shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, papaya, and imitation crab salad with eel sauce and “rutta sauce” (a mysterious concoction the sushi chef makes). This is fairly hot/spicy, with just a touch of sweetness from the papaya.
The Outlaw Roll joins tempura sea bass with imitation crab salad, steamed shrimp, plus mango and avocado, all rolled in sushi rice and soy crepe paper. This is topped with raw sliced tuna, radish sprouts, red tobiko (eggs) and tempura crunch, then drizzled with Japanese mayonnaise and eel sauce. Another fairly hot/spicy treatment, slightly sweetened by the mango.
The Pink Lady Roll combines shrimp tempura, smoked salmon, cream cheese, and sliced green apple with seafood sauce and eel sauce. The tempura cooking yields a crisp texture, while the smoked salmon and cream cheese blend gently, foiled by the tartness of the apple.
Peace Out Roll is structured from diced spicy tuna, avocado, mango, seaweed salad, and tempura lobster, garnished with seared salmon, plus red and green tobiko. Eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, and rutta sauce are drizzled on top.
The starter section of the menu facilitates multi-course dining, or you could have more than one to create a complete meal.
Rocky Shrimp bear a light, crisp tempura crust, dressed with yuzu mayonnaise, presented on a bed of mixed greens. The coating on the shrimp plus the sweetish mayonnaise creates a sharp-sweet effect on the palate. Summer Rolls are fresh and chilled, consisting of shrimp, strips of crab stick, rolled in lettuce, plus avocado and cucumber, all wrapped in rice paper. A sweet Thai chili sauce lends bite.
You can just about cover the rest of the menu appetizers in one shot by ordering a Dim Sum Platter. The bamboo tray delivers Vegetable Spring Rolls (mushrooms, carrots, cabbage, celery, and rice noodles with a sweet Thai chili sauce), Shrimp Shumai (dumplings, flavored with garlic and ginger), Lobster Dumplings, and Pork Wontons intensified with Chinese hot mustard. Easily shareable for two, or a complete meal for one.
Vegetable Tempura consists of two each — sweet potato slices, broccoli florets, asparagus spears, onion rings, mushroom caps, and zucchini slices. A soy-based sauce is provided for dipping. Hold the asparagus by the base and eat until you reach the fibrous stalk. Discard that.
Several more formal entrées are termed “Specialties.” The higher status designation is justified. These would get high ratings in any restaurant of any genre. Their preparation is not strictly Asian, but you can see and taste the influences, along with a nod to Italy.
Parmesan Herb-Crusted Scallops are large, buttery tender, pan-seared to a light brown crust, placed over duck fat cauliflower couscous, ladled with a silky warm vanilla butternut sauce. Lush!
Miso Chilean Sea Bass gets a miso glaze, perched over orzo studded with oyster mushrooms, surrounded by spinach and grape tomatoes. The preparation allows the mild flavor of the fish to come through. To create Sweet and Sour Flounder, the kitchen cuts the fish into bite-sized pieces, then lightly batters and fries them. They are tossed with sliced red and green bell peppers, spring onions, green pea pods, and pineapple, surrounded by a sweet and sour chili sauce. Vibrant colors, vibrant flavors.
Lamb Chops in a Japanese-Chinese-Sushi restaurant? You bet! Koi’s Lamb Chops — four, about a half-inch thick, are tender, their flavor solid, pan-seared precisely to the temperature requested. They come with Parmesan and butternut squash risotto, gently influenced by a lavender jus.
My wife is fond of the hibachi grill items. Filet Mignon likewise arrived cooked exactly as ordered, with solid beef flavor emerging from tender texture appropriate for the cut. The hibachi items are served with broccoli, mushrooms, zucchini, and carrots in a house-made soy-sake hibachi sauce. I especially like the hot mustard sauce that comes with the steak.
You might want to treat the beef or lamb entrées steak house style by adding a salad. The Asian Pear and Beet Salad is beautiful as well as naturally flavorful, arraying sliced white pears and red beets over spring mix lettuces scattered with feta cheese and tomatoes, drizzled in delightful lemongrass vinaigrette. You could also stick to the Asian theme by getting a Seaweed Salad, seasoned with sesame oil. A traditional house salad is available as well.
The Owner-Manager is Michael Guam. The Chef is Jau Nmawn. Everybody calls the Sushi Chef “Mr. Chang.”
I just call Imperial Koi one of my favorite restaurants.
