Chow down with John Batchelor at Gourmet of Oriental Garden

The restaurant formerly known as MayWay Dumplings has changed its name to Gourmet of Oriental Garden. Booths and tables provide seating in the dining room when functional, but the restaurant is currently configured for takeout only. Clear plastic screens keep the open kitchen separated from the pickup area. Orders are bagged and slipped under the screen. Little or no exchange of breathing space occurs.
The arrangement makes for very economical dining. Above all, in general, the food tastes really good, and it is different, relative to anything else in the area.
The online menu is conveniently separated into appetizers, dumplings, noodles, and desserts. The appetizers are conventional — Spring Rolls, Chicken Wings, Chicken Skewers, along with Fried Tofu. I found dumplings and noodles more interesting — the real reason I chose to have some dinners here.
Pearl Chicken is a rice dumpling concoction. Glutinous rice is squeezed around a center of black mushrooms, seasoned with sweetened soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sesame oil, wrapped in lotus leaf. I would recommend peeling away most of the leaf, making sure you get to the soft part, in order to make this easier to swallow. The earthy mushroom flavor is worth the effort, however. (Given the title, I assume some soft bits of chicken are cooked in as well, but that was hard to discern.)
Fried Chicken Dumplings (serving of six) incorporate chicken, cabbage, ginger, scallion, and sesame oil, accompanied by pepper dip, house soy sauce, and hot sauce. The exterior of the dumplings are nicely browned. Fried Pork Dumplings (serving of six) enclose pork, cabbage, leeks, ginger, and scallion, seasoned with sesame oil, served with the same sauces. In both cases, the flavor is a knockout.
Hot Steam Pork Bun consists mostly of soft, steamed bread, filled with sweet Chinese barbecue pork. I really liked the taste, but I peeled away most of the bun to get there. Hot Steam Veggie Bun generates more flavor from a larger filling of Chinese cabbage, plus vermicelli, mushrooms, carrots, scallion, and ginger, seasoned with sesame oil and pepper.
Seafood Shao Mai (serving of six) blends fish paste (from cod), with shrimp, potato starch, and scallion, enhanced with peanut and sesame oils, dipped in soy sauce. Another unique flavor and texture profile, quite enjoyable.
Sesame Cold Noodles are a personal favorite, and I don’t know of any other place in Greensboro that prepares them this well. Cold noodles are tossed in peanut sauce and sesame sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds, some diced cucumber thrown in to boot. I would make a special trip just for these. MaLa Cold Noodles are sharper in impact, another cold noodle dish made with peanut sauce and sesame sauce, plus ginger, garlic, Asian pepper, cucumber, and carrot. You can get crushed peanuts on request.
Two other dishes are more familiar. Hibachi Shrimp are large, deveined, and tender, presented with white rice, plus broccoli, onion, and zucchini, along with teriyaki sauce. Another winner. Pork Sweet Spicy Curry joins pork, garlic, onion, and tomato in a sweet-spicy sauce, enhanced with masala spices and curry, served with rice. I liked the taste of the sauce quite a bit, but finding enough lean pork to justify a reorder was difficult- too many fatty pieces, and just not enough lean meat to satisfy me.
On balance, I enjoyed almost everything here, and the tab is downright cheap. I would add Oriental Garden to a regular takeout rotation in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.