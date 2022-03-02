Chow down with John Batchelor at Giovanni’s

Over several decades, I have spent many enjoyable evenings at Giovanni’s. Giovanni Carandola, a colorful personality, would sing, often with sidekick Emilio Prada playing guitar. Giovanni eventually semi-retired to Myrtle Beach and opened a restaurant there.
Throughout Giovanni’s Greensboro years, Robert Holden was cooking by Giovanni’s side, handling the kitchen whenever Giovanni worked the floor. After Giovanni moved to Myrtle Beach, Holden became chef-partner at the new Giovanni’s in Greensboro.
Giovanni died about ten years ago, and the Myrtle Beach property closed.
The Greensboro Giovanni’s continues under Holden’s sway. A bar, upscale, noisy, with high energy, often with live music, flanks to the left of the entry. The main dining room follows a black, white, gray, and deep blue color scheme, quite upscale. Some of the original scripted “Giovanni’s” plates remain, although most service now arrives on conventional restaurant white plates.
The food is upscale Italian, well beyond the stereotypical family dishes that we often see in the Triad. The menu is quite large, portions hearty. You will not have difficulty finding something you want to try, and you definitely will not leave hungry. Servers are well informed about the food, and they are consistently masked.
Hot, crusty bread arrives straight out of the oven. It earns special praise for flavor, as does the quality olive oil that accompanies it, interspersed with fresh garlic, herbs, red pepper flakes, and balsamic vinegar.
Calamari Fritti is a popular starter. The baby squid is pleasantly firm and crisp. Rings are tender, a little soft on the exterior, but yielding good flavor. Homemade chunky marinara sauce is excellent.
Oysters Rockefeller are offered in servings of four or eight. The oysters themselves are large, plump, and juicy, coated with melted cheese that also hosts bits of prosciutto, all resting on fresh spinach leaves. They are presented in lobster cream sauce. Take a little time to spoon some of the sauce with each bite. The flavor reward is worth the effort. I would rank these among the better renditions in our area.
Entrées, even the 15 pastas, come with a very good house salad of romaine and leaf lettuces, partially peeled cucumber slices, fresh mushrooms, and cubes of Parmesan cheese. The house Italian dressing is herby in flavor, not harsh in impact.
Among those pastas, I especially like the Fettucine al Salmone — smoked salmon in a rich cream sauce.
Spaghetti and Sausage uses big pieces of Italian sausage and meat sauce, for a hearty, robust result.
Lobster Ravioli inserts pieces of lobster into pasta shells. Not much lobster flavor comes through, but the tomato cream sauce carries the dish well.
From the ten seafood choices, I selected Chilean Sea Bass. The fish is tender, hot, pure white, with a light crust. After searing, it is baked in lemon, white wine, garlic, and herbs, presented with a cooked tomato and lemon slice. The flavor profile is complex — a real winner.
Eight veal dishes pose a difficult choice. My party settled on Veal Saltimbocca- layered with Italian ham and mozzarella cheese, sauteed with white wine and mushrooms. Rich and mellow, a strong performance in its own right, good enough to make me want to come back and try some of the other veal entrees.
Ten chicken main courses forced another hard choice. My wife opted for Chicken Involtini, breast meat pounded thin and wrapped with prosciutto, enclosing mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, with diced mushrooms, all simmered in white wine sauce sharpened with lemon. Again- very good, so I’ve got to try some of the others!
In addition to the salad, you get a choice of pasta with tomato-meat sauce or fresh vegetables. That sauce is hearty, ladled over bowtie pasta. Vegetables consisted of large slices of zucchini and yellow squash, al dente, lightly buttered- as good as anybody else’s, but I wish more local restaurants could come up with something different. There are more than two vegetables in the world, but you wouldn’t know it from dining in most places in Greensboro!
As you conclude your meal, an evil temptation sidles up to your table in the form of a server bearing a dessert tray. I can usually stick to my (admittedly generous) diet and skip sweets, but when they are right there in front of you, it’s hard to “just say no.” Thus we enjoyed a serving of Tiramisu, pleasantly custardy, with a good kick from the espresso crust.
Check the website for up-to-date information about entrée and wine discounts on weeknights. Servers did not appear to be consistently aware of these specials, so be prepared to initiate inquiry yourself. Takeout and delivery are available if you don’t want to dine in.
Even in the absence of its historic lead character, this restaurant remains a strong force in the Triad. Giovanni would be proud of his namesake.
