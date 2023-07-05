The GIA concept is unique. It is best understood by considering the restaurant’s subtitles: Drink, Eat, Listen.
Owner Nino Giaimo is from New York, but grew up in Greensboro, where his father owned Sal’s Italian restaurant. The GIA concept grew out of how his family eats — multiple courses, seasonal ingredients, mostly Sicilian in origin, especially reminiscent of the food his grandmother cooks when the family visits her in Sicily. He also perceived an opportunity to provide a wider range of cocktails than what was being offered in Greensboro at the time.
There are four service areas. In the central room, bar seating to the left looks into an open kitchen, dominated by a large wood-fired oven. High tables and chairs occupy center stage. More seating, separated with safety glass, lines the right side, in front of the bar. The library and parlor, quieter and more intimate, are located in the rear corners. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a chandelier in the parlor add a touch of elegance. The front corner is devoted to a lounge with its own private bar. And an outdoor balcony looks out onto New Garden Road.
Bar Manager Daniel Lis presides over a large wine list — 43 selections by the glass (the higher-end ones are dispensed from a Coravin system, which preserves flavor), lots more from the bottle. But this is not just a wine bar.
The website describes GIA as a “speakeasy,” which covers a lot of territory. The entire first page of the menu lists cocktails (some without alcohol), and the range of Scotches, Bourbons, and the like is quite wide-ranging. Moreover, Dan provides classes — how to make cocktails from a particular era, or those associated with various locations, or from films, for example. Drinks concocted at these events are original. A Long Island Iced Tea variation utilized Italian liqueurs- not like anything my wife or I had ever had before, but it tasted really good! The Godfather Part Two blended equal parts scotch and amaretto with a sour twist.
Tastings from selected distilleries have developed a very popular following, often selling out and requiring repeats. These events are significant enough to attract the attention of providers, some of whom send representatives, several of which are memorialized on engraved barrel heads mounted on the wall behind the bar. You can even order custom blends that grow out of these sessions. The Battleground ABC store has GIA bourbon bottlings for sale.
I have attended several scotch and bourbon events, as well as a tequila presentation. I am not aware of anything else in our area that is this elaborate or offered at such a high level of expertise. The experiences I have had at GIA, combined with samplings from neighbor Chris, have caused me to add bourbon to my home bar menu.
Although second in the nomenclature, food is by no means secondary to the concept. It is well conceived and well prepared, especially with an eye toward pairings with wine and cocktails. Sample dishes are included with the tasting events.
Executive Chef Eric Hess trained in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Auburn Career Center. He moved to Greensboro about three years ago and started cooking at GIA, subsequently taking over the kitchen when the previous chef departed. He has been cooking for over 30 years, in addition to singing. He creates music tracks for the restaurant’s special events.
From the Shared Plates section of the menu, I am especially enamored with the Brussels Caesar Salad. This is composed of shaved Brussels sprouts scattered with croutons and freshly grated Parmesan cheese, with a Caesar dressing. A Radicchio and Bok Choy salad is enhanced with goat cheese and an orange slice — several primary flavors that go well together.
Garlic Oregano Frites are some of the best French fries in the Triad. Freshly cut russet potatoes are blanched, rested, then fried and sprinkled with oregano at service, yielding commendable texture and flavor, enhanced with truffle-infused aioli for dipping. Fresh Artichokes are lightly battered and fried; an herb aioli lends an additional flavor profile that serves the natural artichoke taste quite well. White Bean Crostini adds pesto and sun-dried tomatoes to the mashed beans. Multiple layers of flavor play off each other well.
That big red oven cooks flatbreads, Sicilian style. Margherita layers fresh mozzarella cheese, Roma tomatoes, and fresh basil over the crust. Spicy Sausage is joined with roasted yellow bell peppers, plus marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. My wife and I found these large enough to share as a starter or even a main course.
The kitchen takes particular pride in its Charcuterie menu, especially the imported Italian meats cut with special equipment. Cheeses are well represented as well.
From the larger Plates selections, Roasted Trout is coated with panko breadcrumbs, creating a crisp crust that does not supersede the flavor of the fish. The presentation is striking — lightly browned fish decorated with slices of pink grapefruit and lemon, swirled with yuzu beurre blanc sauce, plated over sweet and spicy haricots verts. The Beef Filet is a six-ounce portion, tender, exhibiting solid depth of flavor, surrounded by a bright yellow confit egg yolk, dabbed with deep green tarragon chimichurri sauce, flanked by a roasted and sliced Yukon Gold potato. Again — lots of color equaled by flavor. Stuffed Chicken legs are filled with lemongrass and risotto, spread with gochujang paste, a play on Cambodian stuffed chicken wings.
Although they do not appear on the menu, small plates that are part of tasting sessions merit mention in their own right- Beef Curry over Farro, Beef Tenderloin with truffled mashed potatoes, Risotto with Marinated Shrimp and salsa verde, and roasted Butternut Squash over arugula, for example.
The July Bourbon Club events on Tuesday, July 11 and 18 at 6 p.m. will feature an exclusive Woodford Double Oak Single Barrel release. I will be attending one of these, but not both! Even I have my limits.
The third element of the GIA concept, Listen, has been suspended for a while, starting with COVID. But you can listen to people talking about food and drink!
When GIA first opened, I confess that I just didn’t get it. I was looking for regularly sequenced, clearly delineated courses, and that’s not the way GIA’s service works. Just go with the flow. Or order one course at a time. Many return visits have enabled me to enjoy this place.
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
GIA
1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
336-907-7536, drinkeatlisten.com
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday; 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
Charcuterie: $5-$44; Sicilian Flatbreads: $14; Shared Plates: $9-$18; Large Plates: $24-$46; Desserts: $9-$10
Most recent visit: June 5
