Embur is a unique concept, featuring foods from Peru and Italy.
(Can’t say I’ve ever seen that combination before!)
Chef-owner Jorge Castillo, a native of Peru, trained at the Culinary Institute of America at Hyde Park, New York. He lived in New York for 30 years, where he had a career in fine dining with Restaurant Associates, including time as assistant chef at Mama Leone’s. He came to Greensboro with his wife, who had friends and family here. Chef capitalizes on an open, wood-fired oven to produce some of the most flavorful dishes I have encountered in a long time.
I love Empanadas— hand pies, the pastry here filled with diced beef tenderloin blended with herbs and fine diced green peppers. The crust is firm and flavorful, the filling robust, accented by pico de gallo.
Shrimp Iza consists of large deveined shrimp, sautéed in a spiced Peruvian cream sauce, served over a bed of wilted spinach. These are accompanied by Fried Yucca- similar to potato in flavor with a little more fiber, pleasantly crisp (also available in a larger portion as a standalone appetizer).
Ronda Caliente places shrimp, plus pieces of wild-caught Scottish salmon, marinated chicken, and beef tenderloin, on skewers, and grills the assembly over wood charcoal, presented with potatoes. A varied flavor experience, all enjoyable, the portion large enough to serve as a smallish entrée.
Salads here earn particular recommendations. Avocado Salad places sliced avocado, roasted beets and carrots, and green beans over spring mix greens, along with fresh mozzarella cheese, all dressed in balsamic vinaigrette. Tropical Salad also works off a spring mix base, in this case, decorated with sliced apples and pears, plus gorgonzola cheese, along with dried cranberries. The cheese and pear flavors marry particularly well. The dressing is a sweetish raspberry vinaigrette. The House Salad, although a simple combination of cucumbers, red onion, and tomatoes, dressed in lime and balsamic vinaigrette, is nevertheless noteworthy for a fresh bite.
The high heat and wood smoke from the oven imparts flavor and texture to pizza that ranks among the best I’ve had in our area. White Pizza blends fresh mozzarella cheese with salmon, sautéed spinach, and cream sauce. Prosciutto Pizza places the named primary ingredient and arugula over tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Peruvian Ceviche, made from halibut, shrimp, and calamari, is a house specialty, but it requires a 24 hours advance order. I’m looking forward to that in the future.
The entrée section of the menu is derived from Peru. Grilled Salmon bears a pleasant crust, enclosing a moist, tender interior. The flavor of the salmon itself reflects its wild Scottish origin— I would rate it higher than the “Atlantic” salmon that often appears on local menus. The chimichurri sauce (olive oil and garlic with Peruvian spices) provides an interesting and, to me, enjoyable enhancement and interesting contrast. This comes with a roasted half potato and house salad.
Barramundi is a fleshed white fish— the menu describes it as “Asian sea bass.” The texture is firmer than flounder, softer than grouper, the flavor similar to mahi. The filet is baked in a light tomato broth with cabbage, green beans, bell peppers, and spinach. These vegetables release their own juices in the process, yielding a mild vegetal supplement to the natural fish flavor. A couple of large, deveined shrimp perch alongside.
Although it may be a stereotype, I tend to envision grilled meats when I think of Latin American dishes. Embur fits right in. Lomo Saltado is a smallish filet mignon accented with sautéed onions and tomatoes, served with French fries and white rice. The potatoes and rice kind of double up on the starch, but the rice tastes especially good when blended with the onions and tomatoes. Churrasco Skirt Steak is a rather spare combination of lean, flavorful charcoal-grilled steak, accented with chimichurri, flanked by a small house salad and grilled half potato— solid flavor with a mild, natural smoky accent on the steak.
As enjoyable as all these are, to me, the best thing on the menu is Pollo a la Brasa- wood charcoal rotisserie chicken. The bird itself—locally grown, all-natural, hormone-free—ranks at the top of my list for tenderness and sheer level of flavor. Accompaniment choices are Peruvian rice- tossed with wok-sautéed bean sprouts, peppers, Napa cabbage, zucchini, green beans, and Peruvian spices; steak fries and salad; or black beans and rice. I vote for the Peruvian rice.
And I vote in favor of Embur in general. Some outdoor patio seating is available in addition to appropriately distanced tables inside. If you order takeout (I did, on a couple of occasions), they advise you of any daily specials, take your charge information over the phone in advance, and bring your order out to the car. I feel safe here. These days, that’s certainly an important added attraction.
Wanna go?
Embur Fire Fusion, 107 Smyres Place, Greensboro 27403. (336) 541-8442, emburfirefusion.com. Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday
