I have often thought that locating a restaurant where people live instead of in a commercial district is a good idea. Diamondback Grill is a case in point. Situated in a densely populated neighborhood, it also provides ample parking in a convenient adjacent lot.
A long time ago, when I wrote for the Winston-Salem Journal, I named Diamondback one of my favorites. After these recent visits, it still is. This place has established a well-deserved popular following.
A black and white tile floor may be the basis for the name of the restaurant. There is kind of a barn or farmhouse woody look to the interior, a feature reinforced by a focus on fresh, local ingredients, when available. In one room a squared-off bar occupies center stage. An open fireplace lies off to one side, flanked by sofas. In another room, a really attractive carved bar lines one wall. Throughout, multiple TVs keep you up-to-date on sports events.
This kitchen deserves particular praise for its utilization of fresh vegetables.
From the starters list, the Buffalo Cauliflower Bites proved especially enjoyable- slightly crusty yet still tender, joined by celery, sharpened by a mildly hot Buffalo sauce, mellowed with ranch and/or blue cheese dressings. Green Beans are coated with a light cornmeal crust and fried crisp, dusted with finely grated Parmesan cheese at plating. A slightly spicy Chipotle aioli is provided for dipping.
The menu offers four pizzas, all based on a homemade crust, tasty in its own right. The Meatball version places slices of ground beef meatballs over mozzarella and ricotta cheeses, with just a little tomato sauce. The primary flavor impact emerges from the interplay of beef and ricotta.
Several vegetarian entrées are always available. We stuck to meats and seafoods on these visits, however.
Carolina Seafood Platter offers up to three choices, all of which are also available as separate entrées. I got Fried Shrimp, Flounder, and a Crabcake. I liked the shrimp best — good flavor, tender interior, crisp exterior. The flounder is thin, tilting toward a gelatinous interior, but fried nice and crisp. The crabcake is good enough, but the menu promises lump meat; in my serving, the crab was broken up and distributed, bearing flavor more akin to backfin. This comes with coleslaw (fresh-tasting, not stalky), and crisp French fries, fairly thick cut, that generate a moderate level of potato flavor.
Chili Garlic Salmon is moist and tender in texture, well served with a spicy-sweet chili sauce. Herbed rice pilaf and sauteed asparagus are the accompaniments. Cornmeal-crusted North Carolina Trout arrives in a large portion- both sides of a whole fish, split, presented over really good cheese grits, plus a succotash of lima beans, corn, and diced red bell pepper. The fish is dabbed with a smoked tomato chutney, which adds a pleasant, mild augmentation.
This kitchen is at its best with the most obviously southern-influenced preparations. A large Fried Chicken breast bears a delicious, crunchy crust dabbed with bacon mushroom gravy that gives way to a moist, tender interior. I cannot recall another rendition of this perennial favorite that I’ve enjoyed more. Garlic mashed potatoes are the perfect accompaniment, as are southern collards — seasonally fresh.
Mack Daddy’s Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf is huge and hearty, abundantly flavored, deepened with a rosemary bordelaise sauce. Accompanying green beans are lightly enhanced with garlic. Rice pilaf soaks up the sauce.
Pork Porterhouse is a large chop, close to an inch thick, emitting excellent flavor on its own, well-served by Southern-style sausage gravy. Mixing in that gravy with mashed potatoes produces sublime results. Fresh collards round things out — cooked just right, but served cool to barely warm. This happened on another occasion with collards. Somebody in the kitchen needs to pay better attention.
Carrot Cake Bread Pudding is novel, to say the least. This is a dense bread pudding flavored with strips of fresh carrot, served with vanilla ice cream, all laced with caramel sauce. Another winner.
Diamondback takes reservations, but the website does not let you know that, and no online link is provided. You have to call. Old-fashioned, but it works.
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
751 N. Avalon Road
Winston-Salem 27104
336-722-0006
Hours: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday & Saturday
Starters: $12-$14
Salads: $9-$19
Pizza: $15
Sandwiches and Burgers: $15-$16
Entrees: $18-$36 (multiple vegetarian entrees available)
Desserts: $8
Most recent visit: February 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.