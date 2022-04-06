Chow down with John Batchelor at Cille and Scoe

I was wrong.
On my first visit to Cille and Scoe, my wife and I left, politely, without ordering. The restaurant was packed. It was noisy, and the only seats available were high chairs at a counter looking into the kitchen, making conversation with friends difficult to impossible. If we had stayed, we would have been able to observe the kitchen personnel at work, and we would have recognized early what we realized later: they are producing some of the best food I have had in years in any restaurant, at any price.
The name Cille and Scoe pays tribute to Lucille and Roscoe Reaves, grandparents of Sean Reaves, chef and co-owner along with his wife, Tara. They taught him “to cultivate produce from seed to final dish and how to appreciate every step along the way.” Their concept seeks “to breathe new life into old stereotypes of southern food.” [Quotations from the restaurant website.] Sean was head chef at Southern Roots and has also cooked at Green Valley Grill, 1618 Midtown, and Liberty Oak.
Tara is a former teacher, who, like most teachers (me included), also had a second job, in her case in front-of-the-house restaurant positions. Her family owns Rolling Meadow Farm in Browns Summit, where some vegetables are sourced. Ingredients here are sourced locally to the extent possible, with a goal of 90 percent. A chalkboard lists current suppliers.
They call their concept “Southern redefined.”
Shrimp and Grits exemplifies Southern traditions. Here, six deveined jumbos, cooked perfectly tender, flank three fried grits cake triangles, with fried Neese’s sausage scattered alongside. Arugula leaves lend color as well as flavor. All this is surrounded by a creamy pan sauce that incorporates flavors, especially from the sausage. We asked our server for a soup spoon. She thought we were kidding. No. In the absence of a spoon, I would have scandalized my wife by licking the plate.
Southern redefined? How about Southern refined?
Popcorn Cauliflower is a novel idea, expertly executed. Bite-sized pieces of the vegetable are lightly fried, yielding excellent crisp texture and flavor in their own right. An anchovy cream dipping sauce produces just a hint of anchovy flavor within a tart context, further enhanced with pecorino cheese and truffle oil. Rich, complex, and most enjoyable.
Several salads go quite beyond the lettuce out of a bag that characterizes so many salads in area restaurants. The Balanced One, for example, is constructed with arugula, decorated with shaved Manchego cheese interspersed with pea shoots and pine nuts, dressed in a honey Dijon. Spring Colors mixes fresh green peas with asparagus, feta cheese, and shaved radish — colorful and flavorful, a function to some extent of a fresh basil vinaigrette.
Elevated Fish Sticks, one of five menu entrées, sustains the theme of refinement. Flounder is cut into strips, fried crisp, the white meat still tender. These rest in a bright green pea purée, which adds a sweetish vegetable influence. A Texas Pete remoulade sauce is dabbed around the plate, yielding an abstract design that also tastes great. Mountain and Stream is a trout dish, the fish sourced from the North Carolina mountains, flavored with Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, ground almonds, and fresh sage. It is wrapped in bacon, surrounded by a tomato-tarragon reduction.
Slow and Low describes the cooking process the kitchen employs for short ribs. This is presented as a block, with two large slices of beef alternating with au gratin potatoes, all ladled with dark brown pan gravy. The meat is fork-tender, its depth of flavor rarely matched. The potatoes constitute a perfect pairing. Crisp fried tobacco onions complete this masterpiece.
Braising of the Lamb is a whimsical title for a lushly flavored dish. The slow cooking technique infuses the meat with added flavorings from cumin and chili powder in addition to rendering it tender, then it is pulled into shreds, its pan juices added to the plate, surrounded with chickpeas, turnips, carrots, and white beans, with further complexity from a lemon-garlic reduction.
Chops Don’t Lie reveals the true flavor of a large veal chop, the exterior slightly charred, presented over risotto and sharpened with a jalapeno-leek vinaigrette. The treatment allows the primary flavor to stand in the forefront, but yields a pleasant aftertaste.
My wife remarked that she would order This Pasta again, even if it did not include bites of filet mignon. The first flavor impact is from soft-cooked onions, followed by recognition that this is fresh pasta. The steak pieces bear no gristle or fat, no trimming necessary, just bite and enjoy. A red wine pan sauce with black truffle infusion rounds out another most enjoyable dish.
LTOP is an acronym for Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle, denoting the menu’s hamburger. This is a major league burger, based on a large, deeply flavored, seared patty, hosted on a lightly toasted brioche bun. Spring mix lettuces again raise the level of sophistication. White cheddar cheese is melted over the meat. This comes with hand-cut French fries — some crisp, some a little soft, all tasting of real potato.
Chicken in Dumplings is constructed by wrapping tender, pulled chicken in a homemade pasta sheet, sort of like enchiladas in appearance, mostly like something our grandmothers would have aspired to in flavor. Pan gravy is redolent of the fowl — a little salty for my taste, but still excellent.
Side vegetables may be necessary in order to get your greens. Root Vegetable julienne provides al dente sliced green and red cabbage, plus carrots and onions. Shaved Brussels sprouts are very lightly cooked, allowing appropriate texture to remain intact. The natural flavor of the vegetable is clearly evident, as opposed to the obliteration that characterizes most area treatments of this personal favorite.
I have often complained about vegetable boredom in the Triad. Cille and Scoe resolves all my issues!
A pair of striking photos of Roscoe and Lucille Reaves looks down from a brick wall as you enter. They have reason to be proud of their namesake. This column is no longer assigning numerical ratings, but if I were to apply the standards I developed over 40 years of restaurant reviewing, Cille and Scoe would get 4 Stars for food — placing it in elite company, indeed.
