Chow down with John Batchelor at Butcher & Bull

The Triad is fortunate to have several hotels that house serious restaurants. The Marriott in downtown Winston-Salem is a case in point. Butcher and Bull was originally conceived as a steak house, and that concept remains intact, but wider-ranging cuisine has recently been added by the new chef, Alex Governale, who moved over from The Prescott in Kernersville.
Décor follows the steakhouse design. Mounted bull and buffalo models gaze down from the walls. Exposed brick on several walls and black and white floor tiles create a clubby look. Prints reinforce the bovine theme.
The wine list contains a lot of good selections; other entertaining libations abound as well, of course. A long bar appears to be a popular gathering place. In addition to the main dining area, medium and large private spaces can be reserved, as well as separate seating in the wine cellar.
Chef Governale has organized the new menu around as many locally sourced items as possible. There is a bit of public service in evidence as well. Bread service, in the form of Focaccia with apricot butter, both made in-house, adds a $4 charge. A portion of that fee benefits Second Harvest Food Bank.
Carrot Soup is blended with harissa, a paste that combines chili peppers, roasted red peppers, garlic paste, caraway seeds, coriander seeds, cumin, and olive oil. A dab of Greek yogurt blended with crème fraiche swims in the center. The result is complex and refreshing.
Squash Tart is colorful, and it tastes good, too, a function of fresh tomatoes and Boursin cheese that join slices of yellow squash and zucchini on puff pastry. A large semicircle of watermelon radish tops it off with a knockout visual impact. The whole assembly is laced with balsamic syrup.
Smoked Scallops arrive under glass. When the server lifts the cover, a cloud of wood smoke wafts over the table, conveying a scintillating aroma along with visual impact. The scallops, with a hint of woodsmoke infusion, are cooked just-right-tender, resting in strawberry gazpacho scattered with dabs of goat cheese and crushed pistachio nuts.
In concert with the main theme, the menu offers several salads, any of which can be augmented with a protein. My wife ordered the Wedge — a large, thick slice of iceberg lettuce decorated with real bacon, red onion slices, and halved grape tomatoes. The blue cheese dressing is pleasantly mellow.
She added steak on the side- sliced hangar steak, showing a good, brown sear, cooked just as ordered, delivering solid depth of flavor. A main course NY Strip steak also showed excellent beef flavor, again cooked just right, blessed with a bourbon bearnaise sauce. In this case, buttery mashed potatoes and smoky grilled asparagus matched up perfectly with the steak.
All the beef is Certified Angus. Meats are sourced primarily from Brasstown Meats, a superior vendor that is really serious about its products. The equipment in this kitchen, I have been told, is a chef’s fantasy. I look forward to future red meat-oriented visits, which will no doubt include a burger and a filet mignon.
We also kicked in a serving of Parmesan Fries. These are interesting — fresh cut, sliced somewhat thicker than usual, almost Texas fries style, dusted with slivers of fresh Parmesan cheese. I would definitely recommend them.
Chef advised, “Our Seared Salmon over street corn cream is my favorite dish to prepare. I carried that recipe around in my notebook for a long time waiting for the perfect time to introduce it on a menu, and summer is the ideal time for a fresh salmon dish.” For sure. The creamed corn acts like a sauce that serves the salmon flavor really well. Roasted purple and red bliss potatoes complete the presentation.
The other seafood catch was Striped Bass, the white fish swimming in saffron-orange fish fume’ flecked with fresh corn kernels. Steamed spinach is the well-chosen green vegetable, a wedge of watermelon radish creating a striking visual.
The skin on the Chicken Breast entrée is left intact, rendered crisp. It adds pleasant flavor as well as texture to the natural fowl flavor, which is itself enhanced with peach barbecue sauce. Leaves of kale are flavored with bacon and garlic, flanked by a square of corn pudding.
I really liked the Pork Chop. The meat is tender and moist, about 3/4” thick, covered with a marmalade of figs and charred grapes. That fruity sweetness marries really well with the pork flavor. Fresh summer vegetables — carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, and broccoli — are arrayed alongside.
To finish, if you are not inclined toward sweets, an assortment of local cheeses is available. I would not steer you away from such a choice.
But I would caution that Sous Chef Blake Castle is a passionate devotee’ of cheesecake. He comes up with new creations on a frequent basis, and they should always be considered. The simple NY-style version I had- rich and creamy- was framed in a really good graham cracker crust. A colorful, tasty Fruit Tart is available as well.
But let us not mince words here. Somebody has to get the Banana Pudding Crème Brulee. Even if you have had dinner somewhere else, come here to end the evening with Banana Pudding Crème Brulee. Even if you are not in Winston-Salem, make the drive and come here for the Banana Pudding Crème Brulee.
These selections come from the summer menu. Chef Governale intends to make changes according to the seasons, with plans to introduce a fall menu the first week of October. Butcher & Bull is currently open for breakfast and dinner, but lunch may be added in the coming months, as well as buffets for special occasions and holidays.
