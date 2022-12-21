I like pizza. I like it quite a lot, actually, so much that I consider it one of the essential food groups in my diet. Over many years, I think I have sampled all of the chains, but I am not inclined to repeat any of them. Some strike me as fairly good, others not very good, but none as appealing as a handful of places that are native to the Triad.
There is one exception. Brixx is a North Carolina native, having originated with three partners in Charlotte. This is not a chain, it is a franchise. A Triad partnership, BGSO Operations, owns the Greensboro property. They also own Brixx in Winston-Salem (1295 Creekshire Way, 27103, (336) 837-0664, brixxpizza.com/locations/Winston-salem). The Greensboro manager is Clay Webster; he started out in the kitchen when the restaurant opened about 18 years ago. Josh Gibson is Assistant Manager. He has approximately 25 years in the business, with 10 at this Brixx.
Although I have had meals here in person, most of my experiences have been takeout. With a triple winter virus curse in the offing for winter, takeout is becoming a focus again.
I have had two selections from the starters section of the menu, and I like them both. The flavors of the named ingredients in Spinach and Artichoke Dip are evident, blended into a dip based on cream cheese, topped with diced tomatoes. I find the accompanying blue corn tortilla chips especially enjoyable. Hummus Trio provides scoops of roasted red pepper and black bean hummus, surrounded by toasted pita wedges, carrots, celery, and red pepper slices. You can get multiple vegetable servings this way!
Salads are attractive as well as nutritious and tasty. (Contrast these preparations with what you find in many chain restaurants, where an otherwise healthy dish is converted to a nutritional catastrophe by adding fat, salt, and sugar with heaps of cheap cheese and/or sweet dressings.)
The Brixx Salad is available as a smaller portion side or a full size, which is large enough to share (as are the other salads). Spring mix lettuces host pistachio nuts, crumbled goat cheese, and crisp croutons, dressed in white balsamic vinaigrette. Caesar uses hearts of Romaine lettuce, plus crisp croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese, with a traditional Caesar dressing. Mediterranean Salad is based on chopped Romaine hearts, decorated with Roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, and banana peppers, lightly coated with lemon tahini vinaigrette.
Pizza, of course, is the main event. They are all the same size (my wife and I share one), baked in a wood-fired oven, based on a thinnish crust that imparts really good flavor in its own right — an essential quality for pizza, in my estimation.
If you want tomato sauce, consider one of these. Americo places slices of pepperoni and fresh mushrooms with mozzarella cheese. The Bronx Bomber incorporates spicy Italian sausage with prosciutto, plus mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese, sprinkled with fresh oregano. This is really rich! Wood-Roasted Vegetable combines mushrooms, broccoli, onions, bell peppers, and fresh oregano with mozzarella cheese. In each of these, the low-acid tomato flavor is evident but does not overpower the primary ingredients.
My favorites here, however, use an olive oil base. The 4x4 features slices of sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, and bacon, plus mozzarella, parmesan, gouda, and goat cheeses. The meats and the cheese all deliver quality flavors from genuine ingredients. In Chicken Florentine, you encounter slices of wood-roasted chicken, plus crumbled (real) bacon, Roma tomatoes, and spinach leaves, along with feta and mozzarella cheeses. Margherita is based on fresh, mozzarella cheese, made in-house, plus Roma tomato slices and fresh basil leaves.
Pear and Gorgonzola takes a classic combination of ingredients — sliced pears, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheeses, and walnuts, plus caramelized onions — and places them on pizza crust. Novel, but delicious! Rosemary Chicken and Mushroom combines that wood-roasted chicken with rosemary leaves, fresh mushrooms, caramelized onions, and a blend of mozzarella, smoked gouda, goat, and Parmesan cheeses. I order this one most often.
Pastas are easy to enjoy and recommend as well. The highly enjoyable flavors that appear in the chicken pizzas are also on display in Roasted Chicken Alfredo, augmented with crumbled bacon and fresh mushrooms, in creamy-rich alfredo sauce, over angel hair pasta. If your taste preferences tilt toward tomato sauce, then Pasta Pomodoro with fresh basil, garlic, and red onion is the most obvious rendition. Meatball Pomodoro pasta augments that base with meatballs and more sauce. Although it is not on the menu, this kitchen has always accommodated my request for Pasta Pomodoro with Italian sausage, peppers, and onions. An abundance of flavor!
Although several desserts look interesting, I have never tasted them. I never order dessert on takeout. Have to manage my diet some way, and this is one of the controls I have in place.
Positioned solidly in the mid-range, pricewise, Brixx represents a good value. But many discounts are available, either on their website, their app, or through Groupon. Use these, and you wind up with one of the best dining deals in the Triad.
Most recent visit: December 11.
Brixx is located in Greensboro, 1424 Westover Terrace, 27408, (336) 235-2749.
brixxpizza.com/locations/greensboro/
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily
Appetizers: $7.95-$9.95
Salads: $4.95-$13.95
Entrees: $9.95-$18.95
Desserts: $6.95-$7.95
There is also a Brixx location in Burlington, 1022 Boston Drive, 27215, (336) 538-9770.
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.