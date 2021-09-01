Chow down with John Batchelor at Blue Denim

Jody Morphis spent his early years in professional kitchens at Café Giovanni and the House of Blues in New Orleans. After relocating to Greensboro, he cooked at Pastiche (RIP), which I regarded as one of the Triad’s best, ever.
When he got a chance to open his own restaurant, he envisioned something more casual, less expensive. A return to his Louisiana roots provided the perfect concept. With another eye to local heritage, he named the restaurant Blue Denim in honor of Greensboro’s historical relationship with that fabric.
The interior retains much of the downtown building’s historic structure in the original brick walls, wood floors, and stamped pattern ceiling. In Louisiana tradition, the food is all about flavor. Everything here just tastes so good.
Consider Crawfish Beignets. The crisp exterior gives way to an interior studded with bits of crawfish that stand out in their own right. Comeback sauce is a variation on remoulade, a perfect complement. Crispy Oysters are appropriately named, their interior plump and moist. These rest in chili oil, which imparts a bit of heat, supplemented by tangy remoulade sauce.
I love okra. Blue Denim’s Crispy Okra dusts this local vegetable with cornmeal, again fried crisp, giving bite to the inherent flavor of the main ingredient. A mildly spicy buttermilk dressing marries well.
Shrimp Shumai seems to stray from the Louisiana concept, but it is a welcome diversion. These are steamed dumplings, filled with shrimp and pork and onions, augmented by miso chili garlic sauce and sweet soy sauce.
Tomato Tart could serve as a shared starter or a light, inexpensive main course. My wife declared it the best version of this perennial favorite she has had. Of course, I would not disagree. The preparation places low acid tomatoes in Gruyere and ricotta cheeses, with basil for accent, plus spinach and red onion jam. Killer!
It would be hard to name a favorite among the starters, and I would be equally hard-pressed to declare a single winner among the full-size entrees. They are all favorites!
Shrimp and Grits uses wild-caught domestic shrimp, interspersed with shiitake mushrooms, Tasso ham, and Andouille sausage, in a rich cream sauce over Old Mill of Guilford grits. I’ve had many renditions of this dish, and Blue Denim’s compares favorably with any of them.
Etouffee is available with crawfish or shrimp. In keeping with Louisiana tradition and because I had shrimp in other dishes, I chose crawfish. They were tender and tasty, not overpowered by the deeply rich Creole stew of onions, peppers, and garlic, over Jasmine rice. Gumbo Yaya, another Louisiana classic, is equally rich, combining shrimp, chicken, and Andouille sausage in filé gumbo, over Jasmine rice. Filé gumbo is a product of long-simmering chicken and vegetables — peppers, onions, garlic, and parsley, sharpened by file powder — from dried sassafras leaves.
Trout is sourced from North Carolina farms, pan-seared, enhanced with a mojo sauce (citrus, cilantro, chile) and pineapple-mango salsa. The complex presentation laces grilled asparagus over the fish. Deconstructing things produces a steady taste adventure. Catfish is also sourced from North Carolina farms. Its pure white flesh is clean and fresh tasting, dusted with cornmeal and fried delightfully crisp, presented over Old Mill of Guilford grits, with charred okra, surrounded by red pepper Creole sauce. Usually, I skip catfish. Here, I would make an exception. And the smoky influence of the okra is a perfect foil.
Steak Frites is based on a USDA Prime NY strip, grilled. It was cooked perfectly, exhibiting solid, robust depth of flavor. This kitchen makes its own steak sauce. Chef ought to consider packaging and retailing it. It’s one of the best I’ve had. French fries are cut fresh, in-house, and fried crisp. They are among the best you’ll get in the Triad. A small salad of mixed leaf lettuces and sliced cucumbers ensures a complete meal.
Since everybody has been gaining weight this past year (like I need an excuse!) my wife and I indulged in desserts. Banana Pudding is novel in appearance and rendition. A caramelized half banana sticks out of vanilla pot de crème and salted caramel pot de crème, requiring a bit of navigation, but the taste justifies the effort. White Chocolate Pecan Bread Pudding is decadent, enhanced with whiskey creme anglaise.
Servers are knowledgeable, deliveries well-paced. I really like the way they handle by-the-glass wine orders. The bottle is brought to the table, so you can really see what you’re getting, and a small taste is poured to ensure you like it. No risk wine ordering. That’s a good thing!
I feel safe here. All personnel are vaccinated, and they all wear masks. They also ask that patrons wear masks until seated. Sidewalk seating adds another dimension of protection, if you are so inclined. I welcome Elm Street’s closing to vehicles. When the weather is appropriate, I find al fresco dining particularly enjoyable.
No matter where I sit, however, I look forward to return visits to Blue Denim. This has been a personal favorite for a long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.