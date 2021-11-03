Chow down with John Batchelor at Bleu

Bleu was designed and built specifically to be a restaurant, rather than adapting an existing structure. Guests therefore progress seamlessly to the bar area, to the main dining room, or into private dining areas. The look is upscale and contemporary, touching on elegance, but casual and easy to enjoy as well.
The website characterizes the food as “inventive American,” based on creative menu development and fresh ingredients. What strikes me about this place is the sense of focus and attention to detail. On my most recent visit, for example, I observed servers in constant motion, attending to each other’s tables as well as their own. Manager Sam Strong leads by example, a steady, hands-on presence throughout the restaurant. Rather than bemoan staffing difficulties impacting all restaurants these days, he takes up the slack himself. A packed house, many celebrating Wake Forest’s victory over Duke to go 8-0, reaped the benefits that night.
Maybe Strong has been studying Wake’s coaching staff. Or maybe they’ve been studying him.
In the good old days, before COVID and before my book publisher went out of business, I used to schedule visits with my editors in coordination with dinner at Bleu. For years, this has been one of my favorites.
Choosing one starter over another is difficult — a good sign. Crispy Calamari is coated with black-eyed pea flour, creating an unusually crisp but light crust, with creole mustard and sweet chili sauce on the side. Crab and Shrimp Cake uses moderate breading, so you taste the crabmeat and the shrimp upfront. These are served with creamy grits and andouille sausage jus.
Sweet Garlic Shrimp are bathed in white wine with roasted garlic and plated with grilled crostini. These toast points soak up the liquid, yielding an additional taste adventure of their own. Hot Crab Dip tasted primarily of crabmeat, baked with a lemon-herb crumb topping. Toasted baguette slices host each bite.
In addition to full entrées, the menu offers sandwiches and burgers, along with several moderately priced pastas and vegetarian selections. You don’t have to make payments on meals here, although you can go high-end if you want to.
The Smoked Bacon and Pimiento Cheeseburger is one of the best burgers in the Triad. Ground Black Angus beef is seared to a delightful crust, hosted by a flavorful toasted brioche bun, garnished with leaf lettuces and tomato. The bun generates lush, smoky flavor in its own right, which blends well with the beef and the bacon. The use of leaf lettuces provides more flavor as well as more nutrition, compared to the more common iceberg lettuce.
Bleu is not a steak house, but it could pass for one if that is the direction your focus leads you. On one of these most recent review visits, guest Anna ordered the Angus Filet Mignon, declaring it one of the best she’s had. I concur. The meat itself exhibits solid depth of flavor from within the tender texture that characterizes this cut. (The other steak on the menu is a ribeye.)
Probably, most meat-eaters will also order a House Salad. Bleu’s is particularly good, with leaf lettuces, diced tomatoes, peeled cucumbers, and toasted croutons. Dressings are made in-house.
I am especially fond of seafoods here. Barramundi is a white-fleshed fish, in this presentation seared to a brown crust, moist and tender inside, plated over coconut rice, all surrounded by red curry sauce. Spinach and a pineapple salad are the well-chosen sides. The pineapple, in particular, provides a fruity foil for the curry and smoky flavor from the sear.
To assemble Crab and Shrimp Stuffed Flounder, the kitchen rolls the fish around pieces of the other seafoods. This is baked, then plated with a sauce of lemon, white wine, and butter. The accompanying succotash utilizes fresh, seasonal vegetables. This dish is a good example of the creativity this kitchen exhibits.
Seared Diver Sea Scallops are lightly browned, almost buttery tender. They are placed over a risotto that incorporates corn and leeks plus rock shrimp, laced with truffle vinaigrette. Luscious!
You might not expect a fried seafood platter in a restaurant this upscale, but missing Bleu’s Crumb Fried Seafood would be a serious mistake. Flounder, shrimp, and oysters are coated with an exceptionally crisp and flavorful crust, with a crab and shrimp cake thrown in to boot! This comes with fresh-cut French fries and homemade slaw.
Other entrées come with a choice of one side. Pommes frites burst with real potato flavor from within unusually crisp texture, lightly accented with truffle oil. Roasted Beets and Brussels Sprouts are colorful as well as tasty. Fried Okra is fresh, light, and crisp.
In celebration of my recent weight loss, my wife and I had dessert on our last visit. Bourbon Pecan Pie with vanilla ice cream is worth the calories.
For Winston-Salem area readers, Bleu is an easy recommendation. If you are driving from Greensboro, the new beltway makes most Forsyth County destinations just about as easy and only slightly more time-consuming than most of Guilford County. I’m as much of a regular at Bleu as I can be, anywhere, these days!
