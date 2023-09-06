B. Christopher’s bills itself as “The Great American Steakhouse.” The concept, as implemented here, respects tradition but honors the present. The classics are well-represented, executed in straightforward style. But the kitchen strives to utilize local, fresh ingredients, all-natural, no trans-fats, hormones, or pesticides. Chickens are free range, the beef corn fed, the fish line caught.
Chef-Proprietor Chris Russell originated the concept in Burlington 24 years ago, expanded into Chapel Hill, then consolidated in Greensboro when this Centerpointe property became available. A touch of fairly recent redecorating has removed draperies in the windows, which I always thought made the place look empty when in fact it was well-occupied. Bar seating lines one side of the main dining room. Several other spaces can be closed off for private parties or left open for regular seating. I consider this one of the Triad’s most attractive settings, and you can actually carry on a conversation here. If you pay attention, you will probably hear Frank or Ella in the background. They fit right in.
A saucer of olives and pickles (gratis) gets things started. Warm, crusty sourdough bread arrives promptly, served with softened butter. If you ask for olive oil, you get excellent extra virgin, dabbed with aged balsamic vinegar, flecked with fresh clipped herbs.
The wine list contains consistently high-quality, familiar selections at reasonable prices. You can’t make a bad choice here, and the offerings actually appear to have been chosen to pair with the menu.
Salads are always a good way to start a meal in a steakhouse. The Caesar here is called “untraditional” because heart of romaine is smoked on a char-grill, served with Caesar dressing and shaved Reggiano-Parmesan cheeses. The Iceberg Wedge gets a lush blue cheese dressing, plus onion, bacon and tomato, along with a big hunk of blue cheese. Spinach is treated with warm bacon dressing, augmented with goat cheese, chopped egg, and onion. A recent special Summer Salad was especially welcome, incorporating watermelon (no seeds), grilled tomatoes, red onion, and feta cheese over Romaine. These are all first class.
So are the menu appetizers. Three Cheese Ravioli rests in a sauce of white wine, butter, and cream. Lush. Tuna Crudo is bright and colorful, the deep red of the raw tuna (no gristle) contrasting with deep green cilantro leaves and micro greens, plus red and white from radish slices, along with finely diced shallot, in a sharpish citrus dressing. Oysters Rockefeller are baked in shells with chopped spinach, butter, bacon and Parmesan cheese — conventional, noteworthy for flavor.
Jumbo Shrimp are deveined, wrapped in bacon, and cooked tender, flanked with horseradish-orange marmalade. The marmalade marries well with the bacon flavor, without overshadowing the taste of the shrimp. The Crab Cake contains real jumbo lump crabmeat, evident from inside a crisp crust. A roasted corn tomato relish lends color as well as flavor, the whole assembly further enhanced with a lemon-dill aioli. We also tried Lobster Bisque. It’s rich and creamy, as it should be.
Steaks, of course, occupy the heart of the entrée list. They are all wet-aged at least 28 days. And they come with a touch of theater, in the form of a tray of steak knives that your server presents.
Companion Anna ordered the Petit Filet Mignon. At six ounces, this strikes me as just the right size, although a 10-ounce version is available for hearty appetites. She praised the flavor, and the bite I had revealed as solid a depth as I can recall. Really excellent, with a commendable crust, the interior just the temperature that was ordered. My wife and I often get the Blackened Ribeye and share it. The portion is plenty for both of us, and the Cajun-influenced spices complement the steak flavor really well. This comes with horseradish cream sauce, just the right foil for the blackening spices.
As easy as it is to recommend these, however, I would strongly suggest waiting until the evening’s specials have been recited before making a selection. Two off-menu meats were quite impressive.
Tender, deeply flavored Lamb Chops rested in a mint demi-glace, which gained further attention when soaked up by accompanying mashed potatoes. Roasted asparagus showed both freshness and honesty. Many kitchens leave inedible stalks intact, to make you think you are getting a bigger serving than you really are, at least in terms of enjoyment. This kitchen trims the ends, so the whole length is tender and tasty.
I would be hard-pressed to identify any meat entrée I have enjoyed more than the Veal Chop. It bears a dark crust that conveys striking flavor of its own, followed by tender veal that carries itself equally well. Roasted mushrooms perch on top, their own taste contributing mightily to the overall effect, contrasted by a touch of acid from tomato concasse (cooked and peeled).
These entrées come with one side and a choice of sauces (Cabernet Mushroom, Horseradish Cream, Béarnaise, or Maitre d’ Butter). Exemplary onion crisps are sliced thin and fried light and crisp, accented with a sharp remoulade sauce. Shoestring French fries receive similar treatment with equally delightful results. Corn Crème Brulee is a brilliant creation, worth a special trip in itself. Brussels sprouts are mixed with bacon, red onion, tomato, cilantro, and corn salsa. Sautéed spinach and sautéed green beans are simple treatments that allow the freshness of the vegetables to speak for themselves. Asparagus gets a dollop of Bearnaise sauce.
Several other accompaniments are available at extra charge. Additional vegetable servings add $6 each.
Seafoods hold up quite well, both in comparison to the meats as well as relative to other restaurants. Blackened Salmon gains flavor from the spice crust, but the flavor of fresh, quality fish comes through without excess heat. Mashed potatoes and roasted asparagus are the standard accompaniments. Another off-menu special, Pan-seared Halibut, turned out to be another knockout. Eminently fresh fish, lightly crusted, perched over wilted spinach and whipped potatoes, surrounded by citrus beurre blanc sauce, all topped with a roasted tomato concasse.
Goat Cheese Stuffed Portabella Mushroom with spinach, balsamic glaze, potatoes, and onion crisps accommodates vegetarians.
You really ought to save room for dessert(s). The Beignets are dusted with powdered sugar, a cup of chocolate syrup alongside. The Apple Galette is served just warm enough to partially melt the ice cream on top, creating a cream sauce that runs down the sides.
And I think you should run down to B. Christopher’s as soon as your schedule allows!
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
