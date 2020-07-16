This week, we’re focusing on baked goods and sweets. I have recommended both these places in previous columns, but not in this level of detail. These are sophisticated, European-style specialty vendors. You might get items this good in major U.S. cities, if you knew where to look. Otherwise, you would need to jet across the pond to find anything that compares favorably. So, stay in Greensboro, save money, and stay safe, where in these cases, the food items are just as good!
I have been buying from Augustino Bakery (2508 New Garden Rd. E., 336-740-7005, facebook.com/augustinogustoeuropeanbakery) at the Greensboro Farmers Market for years. This spring, a retail shop was added. Facebook shows hours as Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Pick up in the store or specify curbside delivery.
Quiches are available whole or by the slice, in various configurations, such as spinach, basil mozzarella, zucchini, goat cheese, mushroom and spinach, and tomato. For other light meals, consider hand pies: Artichoke-pesto, Jalapeño, Spinach-feta, Blue Cheese Galette, Prosciutto/pesto fold, Wimpy (hot dog & kraut), or Sauerkraut roll, for the adventurous.
Bread varieties include Sourdough, Sandwich Loaf, Croissants (plain or with various sweet fillings), and French baguette, among others.
Cheesecakes are provided by the slice or whole. Flavors include strawberry, raspberry, lemon, and dulce de leche. Other variations may appear on other days.
Venturing into the sweets, I am especially drawn to Panna Cotta, Dark Chocolate Pie, Toffee Pie, Tiramisu, Chocolate Mascarpone Cake, Cannolis (vanilla or chocolate), Pecan Buns, Cinnamon Buns, Salted Caramel Bun, Lemon Bun, and Blueberry-Lemon Turnovers.
Dolce & Amaro (1310 Westover Terr., Suite 110, 336-763-4349, dolceamaroartisanbakery.com) was the subject of a full article very early in the year, before The Virus. Hours are 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday & Saturday. This is an artisanal Italian shop.
Espresso, cappuccino, and other coffees as well as cold beverages that pair well with sweets are served in-house, with café style seating inside. Sidewalk accommodations are especially inviting. This is the perfect place for night time sweets as well as daytime or after-meal treats.
Cannolis are filled at order- pistachio or chocolate chips, for example, blended into sweetened ricotta cheese. Chocolate Éclair is filled with Chantilly cream. Millefoglie folds thin sheets of pastry spread with chantilly cream, chocolate and hazelnut mousse, plus whipped cream, sprinkled with powdered sugar—decadent. Zeppola San Guiseppe is a pastry shell filled with chantilly mascarpone cream, a glazed strawberry and blueberry on top. Lobster Tail takes its name from appearance- pastry filled with Chantilly cream, the exterior laced with chocolate sauce and sprinkled with powdered sugar, a glazed strawberry on top.
Tarts enclose various fillings. The jammy Apricot interior is enclosed in laced crust. Fruit Tart arrays glazed fresh fruits over pastry cream. Coconut Tart is lush, a function of coconut pastry cream with whipped cream topping. Nuts Pastry Cream Tart scatters almonds, pecans, pistachios, and golden raisins over a base of pastry cream. Raspberry Tarte is an open shell filled with milk chocolate mousse; shaved chocolate perches in a whipped cream center, surrounded by glazed raspberries.
Custardy things produce another avenue of taste adventure. Tiramisu starts with a base of sponge cake, then layers a custard of eggs and sugar and mascarpone cheese flavored with espresso, the top dusted with powdered chocolate. Triple Chocolate Mousse—dark, white, and milk chocolate—rests in an almond sponge cake base.
You can’t explore Italian sweets without cheesecake. These renditions are rich and creamy.
Whole cakes occupy their own display case. Customization is extensive in sizes of 6, 8, 10, or 12 inches. Go with the unique creations offered or consult about your own ideas.
Go off your restricted diet this week at one of these places. The experience is worth the calories!
