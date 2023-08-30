The Katharine bar in the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel recently hosted what I would term a “Bourbon Fest.” Strictly speaking, they called it the “Bourbon Community of North Carolina Summer Series,” held four evenings during the months of July and August. This is expected to be a regular event, with discussions underway to determine next year’s schedule. Quarterly sessions are a good bet.
Go to the website, katharinebrasserie.com/eventsatkatharine, and enter your email address in the “Stay in Touch” space in order to sign up for notifications. This is quite an experience, well worth the effort to follow the schedule (if you like bourbon).
Justin Rankin is Lead Bartender and Supervisor. He started in the service industry when he was 16 and wanted a car. His parents told him he had to earn the money to buy it, so he started a summer job at Applebee’s. He began by hosting and serving, spent some time in the kitchen, then moved to the bar when he was old enough. He eventually graduated into regional bar management, working in 20 locations in North and South Carolina over a 15-year period. He decided he needed a change during Covid. He is now in his third year at The . He has earned Level II certification in wine and spirits from WSET, a hospitality education program in Las Vegas, and plans to seek Level III within a year, with Kimpton’s support.
The event provided tastings and virtual tours from Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee distilleries. At each of these stations, representatives provided a bit of history, details about the product, as well as a taste.
Small tastes from this many providers can add up to a lot of alcohol. I have had quite a bit of experience at events like this, and I have developed a system for safety as well as enjoyment and education. Tastes are usually provided in communion cups — about an ounce. My wife and I ask for half the amount usually provided, then we share that. The quantity allows for clear discernment of flavor but avoids overindulgence.
On the ground floor, several tasting stations had been set up across from the regular bar. The ticket price ($100) covers all bourbon tastings, plus three cocktails from the bar, as well as food from self-serve trays. It’s a full evening!
I was surprised at how good the Salmon was -— lightly marinated, moist and tender, flecked with clips of green onions, served on skewers. Lamb Chops were just as good, providing solid depth of flavor from within tender texture, augmented with demiglace. Barbecue sandwiches were served on baguette slices. Another station offered charcuterie and cheese. The restaurant has a new chef and menu- watch this column for more information about that.
We had our first cocktails at the bar while enjoying samples from the food stations. My wife got a Berry Gin Fiz - raspberry rose’ gin, angostura bitters, lemon juice, frothy egg whites, and soda. I tried a Sazerac, made with barrel-select Knob’s Creek bourbon. After another round from the charcuterie and cheese tray, we moved on to two more. The Old Fashioned uses Broad Branch bourbon, from Winston-Salem, plus a little Cheerwine, from Salisbury, and bitters produced in Raleigh. It’s an upscale classic from in-state ingredients. The Manhattan is based on Maker’s Mark private selection, plus vermouth from Jolo Winery in Yadkin Valley, along with chocolate bitters. These are premium liquors, several notches above standard house brands.
After cocktails, we concluded this level with pastries, fruits, berries, and candy from another food station.
Bourbon samplings in this initial stage included Woodford Reserve, one of Kentucky’s elites, and Southern Star, from Statesville, NC.
The rest of the exhibitions took place on the hotel’s exclusive 20th floor. This level is usually reserved for special events, such as wine dinners, bridal receptions, weddings, and other large groups. Bars served The Katharine’s Private Barrel Selections, such as their own official release from Maker’s Mark. Other premier Kentucky bourbons on this level included Angels’ Envy, Blanton’s, Blade and Bow, Elijah Craig, Larceny, and Longbranch, from Wild Turkey. They also served a tray of hearty Meatballs.
Another key feature of the event was a silent auction to benefit Brenner Children’s Hospital. Vendors provided various goods and services and products. (I did not win any of my bids, alas.) The total raised so far, not yet counting the last two weeks of “Inspirational Sips” (the menu reflects a charitable contribution based on sales) is $7,200.
Live music was provided by Mystik Muse, Nick “Cash” Jones, and Ron Ross (different musicians at each session).
I do not claim to have sampled everything. As I have stated in these columns before, even I have my limits!
Here is a complete list of participants:
- Doc Swinson
- Blade and Bow
- Geroge Dickel
- Penelope
- Yellowstone — Master Distiller Stephen Beam was present
- Maker’s Mark
- Southern Grace — Owner was present
- Southern Distilling
- Russell’s
- Wild Turkey
- Uncle Nearest
- Broad Branch -— Owner was present
- Old Nick Williams — Owner was present
- Woodford — Bourbon Community did a barrel pick with them where we voted on the next Woodford Barrel pick for these events
- Old Forester
- Elijah Craig
- 291 Colorado
- Heaven’s Door (this is Bob Dylan’s distillery)
John Batchelor has been writing about eating and drinking since 1981. Over a thousand of his articles have been published. He is also author of two travel/cookbooks: Chefs of the Coast: Restaurants and Recipes from the North Carolina Coast, and Chefs of the Mountains: Restaurants and Recipes from Western North Carolina. Contact him at john.e.batchelor@gmail.com or see his blog, johnbatchelordiningandtravel.blogspot.com.
