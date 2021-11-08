CHOPT HOSTS KIDS EAT FREE EVENT NOV. 16
Celebration for kids and families includes free kids meals for a healthy family night out
NORTH CAROLINA-- November 8, 2021-- Chopt Creative Salad Co. announces “Kids Eat Free” event at North Carolina locations. On November 16th, all featured Chopt Jr. menu items are free with the purchase of an adult meal (5 - 7 p.m.).
Chopt, known for their creative adult salads and entrees, also focuses on tasty and healthy entrees and salads specifically designed for children. The Chopt Jr. menu features several kid friendly options with some top favorites being the Mac and Cheese and Panko-Crusted Chicken Dippers. Through the “Kids Eat Free” event, Chopt focuses on feeding families wholesome and delicious meals while simultaneously giving families a fun night out.
Chopt is heavily invested in the healthy eating habits for children and families. Through their company initiative, Chopt Gives, Chopt has helped family and health-focused nonprofit organizations over the years. Chopt Gives has helped local North Carolina nonprofits including Bitty and Beau’s, Friendship Trays, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and more.
For a free kids meal, the child/children must be 12 years old or younger and physically present when the order is placed. Food options will not be open to modifications or special requests. For families with multiple children, one adult purchase can provide up to three free kids meals (all children must be present). The event takes place at the following North Carolina locations: Charlotte (Blakeney, Arboretum, Park Rd.), Raleigh (North Ridge and Village District), Chapel Hill, Winston Salem, Greensboro and Wilmington.
Chopt previously hosted a similar “Kids Eat Free” event when the Chopt Jr. menu first launched in 2019. Available only in the Charlotte area, the festivity fed hundreds of kids for free and rebranded the whole restaurant as a kids party.
For more information or to check out the Chopt Jr. menu, please visit choptsalad.com.
About Chopt Creative Salad Company: Chopt is a creative salad company. Its business: making healthy eating as imaginative and fun as possible. The goal: to develop an innovative menu by selecting the best ingredients and crafting them into salads that people will actually crave. Chopt travels far for inspiration and then explores locally for the elements to bring the tastiest creations to life. From the classics and destination features to scratch-made dressings and naturally flavored teas and lemonades, Chopt’s mission is simple: to transform the way we eat. Founded in New York City in 2001 by best friends Tony Shure and Colin McCabe, Chopt has expanded to a family of over 60 restaurants in New York, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama, with more to come soon.
