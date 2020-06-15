Every week, the iconic soda company will select three winners as part of its Uniquely Southern Summer Contest
SALISBURY, N.C. – Cheerwine, the iconic 103-year-old cherry soft drink from Salisbury, N.C., is thanking people for “creating cheer” this summer on social media with 11 weeks of uniquely southern prizes.
From now until August 23, entrants in the “Uniquely Southern Summer Contest” can win a summer supply of Cheerwine, Cheerwine merchandise and summer staples and essentials. Cheerwine's fellow southern brands, including Cook Out, Food Lion, Goo Goo Cluster, Utz, Troutman Rocking Chairs, Palmetto Moon, Omega Sports, Toadfish Outfitters and Nectar Sunglasses, are also offering prizes such as beach gear to a rocking chair to delicious southern treats to the "cheer ambassadors."
For a chance to win, entrants simply share a photo on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter showing how they are creating summer joy and optimism using the hashtag #CheerwineSummer. Photos must also include Cheerwine to be eligible.
"Everyone could use an extra boost right now, and we’re looking forward to seeing and sharing how people are creating cheer this summer,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We’re thankful to our prize partners, rich and storied southern brands that want to join us in delighting people promoting goodwill with summer goodies."
A panel of judges will select the best entries based on visual appeal, uniqueness and how well posts depict how contestants are creating cheer around them. There is no limit to the number of entries per person, and all entries will be eligible to win weekly prizes throughout the duration of the contest.
For more information on the contest and complete rules, visit Cheerwine.com/contest.
Cheerwine: Uniquely Southern
Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a one-of-a-kind soft drink with a unique cherry flavor. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 103-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and cheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.